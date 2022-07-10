10 Things You Didn’t Know about Vanessa Ferlito

Vanessa Ferlito has a famous face. She’s been in every good show on television, and she’s been in a few good movies, too. Her long career as an actress spans a couple of decades, and her talent only improves – if that’s even possible. She’s someone who has been in all of your favorite shows, and she’s really good at playing detectives and law enforcement officials. She’s got a lot going for her, and it’s one of those things that you cannot deny. What we love about her is that she just keeps getting better, and we thought you should know her personal life better.
1. She is From New York
She’s a born and raised New Yorker. She was born in Brooklyn, and she spent her life there. The only thing we don’t know about her life in New York is when she was born. Her age is not something we are familiar with as she doesn’t share a date of birth with anyone. She looks amazing, regardless of how old she is, though.
2. She has Been Working for Decades
She got her start as an actress way back at the turn of the millennium. She’s been acting professionally since 2001, and that is a huge deal. She doesn’t take that for granted, either. She knows that her life has been good, and she knows her talent speaks for itself or she would not be nearly 22 years into the business.
3. She’s Famous
If there is a great show on television, she’s had a role in it. She’s been in shows such as CSI: NY, 24, Graceland, and NCIS: New Orleans. She’s also been in movies such as Man of the House and so much more. She’s seriously talented, and she’s very famous.
4. She Lost Her Father
She was only a toddler when she lost her father. We don’t know if her mother and father were married at the time or if they were ever married, but her father did not go easily. He died after overdosing on heroin, which is a terrible, terrible way to die. We aren’t sure if he was an addict or if he simply tried it once and it didn’t go well for him.
5. Her Family Works Hard
Her mother married her stepfather at some point, and they are happily together. We think that she was raised by both, and that is nice for them. Her mom and stepdad are business owners, too, and they own a hair salon in the city. Specifically, the salon is in Brooklyn.
6. She Was a Model
Prior to her successful acting career, she was doing the modeling thing. Being a model is something that we imagine was not difficult for her with her natural beauty and all of that. She is someone who has a very natural beauty and a very striking face, and modeling was perfect for her.
7. She Has a Child
Don’t ask us anything about her child, though. She is very private about her son. We know that he is a teen right now because he was born in late 2007 – September to be precise – and that she is a single mother. We do not know anything about her son’s father.
8. She’s Doing Well
She has a net worth that is estimated to be in the millions. She is allegedly worth more than $6 million, which is not a bad deal for a single mom who gets to live her dream, raise her son, and live a life that she loves. Her work has been consistent and amazing since day one, so it’s easy to see why she’s regularly hired and never out of work.
9. She Likes Her Privacy
What we love is that she’s been in the business for more than two decades, and we know next to nothing about her personal life. She’s done a lovely job of keeping all of that to herself, and we see nothing wrong with that. It’s good for her to have a few things the world is not aware of.
10. She Dated Someone Very Famous
The one thing that we know about her is that she did make some serious headlines back in 2014 after the world caught her doing something with a man. Quentin Tarantino is one of the most famous men in Hollywood, and he spent a long time allegedly dating Uma Thurman. Except for that year, he was photographed kissing Ferlito, and the world was unsure what happened.