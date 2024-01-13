Curb Your Enthusiasm landed on HBO in the year 2000 and revealed itself as a truly unique series. After achieving massive success as the co-creator and writer of Seinfeld, Larry David embarked on his own journey, creating his next hit series, Curb Your Enthusiasm. With David depicting a fictionalized version of himself, the show focuses on the daily life of Larry as he argues his way around Hollywood, never once holding back.
As of 2024, Curb Your Enthusiasm has ran for 12 seasons. However, it has now been officially announced that the show will end with the upcoming Season 12. So, here’s everything we know so far about Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 as the end approaches.
What the Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12 Trailer Tells Us About the Upcoming Season
Across the storied run of Curb Your Enthusiasm, Larry David has hinted time and time again that each season may be the last, yet, he always seems to make a return. At the beginning of the series’ run, the new seasons would roll out on a near-yearly basis. However, David started to show signs of slowing down around season 7, taking a two-year break before the next season. Then, after season 8, David stepped away from Curb Your Enthusiasm for six years, returning for season 9 in 2017.
In season 11 of the show, David planned to kill off the fictional Larry but changed his mind at the last minute. This has left many to speculate as to whether he will kill off Larry in season 12. Based on the official trailer, there is no sign of this being the way the series will close off. Instead, we are graced with a plethora of hijinks and arguments in typical Larry fashion. Of course, he is asked to leave on multiple occasions, and offends a multitude of people. His dynamic sidekick Leon (J.B. Smoove) is by his side as always, and multiple other familiar faces grace the screen. However, sadly, the trailer does firmly make it clear that this will be the final season.
What Is the Plot of Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12?
Each season of Curb Your Enthusiasm sees Larry stumble into a new predicament that comes to a dramatic and hilarious head by the final episode. The seasons don’t usually follow on from the last, apart from recurring characters returning to witness or be involved in Larry’s escapades. Based on the official trailer, it’s hard to pinpoint what Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 will be about. However, there are plenty of loose ends to tie up before the show ends for good.
Where the show really shines is with the fact that Larry rarely comes out on top. For example, at the end of season 10, Larry loses an intense battle with his long-term rival, Mocha Joe. After Joe teams up with Larry’s former assistant, they sue Larry and buy a house right next door to him, taunting him with parties and loud music. In the following season, Larry has moved house. As well as this, in season 11, Larry enters a relationship with a ghastly City Councilwoman called Irma Kostroski. The reason for this – to get a law overturned that is causing him to be blackmailed. Of course, by the end of the season, Larry fails drastically. So, for the final season, it could be interesting to see Larry finally come out on top for once.
Who Will Star in Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12?
Curb Your Enthusiasm has seen some of the biggest Hollywood names board as guest stars. Each season unveils a new selection of Hollywood talent who typically play a twisted version of themselves. Stars who have guest starred include the likes of Ricky Gervais, Jonah Hill, Seth Rogen, Ben Stiller and many others. From the trailer, we can see that Larry offends the likes of Dan Levy, Sean Hayes, and Sharlto Copley in the new season. The latter of which states he is unimpressed with his “childhood hero”.
According to Vanity Fair, other guest stars joining the cast this season include Steve Buscemi, Conan O’Brien, Troy Kotsur, and Sienna Miller. However, it is unknown who will play themselves or fictional characters. As well as this, series regulars Ted Danson, Richard Lewis, Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, Cheryl Hines and Vince Vaughn will all reprise their roles.
When Will the Final Season Be Released?
Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 will land on HBO on February 4, 2024. After each episode has aired, it will then be available on the Max streaming app. Like all other seasons, the final affair will comprise of 10 episodes that will roll out weekly. Fans of the show outside of the USA will be able to watch the final season on networks like Sky Go, Now TV and Prime Video.
