13 Images I Created Showcasing A World Where Big Brands Have Been Forgotten

My name is Julien Tabet, I’m a French digital artist, and a little more than a year ago, I challenged myself to learn 3D from scratch with Blender and to create one image per day for 365 days. The series of images presented here is a simple experiment as part of my process of learning the basics of 3D composition and modeling.

I’ve always had a fascination for post-apocalyptic environments where nature has taken over our cities. So I imagined a world in which some of the major brands of this world have been abandoned and are just some memories of a past civilization. There is no particular message behind these images, which was just a way for me to have fun and practice, but feel free to interpret them in your way!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | X | YouTube | Reddit | julientabet.com

#1 Adidas Origins

#2 Fadebook

#3 McDownald

#4 Youtube Tube

#5 Chilling Netflix

#6 Rotten Apple

#7 Coca-Loca

#8 WWTF

#9 Nikel

#10 Twitch On Its Prime

#11 Spot Hifi

#12 Pepsituation

#13 Adebo

