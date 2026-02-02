49 Cute Comics That Often Don’t End Well By Buni (New Pics)

Buni is a cute, wide-eyed bunny with a knack for finding trouble in the most charming ways. Created by Ryan Pagelow, the webcomic uses mostly images to tell stories that are funny, sad, and full of unexpected twists – perfect for Instagram, where the series has over 645K followers.
In Buni’s world, sweetness often comes with a sting. His best intentions backfire, the girl he loves is with someone else, and even his happiest moments have a surreal, slightly twisted edge. Alongside his cynical dad and a cast of whimsical characters – teddy bears, cupcakes, and unicorns – Buni navigates life with relentless optimism.
Scroll down to view the latest Ryan Pagelow comics, and share which moments you can relate to!
More info: Instagram | bunicomic.com | Facebook | x.com | patreon.com
#1
Image source: bunicomic
#2
Image source: bunicomic
#3
Image source: bunicomic
#4
Image source: bunicomic
#5
Image source: bunicomic
#6
Image source: bunicomic
#7
Image source: bunicomic
#8
Image source: bunicomic
#9
Image source: bunicomic
#10
Image source: bunicomic
#11
Image source: bunicomic
#12
Image source: bunicomic
#13
Image source: bunicomic
#14
Image source: bunicomic
#15
Image source: bunicomic
#16
Image source: bunicomic
#17
Image source: bunicomic
#18
Image source: bunicomic
#19
Image source: bunicomic
#20
Image source: bunicomic
#21
Image source: bunicomic
#22
Image source: bunicomic
#23
Image source: bunicomic
#24
Image source: bunicomic
#25
Image source: bunicomic
#26
Image source: bunicomic
#27
Image source: bunicomic
#28
Image source: bunicomic
#29
Image source: bunicomic
#30
Image source: bunicomic
#31
Image source: bunicomic
#32
Image source: bunicomic
#33
Image source: bunicomic
#34
Image source: bunicomic
#35
Image source: bunicomic
#36
Image source: bunicomic
#37
Image source: bunicomic
#38
Image source: bunicomic
#39
Image source: bunicomic
#40
Image source: bunicomic
#41
Image source: bunicomic
#42
Image source: bunicomic
#43
Image source: bunicomic
#44
Image source: bunicomic
#45
Image source: bunicomic
#46
Image source: bunicomic
#47
Image source: bunicomic
#48
Image source: bunicomic
#49
Image source: bunicomic
Follow Us