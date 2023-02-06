10 Things You Did Not Know About Linda Purl’s Love Life

She was Fonzie’s girlfriend, Ashley, in Happy Days. Additionally, she was Pam’s mother in The Office. She also played Matlock’s daughter, Charlene Matlock, during the hit show’s first season. Linda Purl’s claim to fame is that she’s been in every good television show. More importantly, she’s played some of the most lovable characters in each of them. However, it’s her long history of being involved with some of the world’s most famous men that her fans love to hear more about. Her life is one of the most fascinating in Hollywood.
1. Linda Purl Began Acting in the 60s
It was 1966 when she began her acting career. She’s going on 57 years in the industry as of 2023, and she’s not slowing down. She was only eleven when she began her acting career. She was born on September 2, 1955, in the affluent community of Greenwich, Connecticut.
2. Her Family Was Successful
She and her sister are the daughters of a former chemical industry exec. His name is Raymond Charles Arthur Purl. His job was important, and Purl and her sister were raised in a good home. Their grandmother is the Actors’ Equity Association founder, Beatrice Saville. Her father’s job sent them from their affluent home in Connecticut to Japan when she was only five, so she spent most of her childhood living there. It’s where she began her theater acting career.
3. Lucille Ball Was Linda Purl’s Mother-In-Law
For a short time, Purl was married to the son of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. She and Desi Arnaz Jr. were married in 1979 when she was only 24. Their marriage only lasted a year. She filed for divorce, and that was the end of her first marriage.
4. Her Second Marriage Didn’t Last Long, Either
She spent eight years unmarried following her first divorce. Finally, in 1988, she decided to try marriage for a second time. She became Mrs. William Broyles Jr. Her husband was a screenwriter, and their marriage was short-lived. Unfortunately, no one knows precisely when she was divorced from her second husband, but we do know that her marriage did not last five years because she married her third husband in 1993.
5. Her Third Marriage Made Purl A First-Time Mother
When she married producer Alexander Cary, Master of Falkland, they became parents. They married in 1993, and they welcomed a son in 1995. Their son’s name is Lucius, and we are unclear whether he has taken on his father’s interesting title in any capacity. The couple later divorced. Much like her second divorce, however, we have no date.
6. She Did Marry a Fourth Time
Purl did not give up on love after a third failed married. Rather, she married her fourth husband in 2006. His name is James Vinson Adams, and they also divorced. They did not have any children, and their official divorce timeline was unavailable.
7. She’s in a Serious Relationship
If you know Linda Purl, you know she believes in love. She’s a woman who wants to find her person, be happy, and spend her life loving a man who makes her feel good. She began dating actor Patrick Duffy in 2020, and they are doing well. Unlike his new love, Patrick Duffy was married only one time. His wife, Carlyn Rosser, was part of his life for a very long time. They were married in 1974. His wife passed away in 2017 after 43 years of marriage and two children. His heart was broken, and Purl gave him a second chance to be happy.
8. Linda Purl and Patrick Duffy Knew One Another For Many Years
They worked in the same industry, and they knew many of the same people. However, during the pandemic, when they were involved in a group text that turned into a personal one, they realized they had a lot in common. Their love story began with technology, and it ended happily. They moved from texting to seeing one another across the country via Zoom, and that’s that.
9. They Planned to Meet Following the Pandemic
Their calls were going well, and they thought that they might have a chance at love following the pandemic. They were both in their homes in Oregon and Colorado, respectively, and they planned a meeting a year or so from when they talked. However, the more Duffy and Purl spoke to one another, the more they realized that their relationship was going somewhere. That’s when Patrick Duffy decided he’d been alone long enough, so he drove from his home in Oregon to hers in Colorado.
10. Their First Meeting Was Like a Couple of Teens
When Purl and Patrick Duffy finally met in Colorado during the pandemic following his very long drive, they were both nervous. They describe their meeting as being like two teenagers falling in love for the first time, but it worked. That was the last time they were apart.
