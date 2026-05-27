Taylor Polidore: 7 Things You Need To Know About the Beauty in Black Star

Taylor Polidore is one of the reasons fans of Tyler Perry‘s Beauty in Black binge-watch the hit Netflix series. Over the years, the rising American talent has taken on challenging roles that highlight her charisma and compelling screen presence, effortlessly connecting with audiences. Her career has quickly evolved from minor roles and short films to leading a major television project.
Although she has been active in the industry for more than a decade, Taylor Polidore recently gained prominence for her leading role on Beauty in Black. Before that, she appeared in several short films and made guest appearances on notable TV shows. Polidore had recurring roles on Snowfall and All American: Homecoming. She also appeared in Tyler Perry’s thriller drama film Divorce in the Black (2024) as Rona. Polidore continues to build a career marked by authenticity and a promising future. Explore interesting facts about the Beauty in Black star below.
1. Taylor Polidore Was Born and Raised in Texas
Polidore was born on August 29, 1993, in Houston, Texas, where she grew up. She spent her formative years in Katy, a suburban neighborhood, with her younger brother. Details about her early life and family background are scarce, but the actress has emphasized how her upbringing prepared her for the challenging world of entertainment. Growing up, she attended Seven Lakes High School in Katy, Texas, where her interest in the performing arts evolved into a career.
2. She Has a Bachelor’s Degree in Filmmaking
Taylor Polidore didn’t just stumble into acting; she’s professionally trained in her craft. After studying at Seven Lakes High School, Taylor Polidore attended Clark Atlanta University and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Media Arts, with a focus on Filmmaking. Studying in a Historically Black College and University helped Polidore build a network that shaped her in many ways. The community that college gave her still follows her to date. Polidore was a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. in college.
3. Taylor Polidore Was Naturally Shy Growing Up
As a child, Taylor Polidore was naturally shy. As such, her parents were shocked when she decided to participate in the school play at the age of four. That moment launched her journey into the entertainment industry. At 13, Polidore made her film debut in 2008, playing a minor role in the comedy film Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins. She followed it up with appearances in short films and other minor film credits.
4. She Played Her First Major Film Role in Tyler Perry’s Divorce in the Black
Although she has more recognition on the small screen, Taylor Polidore first gained attention with her early film credits, including Defending Daddy (2016) as adult Jasmine and Dirty South House Arrest (2017) as Zenobia. After a few short films, Polidore appeared in Tyler Perry’s Divorce in the Black (2024) as Rona, the lead character’s friend. Meagan Good led the cast as Ava. Pollidore solidified her star power with a leading role on Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black television series, where she portrays Kimmie.
5. She Joined the Cast of Reasonable Doubt in March 2026
Riding on the wave of her successful second outing as Kimmie in Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black, Taylore Polidore is booking more notable roles. She was announced as a new cast member on Reasonable Doubt season 4. However, the casting details are still under wraps. Starring Emayatzy Corinealdi as the central character Jacqueline “Jax” Stewart and McKinley Freeman as Jax’s husband Lewis Stewart, Reasonable Doubt premiered on September 27, 2022, to generally positive reviews. The series was renewed for the fourth season in November 2025.
6. Taylor Polidore’s Grandmother is One of Her Greatest Influences
One of Taylor Polidore’s biggest influences is her late grandmother, Betty. Her grandmother’s career as a model left a lasting impression on Polidore, who admired her resilient spirit and charisma. Beyond her grandmother, Polidore’s journey in the entertainment industry is also inspired by notable black women, including Angela Bassett, Regina King, Beyoncé, and Rihanna. She also admires renowned American filmmaker Gina Prince-Bythewood, known for her acclaimed projects, including Love and Basketball (2000), The Old Guard 1 & 2 (2020, 2025), and The Woman King (2022).
7. Taylor Polidore Married Her Longtime Boyfriend in 2024
In addition to being the year that propelled her to international recognition, 2024 also saw the Beauty in Black star upgrade her name to Taylor Polidore Williams after marrying her heathrob, Jero Williams. Before she gained prominence in the 2024 Tyler Perry productions, Polidore married her longtime boyfriend in a dream wedding on May 4, 2024, following their engagement in December 2022. A fellow HBCU alum, Polidore’s husband is a surgery resident who graduated from Morehouse College in Atlanta.
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