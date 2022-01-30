Patrick John Fleuger has achieved the kind of success in his acting career that many people only dream of. He made his on-screen debut in 2001 with a small role in the Disney movie The Princess Diaries. From there, he continued to land minor roles in various movies or shows before finally getting a big break in 2004 when he earned a part in the TV series The 4400. Since then, Patrick has been working consistently and he got another major opportunity in 2014 when he was cast in Chicago P.D. His time on the show has turned him into a fan favorite and there are lots of people who simply can’t get enough of him. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Patrick John Fleuger.
1. He’s From Minnesota
Minnesota isn’t the first place that comes to mind when people think of the entertainment industry. However, it’s the place that Patrick will always consider home and it’s where he got his start as an actor. Eventually, though, Patrick made the decision to move to California.
2. He Auditioned for the Role of Captain America
Patrick has a lot of great credits on his resume, but there’s another major one that was almost in his reach more than a decade ago. Patrick was among the actors being considered for the role of Captain America in the 2011 movie. He even went as far as being screen-tested for the part. As we all know, however, Chris Evans was ultimately cast for the role.
3. He’s A Musician
Most people are familiar with Patrick for his work as an actor, but that isn’t the only artistic talent he has. He is a talented singer and guitarist. He was a member of a band called Sleeper 7, but he left in order to pursue his acting career. It appears that the group is no longer together.
4. It’s Unclear If He Has Formal Acting Training
For many actors, studying acting in college is par for the course. However, that may not have been the case for Patrick. We weren’t able to find any information to suggest that Patrick was ever enrolled in an acting program and it’s unclear if he’s had any kind of training.
5. He’s in A Relationship
Thanks to his good looks and undeniable talent, there are probably countless people who slide into Patrick’s DMs on a regular basis. However, those people might want to slow their role. Patrick is in a happy relationship with an actress named Reem Amara. She only has a handful of acting credits to her name including a small appearance in Chicago P.D.
6. He Likes Spending Time Outdoors
No matter where life takes Patrick, he will always be a midwestern boy at heart. With that comes a love for being outside. When Patrick gets the chance to take a break from work, he enjoys spending time outdoors and appreciating everything that nature has to offer.
7. He’s A Dog Dad
Patrick may not technically have any children, but he is still enjoying a taste of fatherhood thanks to his fur baby. Patrick is a very proud pet parent who has an adorable who has made several appearances on his Instagram profile and manages to steal the show every time.
8. He Started Acting At An Early Age
Lots of young people who are interested in the arts are often discouraged by the adults in their lives. Many people see something like acting as an unstable career and prefer their children focus on something more academic. Patrick, however, was fortunate to grow up in an environment where his creativity was fostered. When he was a kid, he began gravitating towards acting and it didn’t take long for him to realize that he wanted to become an actor.
9. He Loves a Good Adventure
Many people are familiar with the phrase ‘life is meant to be lived’ and it’s something that Patrick has taken to heart. He is all about making the most out of life and building as many memories as possible. He is an adventurous person who isn’t afraid to venture outside of his comfort zone to try something new.
10. He Enjoys His Privacy
Being in the spotlight can be very stressful because it often results in an invasion of privacy. Patrick, however, has done a pretty good job of keeping his personal life to himself. Instead, he prefers to keep the attention on what he has going on professionally. Even though it would be nice to know more about him, it’s easy to see why he’s chosen to stay low-key.