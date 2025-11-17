13 Images I Created Showcasing A World Where Big Brands Have Been Forgotten

My name is Julien Tabet, I’m a French digital artist, and a little more than a year ago, I challenged myself to learn 3D from scratch with Blender and to create one image per day for 365 days. The series of images presented here is a simple experiment as part of my process of learning the basics of 3D composition and modeling.
I’ve always had a fascination for post-apocalyptic environments where nature has taken over our cities. So I imagined a world in which some of the major brands of this world have been abandoned and are just some memories of a past civilization. There is no particular message behind these images, which was just a way for me to have fun and practice, but feel free to interpret them in your way!
More info: Instagram | Facebook | X | YouTube | Reddit | julientabet.com
#1 Adidas Origins
#2 Fadebook
#3 McDownald
#4 Youtube Tube
#5 Chilling Netflix
#6 Rotten Apple
#7 Coca-Loca
#8 WWTF
#9 Nikel
#10 Twitch On Its Prime
#11 Spot Hifi
#12 Pepsituation
#13 Adebo
