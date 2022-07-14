Steve Zissis started his professional acting journy about 20 years ago. Although he has really hit his stride over the years, things haven’t always been easy for Steve. Like lots of other actors, he has had to deal with all of the inconsistencies that come with being in the entertainment industry. However, regardless of all of the challenges he’s had to face, Steve has always found ways to keep pushing forward and his hard work has definitely paid off. He hasn’t made any on-screen appearances in 2022, but fans can rest assured that more is coming from him. He will be in an upcoming TV series called The Idol. Unfortunately, though, there’s no word on when the show will be released. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Steve Zissis.
1. He’s From Louisiana
New Orleans is one of the most well-known cities in the United States and it is known for its rich history and culture. He is originally from the New Orleans area, however, he moved away when he was a teenager. These days, it looks like he lives in New York City.
2. He Got Into Acting as A Teenager
Steve may not have grown up always wanting to be an actor, but he did discover his passion for acting at a fairly early age. He got his start by getting involved with plays at his high school. Not only did he realize that he enjoyed acting, but it quickly became clear that he was also very good at it.
3. He Went to NYU
Even though Steve fell in love with acting as a teenager, he didn’t think it was something that he could pursue as a career. As a result, he chose to focus on something else in college. Steve has been quoted saying, “I always did plays, and when I went to NYU – and I didn’t go to Tisch, the theater school, because I was like, ‘Well, acting’s not realistic. You can’t make a career out of it.’ So I just studied general studies and humanities at NYU, but I was doing plays while I was there. So I was sort of cheating.”
4. He’s Done Work Behind the Scenes
Most people out there probably think that acting is the only thing that Steve does, but that couldn’t be any further from the truth. He also has other creative talents which have served him well during his time in the entertainment industry. In 2010, he made his debut as a director with a short film called Kleshnov. He has also done some screenwriting.
5. He Likes Taking Pictures
Steve’s love for creativity doesn’t just include the work he’s done in the entertainment business. If you scroll through his Instagram you’ll be able to tell that he also enjoys taking pictures. Whether he’s traveling or walking around his neighborhood, he loves snapping beautiful photos.
6. He Doesn’t Have a Large Social Media Following
These days, there are lots of people who are focused on building massive online followings. After all, being popular online can lead to awesome opportunities in real life. However, while we know that Steve has built a substantial fan base during his career, it hasn’t translated to a large following online.
7. He Enjoys Being Out in Nature
Sometimes, there’s nothing better than getting outdoors and enjoying the beauty of a nice day. This is something that Steve likes to do whenever he gets the chance. He loves doing things like going for walks to explore his surroundings and he also likes to spend time near the water.
8. He Was Waiting Tables Before His Acting Career Took Off
Like lots of other actors, Steve had to work some odd jobs before his career really started gaining traction. In fact, before he was cast in the HBO series Togetherness, he was working as a waiter. He told Nola, “When Jay called and said we got picked up, I think I yelled and then I danced and then I cried and then I gave my two-weeks notice. Nothing against waiting tables. Survival jobs are necessary, especially in LA when you want to act. But it’s nice to not be doing that.”
9. He’s Pretty Private
Some actors don’t mind letting the world in on their personal lives, while others like to share as little as possible. Steve is definitely part of the second group. He has never been one to put all of his business on display. As a result, is very little personal information out there about him.
10. He Was An English Teacher
Steve’s work in the entertainment industry isn’t the only time he’s gotten to experience lots of cool things. When he was younger, he spent two years in Seoul, South Korea where he worked as an English teacher. There’s no doubt that that’s something he probably won’t ever forget.