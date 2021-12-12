Finding longevity in the music industry isn’t an easy thing to do. There are plenty of artists who release one or two albums and then quickly fade into oblivion. However, that hasn’t been the case for Olga Tanon. The Puerto Rican music superstar has been doing her thing for more than 30 years, and she’s nowhere near finished yet. Over the course of her career, she has become well known to people all over the world, and her music has provided a backdrop for many memorable moments. Although it’s been a few years since Olga released her most recent album, her fans can rest assured that she’s still passionate about making music. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Olga Tanon.
1. She Got Her Start In A Girl Group
Everybody has to start somewhere, and for Olga Tanon, that somewhere was in a girl group. After competing in a talent show called “Buscando Estrellas” which got her lots of attention, Olga joined a group called Las Nenas de Ringo y Jossie (Ringo and Jossie’s Girls). She was eventually recruited to sing in another — but more popular — group called Chantelle.
2. She Supports Puerto Rico Becoming A State
Over the years, there has been a lot of debate over whether not Puerto Rico should become a state. As a commonwealth of the United States, the citizens of Puerto Rico aren’t afforded all of the same rights and privileges as those born in one of the 50 states. Olga is on the side of Puerto Rico becoming a state.
3. She Is Popular On TikTok
Although Gen Z has been dominating TikTok, they aren’t the only people who have been able to find success on the platform. Thanks to her fun and entertaining content, Olga has managed to build a large following on TikTok. She currently has 1.7 million followers and her videos have gotten almost 10 million total likes.
4. She Is A Proud Mom
Olga’s career has taken up a good portion of her life, but she hasn’t let that get in the way of family time. She is a dedicated mother of three and she loves spending as much time with her children as she can. Two of her children are from her current marriage to Billy Denizard.
5. She Has Done Some Acting
Singing has obviously been Olga’s main focus over the years, but that isn’t the only way she’s used the arts to express herself. In 1997, she appeared in a Puerto Rican production of Jesus Christ Superstar. It doesn’t appear that Olga has plans to do any more acting.
6. She Loves To Cook
For lots of people with busy schedules, cooking is the last thing they want to do. Surprisingly, however, Olga actually enjoys spending time in the kitchen. She enjoys preparing meals for her loved ones and she often shares her cooking journey with her followers on social media.
7. She Is A Grammy Award Winner
Grammy Awards are considered one of the highest honors a musician can win, and Olga is proud to say that she’s already won two. She won the award for Best Merengue Album in 1997 and 2001. Over the course of her career, Olga has also won a host of other awards. More than likely, she will be taking home even more awards in the years to come.
8. She Is A Dog Person
All of the dog lovers out there will be happy to know that Olga Tanon is a very proud member of team dog. Based on her Instagram account, she appears to have four dogs. Surprisingly, her pups don’t have their own Instagram profile(s), but her followers love it whenever she posts photos or videos of them on her account.
9. She Is Passionate About Helping Others
Keeping people entertained isn’t the only thing Olga has used her platform for. She is also committed to using her star status to support the causes that are important to her. She has been involved in lots of charity work over the years and in 2017 she received the Jenni Rivera Legacy Award At Premios Tu Mundo. The award was created in honor of the late singer/songwriter Jenni Rivera who was very committed to doing charity work during her lifetime.
10. She Loves To Inspire
Olga is the kind of person who loves to help people get and stay motivated. She even has a highlight section on her Instagram profile dedicated to sharing motivational content. Many of her fans would probably agree that she has been a great source of motivation for them over the years.