Remembering Bud Cort: Who Is the Late ‘Harold and Maude’ Actor?

Bud Cort, the American actor best known for playing Harold Chasen in Harold and Maude, died at 77 after a career that made him one of cult cinema’s most unforgettable faces. His death marked the loss of a performer whose screen image was strange, delicate, funny, melancholy, and completely unlike the traditional leading men around him. Cort became famous through one of the boldest dark comedies of the 1970s, then carried that role’s shadow, blessing, and burden for the rest of his life.
For many viewers, Harold Chasen remains one of cinema’s great outsiders: death-obsessed, wealthy, lonely, theatrical, and desperate for something real. Cort’s performance gave the film its fragile center. He did not play Harold as a joke, even when the movie became absurd. He made the character’s sadness feel sincere, which allowed the comedy, romance, and rebellion around him to become much more than a strange premise.
Who Was Bud Cort?
Bud Cort was born Walter Edward Cox in New Rochelle, New York, and became one of the most unusual young actors to emerge from the New Hollywood era. His face, voice, and nervous physicality made him stand apart from the polished leading-man mold. He had a gentle oddness on screen that could feel comic, tragic, unsettling, or strangely innocent, depending on the role.
Before Harold and Maude made him a cult-film icon, Cort appeared in Robert Altman’s MASH and then starred in Altman’s Brewster McCloud. Those early roles placed him inside the looseness and experimentation of 1970s American cinema, where filmmakers were more willing to build movies around misfits, antiheroes, eccentrics, and people who did not fit the old studio system’s heroic mold.
That was exactly Cort’s lane. He did not seem designed for ordinary stardom. He seemed designed for characters who lived at an angle from everyone else. His best performances understood awkwardness as emotion, not just behavior. That made him perfect for a film like Harold and Maude, where morbidity, romance, rebellion, and tenderness all had to exist in the same wounded young man.
|Bud Cort at a Glance
|Details
|Full Name
|Walter Edward Cox
|Age
|77
|Best Known For
|Playing Harold Chasen in Harold and Maude
|Breakout Film
|Brewster McCloud
|Major Films
|Harold and Maude, Brewster McCloud, MASH, Dogma, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou
|Major TV Work
|Arrested Development, Chicago Hope, Criminal Minds, Babylon 5
|Signature Strength
|Offbeat vulnerability, deadpan humor, emotional strangeness, and cult-character presence
|Legacy
|A cult-film icon remembered for turning alienation, sadness, and dark comedy into something deeply human
Why Harold and Maude Made Him a Cult Icon
Harold and Maude made Bud Cort unforgettable because Harold Chasen was unlike almost any young male character in mainstream American film at the time. Harold was not rebellious in a cool or glamorous way. He staged fake suicides, attended funerals for strangers, drifted through wealth with no real purpose, and seemed more comfortable with death than with ordinary life. Cort made all of that disturbing, funny, and deeply sad.
His chemistry with Ruth Gordon gave the film its strange emotional power. Gordon’s Maude was alive in every possible way: reckless, political, playful, sensual, and free. Cort’s Harold was trapped inside performance and despair. Watching Harold open up around Maude gave the film its heart. The age-gap romance could have collapsed into shock value, but Cort and Gordon made it feel like a story about spiritual rescue rather than provocation alone.
The film was not an immediate mainstream smash, but it became one of the defining cult movies of the 1970s. Cort’s performance helped that happen. His pale, watchful presence, deadpan timing, and aching sincerity made Harold feel like a patron saint of alienated young people. Long after the film’s release, viewers kept finding themselves in him.
The Roles That Showed His Strange Screen Gift
Cort’s early work with Robert Altman shaped much of his reputation. In MASH, he appeared inside one of the key anti-establishment comedies of the era, while Brewster McCloud gave him a lead role as a strange young man obsessed with flight. Those films showed why he belonged to the New Hollywood moment. He did not have to look heroic to hold the screen. His oddness was the point.
Later roles kept him connected to filmmakers who valued eccentric performers. He appeared in Dogma, Heat, Pollock, and The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, often in parts that used his instantly recognizable presence. He also worked in television, animation, and guest roles, proving that even small appearances could carry the memory of Harold with them.
That fame was not always easy. Harold and Maude became so defining that it shaped how audiences and casting directors saw him. Cort’s career never followed the predictable path of a conventional star, but that also helped preserve his mystique. He belonged to cult cinema, offbeat comedy, oddball character work, and the emotional territory of people who never felt at home in normal stories.
Why Bud Cort’s Legacy Will Last
Bud Cort’s legacy will last because Harold Chasen remains one of the great misfit characters in American film. The role continues to speak to viewers who feel alienated, theatrical, lonely, strange, or disconnected from the life they are expected to want. Cort made Harold funny, but he also made him painfully serious. That balance is why the film never became just a quirky artifact.
His career also represents a kind of actor Hollywood rarely knows how to use for long. Cort was too specific to be interchangeable. His face carried vulnerability before he spoke. His timing made discomfort funny. His sadness never felt manufactured. That made him perfect for one masterpiece and memorable in many smaller roles, even when the industry did not always know what to do with him afterward.
Remembering Bud Cort means remembering an actor who gave cult cinema one of its most lasting portraits of loneliness and rebirth. In Harold and Maude, he made death obsession feel like a cry for life. He helped turn a strange black comedy into a generational touchstone for outsiders, romantics, film lovers, and anyone who ever felt too odd for the world around them. That is why Harold still lives, and why Cort’s quiet, strange, wounded brilliance will not disappear.
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