5 Things You Didn’t Know About Peaky Blinders’ Paul Anderson

Paul Anderson has been an actor since 2005 with moderate success so far. He is an English actor who almost became a musician but quit when it became clear music wasn’t his forte. Anderson is making great strides in his career choice as an actor with a growing collection of blockbusters, including the largely successful Peaky Blinders.
The London-born English actor didn’t know he wanted to be an actor from the very beginning. In fact, he tried many career options before the acting bug got him. He is currently building his acting profile with stellar performances in major projects like The Revenant and In the Heart of the Sea. Keep reading for some lesser-known facts you probably didn’t know about Peaky Blinders‘ star Paul Anderson.
5. Paul Anderson Was Accused Of Misconduct On Peaky Blinders’ Set
Early in January 2023, reports emerged about misconduct on the set of the hit BCC show and Paul Anderson was the accused. One of his colleagues brought the accusation up and producers commenced an investigation into the matter. However, no details were given to explain the offense he may have committed. The issue also cast a shadow over his fate in the BBC franchise at the time but Anderson expressed confidence about his innocence, saying the investigation will surely clear him of any misconduct allegation. He has since voiced Arthur Shelby in the video game version of the series titled Peaky Blinders: The King’s Ransom (2023).
4. He Got His Big Break Portraying Arthur Shelby Jr. In Peaky Blinders
It is a widely recognised fact that Paul Anderson’s best-known role thus far is his portrayal of Arthur Shelby Jr., Tommy’s (Cillian Murphy) screen brother in Peaky Blinders. He was cast as one of the main characters in the BBC series in 2013 and the show premiered in September the same year, skyrocketing Anderson’s popularity in the industry. Anderson has since appeared in every episode of the series and is easily grouped among the most prominent figures in the hugely successful franchise. While Peaky Blinders brought him fame, Anderson’s first leading role came a few years before that in the British movie, The Firm (2009).
3. Before Acting, Paul Anderson Was A Ticket Scalper
Nicknamed Boycey, Paul Anderson is not one of those actors who caught the bug from a very young age. He was actually working as a ticket scalper for many years before he decided to go into acting. Anderson’s job at the time saw him secure numerous tickets to important events and resale at a higher price. This worked for him for some time before he decided to go into the entertainment industry as an actor and he acquired the necessary skills to make the most of it.
2. He Aspired To Become A Musician
If music had worked for him, Paul Anderson would probably not be acting by now or perhaps he would have had to hold his own in the two fields. Apparently, the Peaky Blinders star first tried music before acting but it didn’t work out for him. This was during the early stage of his career when he was still reselling tickets and figuring out who he really is. Since his venture into the acting business, music has not come up in his career life again.
1. Paul Anderson Decided To Become An Actor In The Mid-2000s
It took Paul Anderson a long time to make up his mind about acting and it seems he made the right call. He decided to pursue acting professionally in the mid-2000s following the many years he spent as an aspiring musician and a ticket scalper. To make his venture into the performing arts count, Anderson enrolled at the Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art to hone his skills and subsequently launched his career in 2005.
Paul Anderson’s humble beginning saw him play roles in plays written by his friend Gregory Burke, in fact, this budding stage prepared him for bigger audiences that came in Burke’s 71 (2014), a critically acclaimed film. A year before 71, Anderson was cast as a main character in the BBC Two series Peaky Blinders which proved to be the break he needed. His role as Arthur Shelby (a gangster in post-First World War Birmingham) in the hugely successful show made him a household name and opened inroads to more roles. His resume now boasts major projects like In the Heart of the Sea (2015), The Revenant (2015), and Brimstone (2016). He also has more projects in the works.
