10 Things You Didn’t Know about Brandon Kyle Goodman

Brandon Kyle Goodman is making things happen. He never thought that at the time he was writing it, his own work would eventually turn into something this big. However, his work would turn into Big Mouth, where he is a voice actor. He did not know that would turn into something like a spinoff called Human Resources in which he physical acts. The young actor is in his 30s now, and he is doing big things with his life. His fans aren’t sure what to think of him outside of his voice and his role on television, but that doesn’t mean they haven’t spent time trying to figure out who he is. To make that easier on everyone, we’ve done the research for you.
1. He is a New Yorker
Goodman is a New Yorker. He was born and raised there, he went to college there, and he spent much of his life living there. In fact, so much of his own writing is focused around growing up in the city, which is something that only people who grew up there would understand.
2. He Lives in Hollywood
He is no longer a New Yorker by address, but he will always be a New Yorker by heart. He is currently living and work in Los Angeles. It’s where work took him. He resides in an apartment in LA, and he is happily working away on many different projects.
3. He is Married
He only needs a one-bedroom apartment while in LA because he only lives with his husband. His husband is Matthew Raymond-Goodman, and together they have a sweet pup Their dog is Korey, and they love that dog a lot.
4. He is a Voice Actor
When he’s not being a physical actor, he’s working on being a voice actor. He actually voices his own character in his own work on his own time, and he is happy to do it. His character is Walter. Walter is a lovebug – and as a native Floridian, we all hate lovebugs – but he’s a queer one just working on his life using Goodman’s voice to do it.
5. He is Nonbinary
If you’re unfamiliar with this term, that’s all right. As a nonbinary person, Goodman does not define himself as either gender. He talks about this from time to time online and when he is in interviews.
6. He is a College Graduate
He was not the type to move on to Hollywood once he became an adult. He had more to learn, and he was ready to take the world by storm – but not until he learned what he wanted to know. This meant enrolling himself in courses at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, and it meant graduating back in 2009 with his degree. He is proud of that degree, as he should be.
7. He is an Author
At the moment, he is working on a book. It’s going to be a book of essays, a collection, if you will. He is working on it with diligence and passion, and he is so excited about it. This book will have all of his thoughts on being a queer black man in this day and age, and it will be a book he hopes will resonate and educate.
8. He is Active on the ‘Gram
He’s active enough that he is live once a week to discuss things that are on his mind. Anyone who follows along on his journey and his life is able to tune in to watch him and enjoy, too, and that is what he is there for. He wants to bring attention to things that many people might not be aware of, or that they might not feel comfortable discussing.
9. He Speaks Up
There’s nothing he is not willing to discuss with those who are curious or want to learn. He is not going to share the most intimate moments of his own life despite being so open with the world – there are some things people just don’t want to share with millions. However, he’s a man who speaks up, discusses what he feels is important, and what is on his mind.
10. He’s Trying to Create a Safe Space
When he is open and willing to discuss things related to queer sex, it’s because his goal is to make it not-awkward or dirty in some way. He wants to make sure it’s a positive situation. He wants it to be something that he can create a safe space for people to discuss.