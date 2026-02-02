49 Cute Comics That Often Don’t End Well By Buni (New Pics)

Buni is a cute, wide-eyed bunny with a knack for finding trouble in the most charming ways. Created by Ryan Pagelow, the webcomic uses mostly images to tell stories that are funny, sad, and full of unexpected twists – perfect for Instagram, where the series has over 645K followers.

In Buni’s world, sweetness often comes with a sting. His best intentions backfire, the girl he loves is with someone else, and even his happiest moments have a surreal, slightly twisted edge. Alongside his cynical dad and a cast of whimsical characters – teddy bears, cupcakes, and unicorns – Buni navigates life with relentless optimism.

Scroll down to view the latest Ryan Pagelow comics, and share which moments you can relate to!

More info: Instagram | bunicomic.com | Facebook | x.com | patreon.com

#1

Image source: bunicomic

#2

Image source: bunicomic

#3

Image source: bunicomic

#4

Image source: bunicomic

#5

Image source: bunicomic

#6

Image source: bunicomic

#7

Image source: bunicomic

#8

Image source: bunicomic

#9

Image source: bunicomic

#10

Image source: bunicomic

#11

Image source: bunicomic

#12

Image source: bunicomic

#13

Image source: bunicomic

#14

Image source: bunicomic

#15

Image source: bunicomic

#16

Image source: bunicomic

#17

Image source: bunicomic

#18

Image source: bunicomic

#19

Image source: bunicomic

#20

Image source: bunicomic

#21

Image source: bunicomic

#22

Image source: bunicomic

#23

Image source: bunicomic

#24

Image source: bunicomic

#25

Image source: bunicomic

#26

Image source: bunicomic

#27

Image source: bunicomic

#28

Image source: bunicomic

#29

Image source: bunicomic

#30

Image source: bunicomic

#31

Image source: bunicomic

#32

Image source: bunicomic

#33

Image source: bunicomic

#34

Image source: bunicomic

#35

Image source: bunicomic

#36

Image source: bunicomic

#37

Image source: bunicomic

#38

Image source: bunicomic

#39

Image source: bunicomic

#40

Image source: bunicomic

#41

Image source: bunicomic

#42

Image source: bunicomic

#43

Image source: bunicomic

#44

Image source: bunicomic

#45

Image source: bunicomic

#46

Image source: bunicomic

#47

Image source: bunicomic

#48

Image source: bunicomic

#49

Image source: bunicomic

