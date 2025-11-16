Hey Pandas, What’s Something That’s Really Weird If You Think About It Too Much?

Humans. I’m guessing we are all one (unless we have a really tech-savvy dog among us). We, humans, are so used to our daily lives that we don’t even realize how weird some stuff is. So pandas, what’s something that’s really weird when you think about it?
#1
say any word at all. literally ANY word. Notice how after you say it for a while it sounds like complete gibberish.
#2
There’s a skeleton inside each of us.
#3
Reading. We literally stare at a dead piece of wood and hallucinate for hours.
#4
Eating. You put a dead animal or plant into a chamber where they are crushed by bones, pushed to the back of the chamber by a giant meat noodle and squeezed into a larger chamber where they are dissolved by acid.
#5
That we talk to each other by flapping bits of flesh so precisely that it manipulates the air to carry meaning.
We can shape the air to convey an “n” sound or “m” sound. They’re so similar, but we can flap our flesh in a way that shapes the air to tell them apart!
Then that carefully sculpted air pressure hits a little bit of tissue in our ear. And the teeny tiny differences in the way that tissue vibrates is significant to the brain, if it’s vibrating from air that was shaped by a flapping tongue and lips into an “n” sound or “m” sound.
You are precisely moving air molecules around just by moving your flappy mouth bits around! And you don’t even have to think about how to make the air molecules do what you want! It just happens! You are a wizard!!
#6
Christmas decor and some of the traditions. Just Christmas in general.
We literally bring a some prickly, big ass fir tree inside our homes once a year, like it’s a normal house plant. Hang a bunch of gaudy ornaments we pack away for the rest of the year because we don’t want the tackiness out any longer than the holidays. Then wrap a string of lights around it to give it a more cozier feel. Then place a bunch of presents underneath, like we’re worshipping the pine Gods and the gifts are sacrificial offerings. (Btw, yes, I know the origins of this tradition.)
We place these gifts the under the tree the night before, go to bed, then wake up in the morning all surprised and awed. Likely because we’re relieved the tree didn’t spontaneously combust over night, and no thieves broke in and stole the goods.
We subject ourselves to crowds of anxious, moody people at the mall, because it’s one of the places to get in the Christmas spirit. With the non-stop Christmas songs on repeat, the screaming, crying kids with their parents who just throw out the whole warnings of stranger danger, plop them on the lap of a stranger in a disguise and accepting a candy cane, while making sure “Santa” knows their address.
All the stores are kind of decorated, but with huge, in-your-face signs of their big sales, giving the illusion to everyone the stores just want to give people a break and make sure people can afford everyone they know, and their aunt, some sort of idea of a meaningful object. When in reality, it’s just the stores banking on the opportunity to get rid of all the old stock from the year to make room for the Valentines Day, St. Patricks Day and Easter themed stuff right after New Years.
Then parents buy what they think their kids want (despite being given a list of wants and don’t wants), but instead of putting “From Mom/Dad/other kin”, lets give the kids more reason to be paranoid by putting “From Santa” and telling our kids some jolly, fat stranger in a suit managed to come into the house and eat all the cookies. (If the parents are smart they’ll sign all the stuff they know their kids will not like “From Santa” and all the good stuff from the family. At least you won’t be the target of their wrath.) But even worse, we keep reminding kids Christmas isn’t about what you get and still the whole holiday is a lead up to the opening of presents and everyone makes such a huge deal about what they get.
The amount of commercialism in our holidays is just really, really weird, and I find society even weirded that we all continue to let it happen.
#7
but nobody ever talk about watching a movie or tv program is just watching pixels move on a screen and hearing sounds
#8
Television. Us humans are so interested in other people’s business that some dude made an invention so that we could literally sit there and look in to fake people’s houses to see what their problems are. We’re nosy.😂
#9
Milk
#10
Folding a Kraft Single in half as many times as possible. I haven’t done this for 30 years and I think about this way too often. WTF.
#11
Saw a post one day about how my bones are wet and I haven’t been the same since.
#12
You carry vomit in your stomach almost all the time. You only notice it when it comes out.
#13
Showering
Designing a faucet to pour water on your head to get clean? Try and sell showering
#14
Toilets. When I was pregnant with my last baby (5 years ago) I had an unreasonable fear of sitting on basically a chair with a whole in it to do my business. Glad that went away after I had her.
