I Made Valentine’s Day Cards For Hopeless Romantics

There is nothing wrong with being a romantic person who believes in love. Who enjoys more giving than receiving and waits impatiently for the perfect moment to surprise his/her loved one.

For these hopeless romantics I have created heartwarming and adorable love cards. These lovely animals can help you this year on Valentine’s day to express your feelings for your love ones.

Which one is your favorite?

More info: etsy.com

#1 I Wheely Like You

Image source: etsy.com

#2 Hedgehugs & Kisses

Image source: etsy.com

#3 You Complete Me

Image source: etsy.com

#4 I Love You This Much

Image source: etsy.com

#5 I Love You

Image source: etsy.com

#6 You Warm Up My Heart

Image source: etsy.com

#7 I Picked This For You

Image source: etsy.com

#8 Birds Love

Image source: etsy.com

#9 I Warm Up Your Heart

Image source: etsy.com

#10 Love Bear

Image source: etsy.com

