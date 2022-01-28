Home
Entertainment
Things You Didn't Know
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jenna Lamia

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jenna Lamia

26 seconds ago

Jenna Lamia’s name may not be widely known, but her resume is far more impressive than many people realize. Over the course of her career, she has been involved with several successful projects and she’s brought something special to each one of them. Recently, she has been getting a lot of attention for her role in the TV series Resident Alien. The show’s second season is set to premiere in February of 2022 and Jenna’s fans are looking forward to seeing what’s next for her character. Whether you’ve been following Jenna’s career for years or are just getting introduced to her, there are lots of things you can learn about the multi-talented star. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Jenna Lamia.

1. She Is A Los Angeles Native

Los Angeles is undoubtedly one of the best places in the world to be if you want to build a career in the entertainment industry. People from all over the world are willing to risk it all just to move to the city with the hopes of one day making a name for themselves. Fortunately for Jenna, she was born and raised in the area which has made certain opportunities much more accessible.

2. She Narrates Audiobooks

Jenna’s on-screen work isn’t the only way she’s made good use of her storytelling skills. She has also narrated several audiobooks over the years including the book Hey, Kiddo. She also voiced the part of Eugenia “Skeeter” Phelan in the audio version of The Help.

3. She Has Been On Broadway

Jenna’s TV roles are what many people know her for, but lots of people don’t realize that she is has also found success on the stage. She made her Broadway debut in a production of Ah, Wilderness! which was originally released in 1933. To date, this is her only Broadway credit.

4. She Is A Producer

There are some people who spend their entire lives trying to find something they’re good at. Jenna has been fortunate to find several areas where her talent shines. On top of the work she’s done as an actress, Jenna is also a writer and producer who has worked on shows like Awkward and Good Girls.

5. She Likes to Read

While there’s no denying the fact that Jenna loves telling stories, sometimes she likes to be on the other side and enjoy them as well. Reading is one of her favorite things to do although she probably doesn’t get as much time to do it as she’d like. Occasionally, she’ll share a photo of the book she’s reading on Instagram.

6. She Is An Award Winner

In the entertainment industry, a person’s career is often judged by the number of awards they’ve won. Jenna can proudly say that she’s already taken home a couple. In 2010, she won an Audie Award for Best Solo Narration and she also won an Audie Award in 2020 for Best Young Adult Recording. There’s no doubt that she’s going to earn even more awards in the future.

7. She Is A Proud Pet Parent

From what we can tell, Jenna doesn’t have any children. However, she hasn’t let that stop her from exploring her maternal side. She is a dedicated dog mom and her fur baby is clearly her pride and joy. Unfortunately for all the dog lovers out there, Jenna hasn’t made a separate Instagram account for her pup.

8. She Enjoys Her Privacy

Despite spending several years in the entertainment industry, Jenna has never been one to get caught up in all of the commotion that comes along with being in the spotlight. She has chosen to stay very private when it comes to her personal life and there isn’t much information about her outside of her career.

9. She Is A Writer

Just when you thought there wasn’t anything else Jenna could possibly add to her resume, you find out that she’s also a writer. An interview with Audio File Magazine revealed that Jenna has been working on a young adult novel. She credits her work as a narrator with helping her build the confidence to write her own book. As of now, however, it doesn’t appear that she has released any books.

10. She Studied at New York University

Jenna has put in lots of work to get where she is today, and part of that work includes time she spent in school. She studied at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts which is where she really started to get serious about acting. Jenna also studied at Amherst College.

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
The Book of Boba Fett: The Return of The Mandalorian-Recap
The Five Best Antagonist Scenes in Ozark
Will Din Djarin Overshadow Boba Fett In His Own Show?
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
Is It Time To End The Found Footage Concept?
Tomb Raider 2
Why Live-Action Video Game Adaptations Continue To Be Bad
Goodfellas and A Bronx Tale Are Opposite Versions of Each Other
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jenna Lamia
PETA Tells Fans to “Stay Away” from Jackass Forever
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Christina Orjalo
Five Must-Watch Movies For Anyone New To Hayao Miyazaki
So How Many Anime Genres Are There Anyway?
Top Five Characters In Avatar: The Last Airbender
The Top Five Characters In The Legend Of Korra
Fortnite turned Jokes into content
How Fortnite Turned Jokes Into Content
Horizon: Forbidden West Looks Intense
How Will MultiVersus Compare to the Other Platform Fighters?
Lies of P Gives a New Spin On The Classic Tale of Pinocchio