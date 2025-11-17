36 Popular Foods Named After People

Ever wonder how the iconic Caesar salad got its name? Spoiler alert: it wasn’t named after Julius Caesar! Throughout history, extraordinary individuals have left their flavorful mark on the culinary landscape. Their names have been immortalized in the dishes we enjoy today. In this article, we’ll explore 37 such delicious foods named after people.
Our list includes savory snacks, scrumptious desserts, and flavorful beverages. These mouthwatering delights pay homage to the brilliant minds and passionate palates of the chefs who created the recipes.
Sink your teeth into the tale of the lip-smacking sandwich, which was created so the Duke of Sandwich could eat conveniently while he gambled non-stop! Then there’s the Granny Smith apple, named after, well — Granny Smith. She was an Australian woman who discovered a sapling growing in her backyard that went on to produce tart, green apples. Granny Smith nurtured the tree, and her apples slowly became a global hit.
Then there are also foods named after famous people. The best example is the peach melba, a luscious dessert created to honor the Australian opera singer, Nellie Melba. And let’s not forget the Cherry Garcia ice cream, created to honor rock ’n’ roll legend Jerry Garcia.
You’ll be amazed at the global influence of these gastronomic gems. There’s the chicken á la king, fettuccine Alfredo, Bellini cocktail, and many more delicious recipes that have made their way into menus worldwide.
So, whether you’re a culinary connoisseur or a foodie adventurer, you’ll be delighted to learn more about foods named after people. Let’s savor the stories behind these delicious delights.
Folks, get your forks ready!
#1 Eggs Benedict
There are many stories surrounding its name. Our favorite one is of a New York stockbroker named Lemuel Benedict. The story goes that in 1894, Lemuel Benedict walked into the Waldorf Hotel in New York City in search of a hangover cure.
He requested a unique breakfast to help with his hangover. The chef created the dish consisting of toasted English muffins, poached eggs, Canadian bacon, and hollandaise sauce, which he believed would provide the perfect blend of flavors and textures. The dish was a huge success, and the Waldorf Hotel added it to its menu. It’s now a staple breakfast and brunch dish.
#2 Shirley Temple
The non-alcoholic cocktail is named after the 1930s child star Shirley Temple. The beverage was created as a special treat for Shirley Temple when she visited a restaurant with her parents.
#3 Caesar Salad
Despite its Italian-sounding name, the Caesar salad was actually created in Mexico by an Italian American chef, Caesar Cardini.
The story goes that in 1924, Caesar Cardini operated a restaurant in Tijuana, Mexico. During a busy weekend, he ran out of food due to the influx of customers. So he made a creative attempt to put together a satisfying dish with whatever was left in the kitchen — and created the Caesar salad. The dressing was also made from scratch.
It became an instant hit among diners, and the reputation of Caesar Cardini’s salad spread quickly. Over time, the salad gained popularity and made its way into restaurants worldwide.
#4 Sandwich
The humble sandwich is named after the city in England. In the 18th century, John Montagu was the Earl of Sandwich. He was an avid gambler and spent long hours at the gaming table. He was once so engrossed in his game that he did not want to leave the table, even for a meal. So he asked his butler to bring him slices of meat between two pieces of bread. This way, he could easily eat with one hand while continuing to play cards with the other.
The idea of eating meat between pieces of bread quickly caught on, and now the sandwich has evolved into a versatile and beloved food item with countless variations.
#5 Pizza Margherita
The classic Italian pizza is rooted in patriotism. The history of pizza Margherita dates back to 1889 when a baker was commissioned to create a special pizza to honor Queen Margherita of Savoy. He prepared a pizza with the colors of the Italian flag: red (tomato), white (mozzarella), and green (basil).
Eventually, the pizza was named after her and came to be known as “Pizza Margherita.”
#6 Lamingtons
This is another popular Australian dessert whose origins are shrouded in mystery.
According to one theory, lamingtons were created in the late 19th century by a cook serving at Government House in Brisbane. With limited ingredients on hand, he took stale sponge cake, cut it into squares, dipped them in chocolate sauce, and then rolled them in coconut to make them look presentable. The guests enjoyed the impromptu creation, and the lamington was born.
Another story attributes the invention to Lord Lamington, who served as Governor of Queensland from 1896 to 1901. According to this tale, a chef accidentally dropped a piece of sponge cake into a pot of melted chocolate. To salvage it, he covered it in coconut. Lord Lamington loved the accidental creation, and the lamington became a hit.
#7 Beef Wellington
This classic dish is believed to be named after Arthur Wellesley, the first Duke of Wellington. He was a British military hero who defeated Napoleon Bonaparte at the Battle of Waterloo in 1815.
#8 Cherry Garcia Ice Cream
When you think of foods named after famous people, Ben & Jerry’s always comes to mind. They often use playful, witty names for their ice cream flavors. The most popular among them is Cherry Garcia, named in honor of rock ’n’ roll icon Jerry Garcia.
The story goes that back in 1987, Ben & Jerry’s received a letter from a Grateful Dead fan, requesting they create a flavor in honor of Jerry Garcia, the lead vocalist of the band. The owners collaborated with the Garcia family to ensure Jerry Garcia’s favorite flavors were used — cherries and dark chocolate.
#9 Dr Pepper
This iconic beverage dates back to the 1880s. It was created by a pharmacist named Charles Alderton in Waco, Texas. He named the drink after a patron of the pharmacy he worked at. Even over a century after its invention, the exact formula for Dr Pepper remains a closely guarded secret!
#10 Pavlova
The origin of pavlova is a matter of great debate between Australians and New Zealanders. Russian ballet dancer Anna Pavlova toured both countries in the 1920s. Chefs were enamored with Pavlova’s tulle frills and recreated them as a dessert.
Regardless of its true origin, pavlova has become an iconic and much-loved dessert in both countries.
#11 Sachertorte
Sachertorte is named after Chef Franz Sacher, who created the delicious recipe when he was only 16! The Viennese chocolate cake has layers of apricot jelly and is topped with a chocolate frosting.
#12 Reuben Sandwich
The Reuben is a classic American sandwich made with corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and a creamy dressing, all grilled between slices of rye bread. However, the origin of its name is contested. There are several stories and claims, but the most widely accepted one credits its creation to Arnold Reuben, a deli owner in New York City back in the 1910s.
#13 Béchamel Sauce
Béchamel is a “mother sauce” and serves as the base for many other sauces and dishes. This creamy French sauce is made by combining milk with a roux (a mixture of flour and butter).
Here’s how its name came about: Louis de Béchameil was a prominent French politician in the court of King Louis XIV. The sauce was created by his personal chef, François Pierre La Varenne. La Varenne is also credited with writing one of the earliest known French cookbooks, Le Cuisinier François, in 1651. It’s believed he mentioned the recipe in his cookbook and named it Sauce Béchameil after his patron.
#14 Clementines
The history of clementines can be traced back to Algeria in the early 20th century when they were first discovered as a natural hybrid between a mandarin and a sweet orange. The fruit was named after Brother Clément Rodier, a French Catholic missionary.
#15 Frangipane
Frangipane is a delicious almond-flavored pastry cream used in several desserts, such as tarts, cakes, and pastries. The name “frangipane” can be traced back to Muzio Frangipani, a Parisian perfumier in the 1500s. He created a delightful almond scent that became so popular that French chefs started recreating the aroma in their dishes.
#16 Margarita
The margarita is made with tequila, lime juice, and triple sec, served in a salt-rimmed glass garnished with a slice of lime. The origin of its name is not clear. Our favorite tale is that a bartender made this delicious cocktail back in the 1940s to impress actress Rita Hayworth.
#17 Salisbury Steak
Salisbury steak is quite a popular American dish. Its name, however, is based on an unpopular figure: Dr. James H. Salisbury. He was an American physician in the late 1800s. Salisbury was a big advocate of a high-protein diet. So much so that he suggested that this dish should be eaten three times a day, accompanied by hot water. He believed an excessive consumption of vegetables and starchy foods was detrimental to health.
#18 Charlotte Russe
Russe means Russian, but charlotte russe is actually a French dish. Its name is believed to be a tribute to Queen Charlotte of England, who loved French cuisine.
#19 Nachos
This crunchy snack came about as an impromptu invention. They were created in the 1940s by Ignacio “Nacho” Anaya, a maître d’ at the Victory Club restaurant in Piedras Negras, Mexico. Here’s how the story goes: a group of U.S. military wives came to the Victory Club, looking for a meal. However, the kitchen was closed, so Ignacio decided to improvise and create a snack using what he had on hand.
He took some leftover tortillas, cut them into triangles, and fried them until they became crispy chips. He then covered the chips with melted cheese and sliced jalapeño peppers and served the dish as a quick and tasty appetizer for the ladies. Word of the delicious snack spread, and over time, Ignacio’s creation gained popularity.
#20 The Bellini Cocktail
Chef Giuseppe Cipriani, from Harry’s Bar in Venice, invented yet another recipe — the Bellini cocktail. This elegant cocktail combines prosecco with peach puree or peach nectar. Cipriani named the drink after the 15th-century Venetian painter Giovanni Bellini, who was known for his use of soft, pastel colors, which resembled the color of the cocktail.
#21 Victoria Sponge
This classic British cake is named after Queen Victoria, who was known to enjoy a slice of this delightful cake with her afternoon tea.
#22 Peach Melba
Australian opera singer, Dame Nellie Melba had several dishes named after her. There’s melba toast and melba sauce. The most famous dish, however, is the peach melba.
Peach melba was created in 1892 by a French chef at the Savoy Hotel in London, where the Dame was staying. The story goes that the chef was a big admirer of hers and decided to create a special dessert for her.
He created a dessert made of poached peaches, peeled and pitted, and then served on a bed of vanilla ice cream. To complement the peaches’ natural sweetness, he drizzled them with a vibrant raspberry puree, adding a beautiful color and a tart contrast to the dish.
#23 Carpaccio
Carpaccio refers to thinly sliced raw meat or fish, seasoned with olive oil and lemon juice, and sometimes garnished with cheese, arugula, or capers.
The name carpaccio is attributed to Giuseppe Cipriani, the founder of the renowned Harry’s Bar in Venice, Italy. He named this dish after the vibrant paintings of Vittore Carpaccio, a Renaissance painter. Carpaccio was famous for his use of bold red and white hues in his artwork, a shade similar to the raw meat in the dish.
#24 Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine Alfredo’s name comes from a Roman restaurateur named Alfredo di Lelio in the early 20th century. He is believed to have created the dish for his wife during her pregnancy. The dish, known as Fettuccine al Burro, quickly became a hit among locals and tourists.
In the 1920s, two famous Hollywood stars dined at Alfredo’s restaurant. They fell in love with the dish and brought its recipe back with them to the United States. To honor the chef, they named the dish “Fettuccine Alfredo.”
#25 Baby Ruth
The delicious Baby Ruth candy bar was invented in 1921, most likely named after the New York Yankees slugger Babe Ruth. We say ‘most likely’ because some sources say the bar is named after the daughter of U.S. President Grover Cleveland.
#26 Omelette Arnold Bennett
This indulgent egg dish is named after English novelist Arnold Bennett. It was first created for him at the Savoy Hotel in London in the early 20th century.
#27 Chicken Tetrazzini
Chicken Tetrazzini is a homely comfort dish. Its name, however, has a lofty origin. It’s named in honor of The Florentine Nightingale, the famous opera singer Luisa Tetrazzini.
#28 Beef Stroganoff
Beef Stroganoff is a classic Russian dish, made of slow-cooked tender beef, mushrooms, and a rich and creamy sauce. The dish is named after the Stroganoffs — a wealthy and influential Russian noble family with origins in Siberia.
#29 Bananas Foster
Bananas Foster is a delicious dessert made with bananas cooked in a sweet, buttery, and rum-infused sauce. The dish is flambéed and served with vanilla ice cream.
It was first prepared in a New Orleans restaurant in the 1950s in honor of Richard Foster, a prominent figure. The story goes that the owner of the restaurant wanted to offer Foster a unique dessert. So the chef came up with the idea of cooking bananas in a buttery, sugary sauce, and then flambéing them with rum to enhance the flavor and add a touch of spectacle to the presentation.
It is now a beloved dessert around the world.
#30 Cobb Salad
The colorful Cobb salad includes chopped lettuce, diced tomatoes, avocado, grilled chicken breast, hard-boiled eggs, bacon, chives, and blue cheese, all arranged in rows on top of the lettuce.
It is believed to be named after Robert Cobb, an American restaurateur in the late ’40s.
#31 Bartlett Pear
The Bartlett pear is very popular for its sweet and juicy flavor. It is a favorite for canning, baking, and cooking and is frequently used in desserts, salads, and as a pancake topping.
So how did it get its name? The succulent fruit is named after its distributor — Enoch Bartlett. He was a horticulturist and merchant in the early 19th century.
#32 Granny Smith Apple
Among the food brands named after people, Granny Smith apples are the most popular. They are bright green and have a tart flavor. It is one of the most widely consumed apple varieties in the world.
So how did it get its name? The variety was first discovered in Australia in the 1860s by a woman named Maria Ann “Granny” Smith. She found a seedling growing in her backyard and noticed that the apples produced by this tree had a unique and pleasing tartness. Granny Smith nurtured the tree, and over time, the apple variety gained popularity in the local area. It was eventually introduced to the broader market and commercialized by farmers.
#33 Chicken Á La King
Chicken à la King is a classic dish that features tender pieces of chicken cooked in a creamy sauce with vegetables and served over rice, pasta, or bread. This hearty meal was created in the 1890s by a chef, William “Bill” King, who worked at the Bellevue Hotel in Philadelphia. He came up with the recipe while trying to create a new chicken dish for the hotel’s menu.
#34 Graham Cracker
Sylvester Graham was a Presbyterian minister in the early 19th century. He was a strong advocate for clean living and developed a coarsely ground wheat flour, named “graham flour,” as part of his dietary principles.
Graham crackers were created to be a wholesome and nutritious food. However, over time, the recipe evolved and the crackers began to be sweetened with honey or molasses.
#35 Oysters Rockefeller
Oysters Rockefeller is a classic American dish that has oysters topped with a rich green sauce, made of spinach, parsley, butter, and herbs. The dish was created at Antoine’s Restaurant in New Orleans, Louisiana, in the late 19th century.
It’s not clear why it’s named “Rockefeller.” Some theories suggest that the green color symbolizes wealth, so the chef named it after the billionaire John D. Rockefeller.
#36 Zabaglione
Zabaglione, also known as zabaione or sabayon, is a classic Italian dessert from the Piedmont region. It is as delightful as it is simple. It is a luscious and creamy custard-like dessert made with just a few basic ingredients: egg yolks, sugar, and sweet wine, traditionally Marsala.
The name “zabaglione” is derived from the word zabajone in the Piedmontese dialect, which means “to beat.” This is because the dessert is made by vigorously beating together the egg yolks, sugar, and wine until they thicken into a creamy and airy consistency.
