Margie Willett: Meet Dick Van Dyke’s First Wife

by

Margie Willett was the first wife of Dick Van Dyke and that was her only claim to fame. Being married to a Disney legend brought Willett to the spotlight but she preferred to maintain a private lifestyle away from public and media scrutiny. Willett continued to avert media attention until her death.

Her love story with Van Dyke began when the Hollywood icon was a budding entertainer and they hardly had enough money to survive. A few years later, Van Dyke became a household name best known for his work in such projects as Mary Poppins and The Dick Van Dyke Show. While Willett was proud of his career and success, she was never a fan of the glitz and glam that came with it. Keep reading for reading for facts you need to know about Dick Van Dyke’s first wife Margie Willett.

Margie Willett’s Background Information

Margie Willett: Meet Dick Van Dyke’s First Wife

Also known as Marjorie Willett, Van Dyke’s ex-wife was born in 1927 in Danville, Illinois, in the United States. Willett grew up in Danville but due to her strict policy on privacy, nothing is known about her parents or siblings. However, she has Caucasian ancestry and didn’t come from a wealthy background. Her marriage to Van Dyke changed her life for good but they had some bad days.

She Wasn’t a Fan of Hollywood

Dick Van Dyke’s First Wife Details
Full Name Margie Willett (also known as Marjorie Willett)
Date of Birth 1927
Place of Birth Danville, Illinois, United States
Ancestry Caucasian
Marriage to Dick Van Dyke Married on February 12, 1948
Wedding Details Married on the ABC radio show “Bride and Groom” at Chapman Park Hotel, Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles
Honeymoon Mt. Hood Oregon Resort, Welches, Oregon
Children Christian, Barry, Stacy, Carrie Beth
Reason for Divorce Van Dyke’s extramarital affair with Michelle Triola Marvin, mutual struggles with addiction
Year of Divorce 1984
Post-Divorce Life Maintained a private lifestyle away from the media, did not remarry
Date of Death 2008
Cause of Death Pancreatic cancer
Age at Death 81
Place of Death Durham County, North Carolina

Margie Willett’s career efforts were not public knowledge. She lived a private life during and after her marriage to the Hollywood celebrity. She hated show business and opted to stay away from the spotlight. Thus, she spent more time at the family’s ranch in Arizona. Willett only made headlines when her ex or the children they shared did something remarkable.

How Did Margie Willett and Dick Van Dyke Meet?

Margie Willett: Meet Dick Van Dyke’s First Wife

Both Willett and Van Dyke grew up in Danville, Illinois and that was where they met in 1947. They began dating after Willett left her high school boyfriend for Van Dyke. Van Dyke didn’t waste time before asking her to marry him and they became engaged and moved to Los Angeles where they exchanged vows on February 12, 1948. Their wedding was a memorable event that was turned into a national affair.

Margie Willett and Dick Van Dyke Were Married on a Radio Show

While they were ready to get married, Margie Willett and Van Dyke didn’t have enough money to pay for a wedding. Thus, when an ABC radio show known as Bride and Groom offered to fund their wedding in exchange for airing it on the show, they jumped on it. Subsequently, Willett and Van Dyke married on a radio show while the bills for their wedding rings and honeymoon were taken care of.

The ceremony was held at Chapman Park Hotel, Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, California and the couple honeymooned at Mt. Hood Oregon Resort in Welches, Oregon. In addition to paying for their wedding, the network gave the new couple some household appliances to start their journey into matrimony. Although it crashed, the marriage between Margie Willett and Dick Van Dyke produced four children: Christian, Barry, Stacy, and Carrie Beth.

Why Did She Divorce Van Dyke?

Dick Van Dyke

They were married for 36 years before their 1984 divorce. In the budding stage of their marriage, Margie Willett and Van Dyke struggled to make ends meet and even resorted to living in their car. However, things began to look up for the couple when Van Dyke’s career picked up. He became a big deal in Hollywood’s stage, film, and television spheres. He was also popular on radio.

While Van Dyke’s fame ensured they could afford the good things in life, it also took a toll on their marriage. Willett was supportive of Van Dyke’s career but didn’t want to be in the spotlight. As such, Van Dyke found comfort in the arms of another woman named Michelle Triola Marvin. When he confessed his extramarital affairs to Willet, they decided to separate and ultimately divorced in 1984. In addition to the infidelity saga, both Willett and Van Dyke also battled drug and alcohol addiction which landed them in a rehabilitation center.

Margie Willett Died From Pancreatic Cancer

She was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2007 and passed away in 2008. Margie Willett was 81 years old when she died in Durham County, North Carolina. Willett never remarried after her first marriage crashed. On the other hand, Van Dyke married make-up artist Arlene Silver who is over 40 years younger than him. Before Silver, the actor lived with his then-partner Michelle Triola Marvin until she died in 2009. Here’s what Bam Margera’s ex-wife has been up to.

Banks Onuoha
More from this Author

Banks Onuoha is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience across various niches but her passion lies in the entertainment industry. An avid reader and storyteller, she loves to binge on movies and TV shows to ultimately share her views and TVOvermind provides the perfect platform for that. When Banks is not binge-watching a movie or TV series, she's probably cooking up a storm.

Related Posts
Sonja Christopher, Survivor Season 1 Contestant, Passes Away at 87
3 min read
Apr, 27, 2024
Blake Lively: Career & Net Worth
3 min read
Aug, 25, 2023
Carrie Coon: 10 Things You Didn’t Know
3 min read
Jun, 24, 2023
Who Is Ari Fournier: Everything to Know About Cole Sprouse’s Girlfriend
3 min read
Jul, 1, 2023
David Bromstad Biography: Uncovering the Life of the Enigmatic TV Host
3 min read
Feb, 16, 2024
Santa Clarita Diet: Unveiling the Cast and Their Roles
3 min read
Aug, 26, 2023
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.