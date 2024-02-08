Orion and the Dark cast help breathe life into screenwriter Charlie Kaufman’s screenplay. The animated fantasy adventure comedy is the first DreamWorks Animation-produced film of 2024. Released on Netflix on February 2, 2024, Orion and the Dark has received positive reviews from critics and audiences.
Charlie Kaufman’s screenplay explores existential ideas, centering on its protagonist, Orion, who is plagued with an unending list of anxieties and fears. One night, Orion meets with the embodiment of his worst fear (Darkness), who offers to help him overcome his fears and anxiety. Orion and the Dark follows Orion’s adventures with fear and his associates. These are the top Orion and the Dark cast and the characters they play.
Jacob Tremblay & Colin Hanks as Orion
17-year-old Canadian actor Jacob Tremblay leads Orion and the Dark cast, voicing the protagonist, the young Orion. The character is introduced as having an active imagination, with great fear and anxiety over many things. However, darkness is the greatest of all his fears. Orion comes face-to-face with Darkness one night after a power blackout. Tired of listening to Orion curse and hate on him, Darkness offers to help him conquer his fear. Besides his voice roles (voices Flounder in the 2023 The Little Mermaid), Jacob Tremblay is known for his acting roles in The Book of Henry (2017), The Predator (2018), Good Boys (2019), Cold Copy (2023), and The Toxic Avenger (2023). Actor Colin Hanks voices the adult Orion.
Paul Walter Hauser as Dark
Actor and musician Paul Walter Hauser voices the secondary protagonist in Orion and the Dark. His character, Dark, embodies Orion’s fear of darkness. Hauser is one of the first Orion and the Dark cast members to be hired for the project. As a character actor, he’s known for his supporting roles in notable movies like I, Tonya (2017), BlacKkKlansman (2018), Late Night (2019), Da 5 Bloods (2020), and Cruella (2021). In television, he played Keith in Kingdom (2014–2017) and joined the cast of The Afterparty in season 2. Paul Walter Hauser has played Raymond “Stingray” Porter since Cobra Kai season 2.
Angela Bassett as Sweet Dreams
Academy Award-nominated actress Angela Bassett joins Orion and the Dark cast, voicing the supporting character Sweet Dreams. The veteran actress is known for portraying historical figures and plays independent women characters. In Orion and the Dark, Sweet Dreams is one of Dark’s associates, responsible for creating beautiful dreams. A few of Angela Bassett’s iconic roles include Malcolm X (1992), What’s Love Got to Do with It (1993), How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998), two Has Fallen film series, and the MCU Black Panther films.
Natasia Demetriou as Sleep
Sleep is another of Dark’s associates introduced to Orion. Like her name, Sleep induces and causes humans to sleep. Besides Dark, Sleep is the second biggest character. British actress and comedian Natasia Demetriou voices the character of sleep. Demetriou played Sophie Charalambos alongside her brother, Jamie Demetriou, on Channel 4/HBO Max British sitcom Stath Lets Flats (2018-2021). She currently plays a 500-year-old Greek Romani vampire, Nadja of Antipaxos, on FX’s horror mockumentary series What We Do in the Shadows.
Golda Rosheuvel as Unexplained Noises
Another interesting character in Orion and the Dark is Unexplained Noises. The character makes noises outside the home when humans sleep. British actress Golda Rosheuvel voices the character of Unexplained Noises. The actress is popularly known for portraying Queen Charlotte on Netflix’s Bridgerton and its spin-off/prequel Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.
Nat Faxon as Insomnia
Insomnia induces anxiety in humans while sleeping to wake up. The character has green skin and a long, pointy nose. He’s a living example of the emotion he portrays, always showing signs of anxiety. American actor, comedian, and screenwriter Nat Faxon joins Orion and the Dark cast as the voice of Insomnia. A few of Nat Faxon’s acting roles include playing Ben Fox in Ben and Kate (2012-2013), Russ Bowman in Married (2014-2015), and Arthur in Loot.
Aparna Nancherla as Quiet
Like her name, Quiet is the calmest of all Dark associates. Her job/power is to silence all the surrounding noise to ensure a peaceful sleep. Stand-up comedian and actress Aparna Nancherla voices Orion and the Dark Quiet character. As a television actress, most of Nancherla’s acting credits are as a voice actor. She voiced Hollyhock in BoJack Horseman (2017-2020) and Sheela in The Ghost and Molly McGee (2021-2024). Her most recent acting roles have been in Corporate (2018-2020), Lopez vs Lopez (2022), and Molli and Max in the Future (2023).
Ike Barinholtz as Light
With Dark embodying darkness, his nemesis is Light. While Dark works at night, Light takes charge in the morning. American comedian and actor Ike Barinholtz also joins Orion and the Dark cast, voicing Light. Barinholtz is known for his comedic roles, having starred in MADtv (2002–2007), Eastbound & Down (2012), The Mindy Project (2012–2017), The Afterparty (2022), and White House Plumbers (2023). On the big screen, Ike Barinholtz has starred in Neighbors (2014) and its sequel, Suicide Squad (2016), Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House (2017), and The Hunt (2020). If you loved knowing Orion and the Dark cast and characters, check out the voice cast of the Super Mario Bros Movie.
