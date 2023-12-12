How James Gunn Plans to Fix The Suicide Squad’s Biggest Letdown

When the 2016 Suicide Squad film debuted, it was met with a cacophony of critical voices. As we look forward to James Gunn’s rendition, there is a palpable sense of anticipation. Will Gunn’s unique touch rectify the past missteps? Let’s delve into his approach.
The Suicide Squad 2016 critique
The original Suicide Squad faced a daunting task: introducing a slew of characters within a constricted two-hour frame. Critics like Ayer were challenged to create an engaging threat and an original story but fell short, as some claimed it mimicked Escape From New York. The plot struggled for originality, and the character development was spread thin across the ensemble cast.
James Gunn’s filmography
James Gunn, the mind behind Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, has been lauded for his mastery in handling ensemble casts. His previous works have shown a knack for balancing character depth with narrative momentum, making him an apt choice for steering The Suicide Squad‘s ship in a new direction.
Character development in The Suicide Squad
I think of this movie as a sequel to your comics, said Gunn, referencing John Ostrander’s influential run on the Suicide Squad comics. Gunn intends to infuse characters with more relatability and depth, modeling them after various film genres. For instance, Bloodsport echoes the essence of 1960s action icon Steve McQueen.
Narrative focus
Gunn aims for a streamlined story that resonates with audiences. He plans to build upon the existing material, as he himself noted:
I don’t think of this movie so much as an adaptation of your comics. I think of this movie as a sequel to your comics. This suggests a cohesive vision that may weave together old and new characters under Waller’s watchful eye.
Stylistic choices
Gunn is known for his unique style, often blending humor with high-octane action. In The Suicide Squad, we can expect to see his signature touch—perhaps even more unbridled than in his previous works. From Harley Quinn’s updated tattoo declaring her ‘Property of No One’ to the inclusion of outlandish characters like Polka-Dot Man and King Shark, Gunn’s stylistic flair is sure to shine through.
Fan and cast reactions
Fans are abuzz with speculation and excitement. Nathan Fillion’s T.D.K., rumored to be based on an obscure comic character, has sparked considerable interest. There’s also been positive anticipation around the homage to films like The Dirty Dozen, indicating that both fans and cast are eagerly awaiting what Gunn will unveil.
