10 Things You Didn’t Know about Sidian Jones

Television viewers are often curious about things that they don’t understand or relate to in real life – that’s what makes television so much fun. Seeking Sister Wife is one of those shows that most of us have no desire to live out or even experience, but it’s also a fascinating lifestyle to take a deeper look into. How do people do this? How can you share your spouse? How does it work? What are the details? There are so many questions asked by those who watch the show, and Sidian Jones is one of the men who are on the show looking for love – more love, that is. Who is he?

1. He is a Polygamist

This is a person who does not believe in being with only one person. This is a person who desires marriage – at the same time – to as many women as possible. He’s a man who wants to be with his wife while also adding additional wives to the mix.

2. He is Looking for a New Wife

The thing about this man is that he is already married, but he is on the hunt for a second wife. Not a second wife in the traditional sense that he was previously married and is looking for a wife following divorce or the loss of his first wife. He is currently married to a living, breathing, very much involved in his life woman, and he wants to simply add another wife to his marriage to make it plural.

3. Viewers Found Out He is Not Married

Here is where his life begins to become more questionable than it already is with his personal life choices. He and his wife, Tosha, are not legally married. They are together, and they have been together for more than four years now, but they are not legally married. It was a shocking realization to the world when this was announced.

4. He Was Married

Here’s where it starts to really become questionable. This is a man who was married when he met Tosha. He was with his first wife – his legal, actual, legitimate, first wife. He met Tosha, and he wanted to have her, too, but his actual wife was not on board with the idea of being involved in a sister-wife situation. His first wife feels he cheated on her with Tosha, so she ended their marriage.

5. He is a Father

He’s a dad. He has three kids with his first wife – the one who left him because he wanted to be with both her and Tosha. His kids range in age from 7 to 12. However, the problem he is finding with his current life is that the additional women he is trying to bring into his life and Tosha’s life are not that interested in his lifestyle and/or being another mother to his three kids.

6. He is a Designer

He is a graphic designer. He’s been working in this industry since 2010, and it appears to be going well for him. He worked with some major companies, then he transitioned into the freelance environment, and now he is working for himself with a company he founded called MyMythos.

7. He Wrote a Book

He’s an author. He wrote a book called The Voice of Rolling Thunder in 2012. While we are unaware of the book and what it is about, he is proud of the fact that he was able to do something so many people only dream of doing – authoring and publishing a book of his own. It’s a big deal.

8. He Designed a Famous Book Cover

When he is not working on his own jobs and his own book, he is working for some famous clients. He is the man behind the cover of a book written by the famous Stephen King. He designed the cover of his book “Hard Listening,” which was released in 2013.

9. His Wife and Ex Wife Were Both Arrested

Something we find rather interesting is the fact that both is ex-wife and his current ‘wife’ were both arrested. They were both arrested for burglary, though we don’t know what the extent of that is in their own lives. We don’t know if it was together, if they were separate, or if this is mere coincidence.

10. He’s Still Looking

Though his time on television did not work out in terms of finding a new wife for both himself and for Tosha, he did manage to keep his faux-marriage to Tosha together when so many other couples from the same show were unable to do the same. He’s still with her, so that’s a good thing.

