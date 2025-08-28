The Old Guard 2 Ending, Explained: What to Expect From a Third Film

The Old Guard 2 reimagines Greg Rucka’s world of immortal humans. The superhero action thriller arrived on Netflix in July 2025, continuing a story that first debuted on-screen five years earlier. Gina Prince-Bythewood directed the first adaptation of Rucka’s eponymous comic book series, but opted out of directing the sequel. When Victoria Mahoney was named to helm the second installment, fans were concerned the film might not get a worthy sequel.
As her second feature-length movie, Mahoney delivered an average entry with an ending that sets up a third film. The Old Guard 2 picks up six months after the events of the first film. It follows the immortals as they sideline their noble mandate of protecting humanity to ward off a threat from the first immortal, Discord (Uma Thurman). The film’s cliffhanger ending begs for another sequel, which, among other things, is expected to spell out the fates of the immortals Discord captured.
How The Old Guard 2 Ending Sets Up A Threequel
The Old Guard 2‘s ending teased that Andy (Charlize Theron) will return alongside Quynh (Veronica Ngo) to rescue the other immortals. But based on what Theron has divulged, there are no solid plans for a third movie. Fans may have to draw their own conclusions, and they can’t even rely on the films’ source material to do so. The movie deviated from the comic books, introducing Discord as the first immortal, a villain that never existed in the franchise.
Having lived for about 9,000 years, Discord suddenly learns she’s no longer an immortal and sets out on a desperate search to evade death. She uses Quynh to ensnare the other immortals, intending to use Nile’s (Kiki Layne) power to regain her immortality. Unaware of Nile’s ability to strip other immortals of their deathlessness, Quynh loses her immortality and joins Andy in her rescue mission. The credits roll in, leaving viewers with several unanswered questions.
If Netflix approves The Old Guard 3, it will follow Andy and Quynh’s rescue mission to resolve the lingering thread about the fate of the immortals Discord captured. Will she succeed in her quest to regain her perpetual life? While a wounded immortal can bestow the gift of immortality to another, it has to be willingly given. How will Discord navigate this? In all, The Old Guard 2’s ending presents several exciting story opportunities for The Old Guard 3.
The Old Guard 3 Could Explore How Discord Lost Her Immortality
Another exciting premise for the next chapter can be built around Discord’s immortality. In the fight scene with Andy, the latter observes that Discord is mortal. Her ire against other immortals isn’t because of their interference to protect humanity; she wants Nile to take their immortality and transfer it to her. What viewers didn’t see was how Discord lost her everlasting life.
Pursuing that premise, The Old Guard 3 can explain the mystery around Lykon’s (Michael Ward) death in the first film. The former old guard lost his immortality and died. So, the next chapter could delve into explaining how old guards lose their immortality outside of Nile’s unique power, which leaves them killable after stripping their regenerative ability.
Will The Old Guard 3 Happen?
It’s up to Netflix to decide whether the third installment is happening, and the streaming service hasn’t made any announcement regarding that. While the lukewarm critical reception of the second film might discourage a threequel, the viewership numbers make a case for it. The Old Guard 2 debuted at No.1 on the Streaming Top 10 chart, pulling in 37.5 million views in its first week.
Netflix favors subscriber engagement over critical acclaim in making renewal decisions. Besides, allowing a big cliffhanger ending suggests the streamer is open to greenlighting another sequel. It took over a year after The Old Guard for Netflix to officially approve a second movie. So, the streaming giant is probably still monitoring performance data, which will ultimately determine the fate of a third film.
Be that as it may, The Old Guard’s lead performer isn’t confident about a third film. Responding to a question about that, Theron told The Hollywood Reporter that the next chapter is uncertain. “One thing I’ve learned in this business is that there are no guarantees,” she told the publication. “This was always where we wanted to land the film… I’m being completely honest when I say that we have absolutely no idea what that [The Old Guard 3] would even look like.” Check out why Siren’s ending is the boldest villain twist you never saw coming.
