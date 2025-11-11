I Made Valentine’s Day Cards For Hopeless Romantics

There is nothing wrong with being a romantic person who believes in love. Who enjoys more giving than receiving and waits impatiently for the perfect moment to surprise his/her loved one.
For these hopeless romantics I have created heartwarming and adorable love cards. These lovely animals can help you this year on Valentine’s day to express your feelings for your love ones.
Which one is your favorite?
More info: etsy.com
#1 I Wheely Like You
#2 Hedgehugs & Kisses
#3 You Complete Me
#4 I Love You This Much
#5 I Love You
#6 You Warm Up My Heart
#7 I Picked This For You
#8 Birds Love
#9 I Warm Up Your Heart
#10 Love Bear
