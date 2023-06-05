Netflix’s spy series/action thriller, The Night Agent, has been breaking records since its premiere. In fact, it became the third-most-watched debut series on Netflix within its first four days. Its immense popularity led to a swift renewal for a second season within a week of its release. The Night Agent‘s thrilling storyline, complex characters, and suspenseful plot twists captivated audiences the world over.
It’s natural to find yourself missing the riveting world of FBI agent Peter Sutherland. So, we’ve curated a list of TV shows that will help fill the void and keep you on the edge of your seat. These TV shows share similar elements that make The Night Agent a gripping story. Whether you’re drawn to the world of espionage or simply enjoy exploring the darker side of political maneuvers, there is a TV show that will keep you engaged. With that in mind, here are some shows to watch while you eagerly await the next season of The Night Agent.
1. Designated Survivor
In a crisis like no other, what does it take to become the president of the United States of America? In this high-stakes political drama, a devastating attack that wipes out the entire government. That leaves a low-level cabinet member unexpectedly thrust into the role of President.
Kiefer Sutherland plays Tom Kirkman, a reluctant and unprepared leader who assumes the highest office in the land. A fast-paced, binge-worthy thriller, Designated Survivor stands out for its ability to blend political intrigue with personal storylines. The series delves into the intricate workings of the government. Furthermore, it explores the interplay between elected officials, intelligence agencies, and the media. Overall, it tackles complex issues such as terrorism, diplomacy, and the quest for justice.
2. The Shield
The Night Agent isn’t Shawn Ryan‘s first exploration of corruption within influential establishments. His most renowned work, The Shield, delves deep into a police division plagued by corruption. Enter Vic Mackey (Michael Chiklis), leader of the Strike Team. They’re a team of detectives dedicated to tackling gang-related crimes in the sprawling city of Los Angeles. Ryan’s storytelling prowess shines through as he crafts a compelling narrative. It delves into the complexities of power, morality, and the blurred lines that define justice.
3. Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan brings to life one of literature’s most iconic characters. The film takes viewers on a thrilling journey into the world of espionage, international intrigue, and covert operations. Inspired by the popular Tom Clancy novels, this action-packed series follows the eponymous Jack Ryan.
He’s a brilliant CIA analyst turned field operative who takes on risky missions that threaten global security. John Krasinski breathes new life into the character of Jack Ryan. Altogether, he brings a perfect balance of intelligence, vulnerability, and physicality to the role. Like The Night Agent, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is heavy on intrigue, beaming attention on the world of covert operations.
4. Slow Horses
Drawing inspiration from Mick Herron’s Slough House novel series, Slow Horses brings to life the enigmatic and provocatively unlikable MI5 agent, Jackson Lamb. Portrayed by Gary Oldman, he leads a motley crew of cast-offs banished to the depths of MI5’s administrative purgatory — Slough House.
Lamb’s team comprises individuals who have committed career-ending blunders. With Oldman delivering an exceptional lead performance, the series thrives on the strength of its diverse and compelling ensemble cast. Altogether, the narrative is a labyrinth of secrets, betrayals, and unexpected alliances. With each episode, the series peels back layers of deception, immersing viewers in a cat-and-mouse game of intelligence warfare.
5. The Blacklist
The series follows the enigmatic criminal mastermind Raymond “Red” Reddington. In a nutshell, he surrenders to the FBI and offers to help them track down and apprehend some of the world’s most dangerous criminals. James Spader‘s portrayal of Reddington is nothing short of mesmerizing. Even more, he infuses the character with charisma, intelligence, and a dark sense of humor that makes him both captivating and enthralling.
Needless to say, The Blacklist cast is probably the show’s strongest point, from the determined and ambitious FBI agent Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone) to the enigmatic and resourceful Mr. Kaplan (Susan Blommaert). Altogether, each character brings a special intensity to the series.
6. The Recruit
Noah Centineo plays Owen Hendricks, a young CIA lawyer in The Recruit. Overall, the story takes audiences on a fun journey as his seemingly ordinary first week on the job spirals into a nightmarish ordeal. It starts when a threatening letter from a former asset, (Laura Haddock), thrusts Owen into a race against time to prevent the exposure of sensitive agency secrets. The Recruit masterfully combines espionage with the comedic nuances of a workplace setting. Additionally, each step of Owen’s journey exposes him to the complexities of the spy world. At the end of the day, this forces him to confront his own limitations and make difficult choices.
7. Lupin
A French thriller created by George Kay and François Uzan, Lupin revolves around Assane Diop. He’s a crafty thief fueled by a burning desire for justice who embarks on a mission to exact revenge on the Pellegrini family. 25 years earlier, Assane’s father, who migrated to France from Senegal, fell victim to a treacherous plot orchestrated by his employer, Hubert Pellegrini. Accused of stealing a valuable diamond necklace, Assane’s father succumbs to the weight of shame and takes his own life while incarcerated, leaving the young Assane to face the world as an orphan. The show stars Omar Sy in the role of Assane Diop.