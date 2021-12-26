Most people would agree that your 20s are all about living a carefree lifestyle and having as much fun as possible. That’s exactly Raquel Daniels decided to sign up to be a cast member in the Netflix reality TV series Twentysomethings: Austin. The show, which follows a very similar format to MTV’s The Real World, centered around a group of people in their 20s who have relocated to Austin, TX in search of new opportunities. During her time on the show, Raquel enjoyed her fair share of ups and downs, but overall it appears that she had a positive experience that she can look back on forever. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Raquel Daniels.
1. She’s A Florida Native
Raquel is originally from a small town in Florida called Eatonville. To many people all over the world, Florida is equivalent to paradise. However, to those who are from the state, sometimes it’s nice to get out and see what else the world has to offer. That’s exactly why Raquel decided to move to Austin and see what it was all about.
2. She Went To An HBCU
Historically Black Colleges and Universities have been an important part of the Black American community for more than 100 years. Like many others, Raquel is very proud to be part of that legacy. She attended Florida A&M University in Tallahassee, FL although it’s unclear what she studied.
3. Her Faith Is Important To Her
Raquel’s religious beliefs aren’t something that came up during her time on Twentysomethings, but we do know that her faith is very important to her. She is a devout Christian and she has depended on her faith to get her through many challenging times in life.
4. She’s A Private Person
Despite signing up to be on a reality show, Raquel isn’t the kind of person who likes to share every detail of her life with the world. In fact, she is actually a very private person. Outside of what she shared on the show, there isn’t much information about Raquel on the internet. She also doesn’t share much on social media.
5. She Loves To Sing
Even before Raquel was cast in Twentysomethings: Austin, it appeared that she was born to be a star. Raquel has a beautiful singing voice. From what we can tell, however, it doesn’t appear that she has released any music of her own or that she has any plans to.
6. The Status Of Her Relationship With Kamari Is Unclear
While on Twentysomethings, Raquel developed a very close relationship with her castmate, Kamari. By the end of the season, they were both on the same page about continuing to get to know each other and seeing where their relationship goes. But even though the season has ended, neither one of them has provided a clear update on the status of their relationship.
7. She’s A Brand Ambassador
Since her time on the show, Raquel has built a pretty solid following on Instagram. This has made her an attractive partner for brands that are looking to market their products or services. She is currently a brand ambassador for a clothing company called Conscious Apparel by Moye. As her following continues to grow, she’ll probably get to work with even more companies.
8. Family Is Important To Her
Despite the fact that we don’t know much about Raquel’s personal life, we do know that family is one of her top priorities. She appears to have close relationships with her loved ones and she loves spending time with them when she can. We weren’t able to find any information on whether she has any siblings.
9. She Loves Fashion
There are plenty of people who simply wear clothes out of necessity, but for Raquel, her clothing means much more to her than that. Raquel has a great eye for fashion and she loves expressing her creativity through her clothing. No matter what kind of occasion she has to get ready for, you can bet that she is going to show up and show out.
10. Twentysomethings Is Her First TV Experience
These days, being cast in a reality TV show is a dream for lots of people. Raquel is glad that she can finally say that dream has come true for her. Twentysomethings is Raquel’s first time doing a TV show – reality or otherwise. Now that she has gotten the opportunity to get her foot in the door in the reality TV industry, it’ll be interesting to see if she decides to audition for any other reality shows or acting opportunities.