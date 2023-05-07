Every Sequel & Spin-Off Set Up By The Super Mario Bros. Movie

The Super Mario Bros Movie is Mario’s first appearance on the screen in decades, potentially leading to other franchise spin-offs. The movie is an animated project starring multiple significant characters from the classic video game franchise. Earning critical acclaim, the movie has taken some big video game names to the big screen, including Donkey Kong, Kamek, and Cranky Kong.
With its box office success, there’s a chance multiple other Nintendo film projects will probably make it to the silver screen. In fact, several of the movie’s scenes are already pointing out the potential spin-offs and debuts of many franchise characters. Here are seven potential spin-offs that The Super Mario Bros Movie sets up.
1. Yoshi’s Island
Yoshi is the primary ally of Mario who helps him in his adventures throughout the Mushroom World. The character didn’t make an official debut in The Super Mario Bros Movie. However, he had an off-screen vocal cameo in the second post-credits scene. As the camera pans back to the wreckage beneath Brooklyn, where Bowser’s invasion occurred, a green-spotted egg is prominently visible at the center.
The egg starts to hatch, and instantly the camera goes black. That’s when Yoshi makes its vocal debut with a roar. This post-movie appearance of Yoshi tells us there are likely plans to introduce the character to the franchise. However, the exact information about the project name and release date is still unknown.
2. Mario Kart
Mario Kart has been a popular game for decades. Since debuting in 1992, these games have evolved significantly; and now its made its way to the big screen. The Super Mario Bros Movie didn’t hold back from adding references and easter eggs related to Mario Kart video games. Mario’s race in the movie paved the way for Mario Kart as a solo production. It is likely that Illumination would produce a movie featuring a variety of unconventional and challenging race tracks packed with power-ups, where Mario would be seen racing once again.
3. Donkey Kong
The Super Mario Bros. features two of the primary characters of the Kong family — Donkey Kong and Cranky Kong. Considering that both of these appeared in the movie, there will likely be a spin-off focusing more on the origin of Donkey Kong. Besides, after the kart racing, we saw Mario and his associates escaping the scene on a barrel which directly refers to the gameplay of Donkey Kong’s Country.
4. Luigi’s Mansion
With the recent Super Mario Bros Movie showcasing the timid side of Mario’s brother Luigi, it seems like the perfect time for a spin-off featuring the famous mansion. Luigi’s Mansion is a trilogy focusing on Mario’s brother overcoming his fears in a mansion filled with ghosts. Mario is caught inside the castle, so Luigi has no choice but to capture the ghosts and save his brother. Illumination would likely use this comedy-horror aspect to create a standalone film about Mario’s sidekick becoming an amateur ghostbuster.
5. Princess Peach
After appearing as a fearless leader in The Super Mario Bros Movie, the chances of Princess Peach’s spin-off skyrocketed. The depiction of Peach in the movie differs from her appearance in the video game. We don’t see the “super” Princess Peach in the movie with her extraordinary emotion-centric powers, but there’s still a chance a spin-off can explore that aspect of the character, as the recent production didn’t go deep into Princess Peach’s origin.
6. Captain Toad
Captain Toad is the leader of the Toad Brigade and is an ally of Mario. After the positive reception to the character, the door to his individual spin-off is opened. In the Captain Toad: Treasure Trove game, we saw the haracter embarking on a mission to find a treasure while helping his friends. If a Captain Toad spin-off project gets the greenlight, it could feature an exciting Indiana Jones-styled treasure-hunting story plot.
7. Paper Mario
While there isn’t much reference to the Paper Mario spin-off in The Super Mario Bros Movie — but with the animated movie introducing alternate-universes, the possibility is exciting. The Paper Mario franchise is famous for its fun and exciting story plots showing Mario in outlandish situations with his friends. If a Paper Mario spin-off makes it to the silver screen, it will certainly redefine the brand reputation for audiences worldwide.
