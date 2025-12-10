67 People Who Became Completely Unrecognizable After Getting Cosmetic Surgery In Turkey

A few countries have built themselves recognition (even infamy) for their brand of cosmetic surgery. Koreans have K-Beauty, Colombia has become a go-to for liposuction, and Brazil has its own buttocks-enhancement procedure.
Recently, Turkey climbed up that list through its plastic surgery methods, which have grown in global popularity over recent years. If you’re unfamiliar with the outcomes of such operations, here are some photos for you to check out.
These before-and-after pictures show how starkly different a person can look after undergoing the procedures. Scroll through and be mesmerized.
#1
Rhinoplasty.
Image source: drahmetdilber
#2
From childhood, he faced the challenges of a short face and Class 2 malocclusion—a condition that not only affected the aesthetics of his facial structure but also led to issues with jaw closure and a small airway.
As he grew older, the time came to take the next step: orthognathic surgery. The goal was clear—to improve not just his facial aesthetics but also his airway function and the health of his temporomandibular joints.
We performed bimaxillary surgery, carefully aligning his upper and lower jaws. Six months later, to further enhance both his airway and his overall appearance, we completed the process with genioplasty.
Image source: dr.mehmetcomert
#3
Our main goal in rhinoplasty: a natural, nose that matches all proportions of the face.
Image source: cempayasli
The popularity of Turkish plastic surgery has also benefited the country’s economy. In 2022, Turkey’s global medical tourism market was reportedly valued at $14 billion. According to Aktif International Hospital in Istanbul, the government also offers packages that combine medical care with “unique cultural experiences.”
#4
Our lovely patient from Germany achieved her dream of turning back time with a Deep Plane Full Face and Neck Lift.
Image source: drferhatilen
#5
Midface and temple lift, lip lift with fat injection, and upper/under blepharoplasty.
Image source: imedmedicalistanbul
#6
Vickie underwent:
Endoscopic style brow lift for a refreshed upper face.
An extended deep plane facelift for a robust and durable restoration of her face.
Deep neck lift with partial removal of submandibular glands to restore the youthful neck definition she desired.
Full facial fat grafting with stromal cells to enhance contours and improve skin quality.
Lip lift to balance her facial features even more.
Lower blepharoplasty to soften the transition between her lower eyelids and cheeks.
Full facial laser resurfacing, because aging face requires a holistic approach
Image source: dr.mehmetcomert
So, why has Turkey become a hotspot for people seeking to alter their physical appearance? Price is one of the top reasons. According to Baltimore-based plastic surgeon Dr. Jeffery Schrieber, people can get half the price of what they would pay in the United States.
“While a breast augmentation in the U.S. may cost around $6,000 to $12,000, the same procedure in Turkey might only cost $3,000 to $5,000,” Dr. Schrieber wrote in an article for his website, adding that the potential savings can easily attract people.
#7
Every part of her face was thoughtfully refined, each subunit considered individually and harmonized as a whole to achieve a natural, elegant result without changing her true self.
Her transformation included an extended deep plane facelift and neck lift with midface modification.
Image source: dr.mehmetcomert
#8
Image source: op.dr.fatihyunusemre
#9
Deep Plane Face and Necklift, Upper and Lower Eyelid Surgery, Temple lift, Liplift, and Fat transfer to face Before and 6 months after full facial rejuvenation surgery.
Image source: drgiraygenc
Speaking to the cultural experience, Dr. Schrieber explains that Turkey packages it as a “medical vacation” to help individuals feel enjoyment about the procedure they are about to undergo. At the same time, it amplifies the excitement of getting the body they’ve always wanted.
Dr. Schrieber adds that many clinics in Turkey are likewise savvy with their marketing, promising top-notch care and impressive results courtesy of some of the world’s best surgeons.
#10
I performed a deep plane facelift, a deep neck lift, a temporal lift, upper and lower blepharoplasty, and a buccal fat removal on her.
Image source: opdrsonerkaraali
#11
Image source: doc.dr.ayhanokumus
#12
Through rhinoplasty surgery, the nose structure of our patient was shaped to match her facial lines.
Image source: healthinglobeclinic
Turkey has a reputation for world-class medical expertise. Many of their doctors are trained by some of the best educators at prestigious institutions in Europe and the United States, such as the Mayo Clinic, Johns Hopkins, and Charité. The country’s healthcare system is likewise top-notch.
Many of their doctors hold certifications from globally renowned organizations like the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), which is a testament to their credibility.
#13
After several failed surgeries and severe necrosis, the columella was completely lost her nose. Just 1 week after reconstructive rhinoplasty — a new beginning takes shape.
Image source: dr.oguzhanoguz
#14
Image source: privacyestetik
#15
Deep plane face & neck lift, fox eyes and rhinoplasty surgery.
Image source: drkerimunal
If you’re someone living abroad, Turkey’s packages become more enticing. Most clinics offer all-inclusive packages that include pre-operative consultations (video call if necessary), accommodation in upscale hotels, and transportation, in addition to the surgery and post-operative care.
They rid patients of the need to deal with logistical hassles, which would be difficult to pass up for potential overseas clients.
#16
Facelift, neck lift and blepharoplasty – a complete facial rejuvenation journey.
Image source: careinturkey
#17
Our dear patient had a full face rejuvenation recently. This is her 10-week post-bariatric facial rejuvenation surgery.
Image source: careinturkey
#18
Deep plane facelift.
Image source: drkul_aesthetic_surgery
#19
Deep plane facelift.
Image source: drkul_aesthetic_surgery
#20
Reversing the effects of permanent fillers and rigorous steroid treatments.
She underwent two sessions of microfat grafting enriched with mechanically processed stromal vascular fraction (the stem-cell-rich portion of fat). This was combined with:
• Two sessions of CO2 laser
• Multiple rounds of microneedling to address skin atrophy
• Radiofrequency subcision
Image source: dr.mehmetcomert
#21
Full Facial Rejuvenation with a Periorbital ( Around the Eye) Focus.
7 Months Postoperative
Image source: dr.mehmetcomert
#22
Endoscopic deep plane facelift, postoperative 18th day result.
Image source: drkul_aesthetic_surgery
#23
Chin Implant has refined the facial structure, offering a more harmonious and sculpted look. The result? A confident and striking profile!
Image source: drgiraygenc
#24
Rhinoplasty procedure. After 4 months.
Image source: drgiraygenc
#25
Deep-plane facelift surgery has a shorter recovery time. This technique ensures long-lasting results. The surgery takes an average of 6 hours.
Image source: op.dr.alidogan_plastikcerrah
#26
Image source: dr.mehmetcomert
#27
3 years post op.
Image source: drbahadirbaykal
#28
Image source: drbahadirbaykal
#29
Face and neck lift transformation for our male patient.
Image source: careinturkey
#30
V-SHAPE deep plane face & neck lift, upper & lower eyelids, cheek lift, and lip lift surgeries.
Image source: drkerimunal
#31
Image source: doc.dr.ayhanokumus
#32
Image source: drbahadirbaykal
#33
Rhinoplasty.
Image source: privacyestetik
#34
6 months after surgery, the nose has refined beautifully.
Image source: drboraok
#35
Deep plane facelift, postoperative 3 years.
Image source: drkul_aesthetic_surgery
#36
Here is 3 months after the Firatlift type 2 operation combined with rhinoplasty. With this procedure, we perform a full facial rejuvenation to patients who are still young, not desiring the full incisions in front of the ear or the hairline.
Image source: drmirzafirat
#37
Afro hair transplant results.
Image source: estemedicalgroupistanbul
#38
Image source: doc.dr.ayhanokumus
#39
Face and neck lift, deep neck reduction.
Image source: careinturkey
#40
Image source: medawayhairtransplant
#41
Hair transplant.
Image source: clinicexpert
#42
Image source: internationalplus
#43
Image source: drevcimik
#44
Image source: drboraok
#45
Image source: drboraok
#46
Image source: drboraok
#47
Image source: careinturkey
#48
With double chin liposuction & thread lift, excess fat under the chin is removed, the skin is tightened, and the jawline is beautifully redefined.
Image source: clinicexpert
#49
Image source: clinicexpert
#50
Deep plane face and neck lift, postoperative 7 months.
Image source: drkul_aesthetic_surgery
#51
Image source: drboraok
#52
Image source: drboraok
#53
Image source: careinturkey
#54
Facelift, neck lift with deep neck reduction, and lip lift brought harmony back to his profile and definition back to his jawline.
Image source: careinturkey
#55
The stunning four-month results of our beautiful patient, who underwent a secondary facelift, neck lift, and temporal browlift.
Image source: careinturkey
#56
Image source: clinicexpert
#57
Jawline filler enhances the chin contour, giving you a younger, more symmetrical, and attractive appearance.
Image source: clinicexpert
#58
Image source: clinicexpert
#59
Image source: clinicexpert
#60
Image source: clinicexpert
#61
Image source: clinicexpert.hairtransplant
#62
Hair transplant.
Image source: istanbul_care_clinic
#63
Image source: internationalplus
#64
It is possible to achieve the desired cervicomental angle with isolated neck lift in men. This procedure is not a liposuction. It requires removing the excess deep neck tissues(fat, gland, muscle) through submental and postauricular incisions and liftiing the lax platysma muscle.
Image source: drkul_aesthetic_surgery
#65
Image source: clinicexpert
#66
Hair transplant.
Image source: istanbul_care_clinic
#67
Image source: clinicexpert
