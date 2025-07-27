Taraji P. Henson’s Most Underrated Roles That Deserve More Recognition

Actress Taraji P. Henson is one of her generation’s most dynamic and versatile actresses. With a career spanning over two decades and a portfolio full of powerhouse performances, Henson has continuously proven her star power. While she has certainly had some well-earned spotlight moments, many of her best performances have flown under the radar or outrightly ignored.
Taraji P. Henson’s impact on television, film, and Black culture is undeniable. She has played everything from single mothers to assassins, mathematicians, and survivors, often elevating even the most underwritten roles into something memorable. Besides her Oscar-nominated performance in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) and critically acclaimed role in Empire TV series (2015–2020), here’s a look at Taraji P. Henson’s other roles that have largely been underrated.
Yvette in Baby Boy (2001)
John Singleton’s 2001 coming-of-age hood drama Baby Boy marked a milestone in Taraji P. Henson’s career. It was her first major role, and she came in swinging. Cast as Yvette, Jody’s (Tyrese Gibson) girlfriend, Henson delivered a raw and emotional performance. Baby Boy offered a look into young Black life in the hood, with Henson’s Yvette serving as the heart and emotional mirror of Jody’s immaturity.
Despite Baby Boy’s cult status in the Black community, Taraji P. Henson’s performance was largely overlooked by mainstream critics. Irrespective, Henson held her own in every scene, portraying a woman trying to hold her family and dignity together while stuck in a toxic relationship. For what is largely considered a debut performance, it was nothing short of remarkable and a clear sign of the star Henson would become.
Shug in Hustle & Flow (2004)
Taraji P. Henson’s next memorable role was in Craig Brewer’s 2004 drama Hustle & Flow. Although unrelated, it’s the first time Henson co-starred and played the love interest to Terrence Howard’s character. Henson was cast in a supporting role as Shug, a quiet, pregnant sex worker. Shug supports Memphis pimp, drug dealer, and aspiring rapper DJay (Howard) on his quest to make music.
Hustle & Flow was a critical success, winning the Academy Award for Best Original Song, with Henson singing on the Oscar-winning track, “It’s Hard out Here for a Pimp.” However, while the film earned Terrence Howard an Oscar nomination, Henson’s deeply moving portrayal of Shug was largely overlooked and ignored. Henson communicated volumes with just her eyes and body language, especially in one of the film’s iconic scenes, where her character finally finds her voice and self-worth. Admittedly, Henson’s role wasn’t prominent, but she still managed to make the character one of the movie’s most memorable.
April Jones in I Can Do Bad All by Myself (2009)
Although not her first Tyler Perry film, the 2009 romantic musical comedy-drama I Can Do Bad All by Myself was Taraji P. Henson’s first lead role in Tyler Perry’s productions. Henson plays April, a nightclub singer and heavy drinker who reluctantly takes in her niece and nephews after the death of their grandmother. Henson’s performance showcased her range and versatility and is often regarded as her international breakout role. Unfortunately, because the film was marketed primarily to Black audiences and dismissed by many mainstream outlets, Henson’s performance never got the critical acclaim it deserved.
Lauren Harris in Think Like a Man (2012)
While Think Like a Man was a Box Office hit, Taraji P. Henson’s role as Lauren Harris was often overshadowed by the ensemble cast and its comedic elements. The romantic comedy, based on Steve Harvey’s book, may not have seemed like a platform for standout performances, but portraying “The Woman Who Is Her Own Man” gave Henson an edge. Henson perfectly avoided the “career woman” stereotype, instead giving Lauren layers of strength and insecurity. In summary, despite another exceptional performance, Henson was buried and overshadowed by the film’s ensemble casting, even in the sequel.
Mary Goodwin in Proud Mary (2018)
Audiences who followed Taraji P. Henson since her early career always knew she was a bundle of talent. Although almost being typecast into portraying traumatized, dysfunctional Black women, Henson proved she had a lot to offer with her casting as Mary Goodwin in Proud Mary. In the movie, Henson plays a hitwoman trying to leave behind her violent past while protecting a young boy.
The film was marketed as a stylish action flick, with Henson in a rare leading role in an action film. Yet, despite the film’s unique premise, the industry failed to rally behind Henson as an action star. While not undermining the talent and hard work of other actresses, there’s no doubt the movie and role would have received better acclaim if certain white action star actresses were cast. Proud Mary was another role by Taraji P. Henson that deserved more recognition.
Melinda Gayle in Acrimony
In the same 2018, Taraji P. Henson returned to deliver one of her career’s most profound performances. While the Tyler Perry-directed Acrimony was critically panned, Henson’s portrayal of an embittered wife betrayed by years of sacrifice was undeniably captivating. Melinda’s emotional breakdowns, internal conflict, and eventual descent into fury were played to perfection. The movie may have had its flaws, but it was Henson’s performance that kept audiences glued to the screen. Again, Taraji P. Henson’s performance was not acknowledged by mainstream critics or noticed by any major award.
Ann Atwater in The Best of Enemies
Taraji P. Henson’s performance was far removed from her more flashy or fiery roles. Her portrayal of civil rights activist Ann Atwater was dignified, restrained, and moving. Henson conveyed the quiet strength of a woman carrying the weight of systemic injustice while still being willing to seek common ground. In all honesty, it is the kind of role that often garners Oscar buzz. Despite the powerful subject matter, the biographical drama The Best of Enemies barely made a dent in awards season.
Janiyah Wiltkinson in Straw
Taraji P. Henson returned with another masterpiece performance in Tyler Perry’s 2025 Straw movie. Henson led the cast as a struggling single mother whose sick daughter has died. Pushed to the breaking point, Henson’s Janiyah Wiltkinson character impulsively attempts a bank robbery that escalates into a tense hostage situation. Like most Tyler Perry films, Straw had polarized critical reviews. Despite Henson’s performance, there’s little hope she’ll receive recognition from major awards.
