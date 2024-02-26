Margie Willett: Meet Dick Van Dyke’s First Wife

Margie Willett was the first wife of Dick Van Dyke and that was her only claim to fame. Being married to a Disney legend brought Willett to the spotlight but she preferred to maintain a private lifestyle away from public and media scrutiny. Willett continued to avert media attention until her death.
Her love story with Van Dyke began when the Hollywood icon was a budding entertainer and they hardly had enough money to survive. A few years later, Van Dyke became a household name best known for his work in such projects as Mary Poppins and The Dick Van Dyke Show. While Willett was proud of his career and success, she was never a fan of the glitz and glam that came with it. Keep reading for reading for facts you need to know about Dick Van Dyke’s first wife Margie Willett.
Margie Willett’s Background Information
Also known as Marjorie Willett, Van Dyke’s ex-wife was born in 1927 in Danville, Illinois, in the United States. Willett grew up in Danville but due to her strict policy on privacy, nothing is known about her parents or siblings. However, she has Caucasian ancestry and didn’t come from a wealthy background. Her marriage to Van Dyke changed her life for good but they had some bad days.
She Wasn’t a Fan of Hollywood
|Dick Van Dyke’s First Wife
|Details
|Full Name
|Margie Willett (also known as Marjorie Willett)
|Date of Birth
|1927
|Place of Birth
|Danville, Illinois, United States
|Ancestry
|Caucasian
|Marriage to Dick Van Dyke
|Married on February 12, 1948
|Wedding Details
|Married on the ABC radio show “Bride and Groom” at Chapman Park Hotel, Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles
|Honeymoon
|Mt. Hood Oregon Resort, Welches, Oregon
|Children
|Christian, Barry, Stacy, Carrie Beth
|Reason for Divorce
|Van Dyke’s extramarital affair with Michelle Triola Marvin, mutual struggles with addiction
|Year of Divorce
|1984
|Post-Divorce Life
|Maintained a private lifestyle away from the media, did not remarry
|Date of Death
|2008
|Cause of Death
|Pancreatic cancer
|Age at Death
|81
|Place of Death
|Durham County, North Carolina
Margie Willett’s career efforts were not public knowledge. She lived a private life during and after her marriage to the Hollywood celebrity. She hated show business and opted to stay away from the spotlight. Thus, she spent more time at the family’s ranch in Arizona. Willett only made headlines when her ex or the children they shared did something remarkable.
How Did Margie Willett and Dick Van Dyke Meet?
Both Willett and Van Dyke grew up in Danville, Illinois and that was where they met in 1947. They began dating after Willett left her high school boyfriend for Van Dyke. Van Dyke didn’t waste time before asking her to marry him and they became engaged and moved to Los Angeles where they exchanged vows on February 12, 1948. Their wedding was a memorable event that was turned into a national affair.
Margie Willett and Dick Van Dyke Were Married on a Radio Show
While they were ready to get married, Margie Willett and Van Dyke didn’t have enough money to pay for a wedding. Thus, when an ABC radio show known as Bride and Groom offered to fund their wedding in exchange for airing it on the show, they jumped on it. Subsequently, Willett and Van Dyke married on a radio show while the bills for their wedding rings and honeymoon were taken care of.
The ceremony was held at Chapman Park Hotel, Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, California and the couple honeymooned at Mt. Hood Oregon Resort in Welches, Oregon. In addition to paying for their wedding, the network gave the new couple some household appliances to start their journey into matrimony. Although it crashed, the marriage between Margie Willett and Dick Van Dyke produced four children: Christian, Barry, Stacy, and Carrie Beth.
Why Did She Divorce Van Dyke?
They were married for 36 years before their 1984 divorce. In the budding stage of their marriage, Margie Willett and Van Dyke struggled to make ends meet and even resorted to living in their car. However, things began to look up for the couple when Van Dyke’s career picked up. He became a big deal in Hollywood’s stage, film, and television spheres. He was also popular on radio.
While Van Dyke’s fame ensured they could afford the good things in life, it also took a toll on their marriage. Willett was supportive of Van Dyke’s career but didn’t want to be in the spotlight. As such, Van Dyke found comfort in the arms of another woman named Michelle Triola Marvin. When he confessed his extramarital affairs to Willet, they decided to separate and ultimately divorced in 1984. In addition to the infidelity saga, both Willett and Van Dyke also battled drug and alcohol addiction which landed them in a rehabilitation center.
Margie Willett Died From Pancreatic Cancer
She was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2007 and passed away in 2008. Margie Willett was 81 years old when she died in Durham County, North Carolina. Willett never remarried after her first marriage crashed. On the other hand, Van Dyke married make-up artist Arlene Silver who is over 40 years younger than him. Before Silver, the actor lived with his then-partner Michelle Triola Marvin until she died in 2009.
