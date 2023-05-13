6 Facts You Didn’t Know About Prison Break’s William Fichtner

Over the past few decades, William Fichtner has been a highlight in Hollywood with his performance in various movies and TV shows. Many of the fans would know him from the award-winning show Prison Break. Apart from that, Fichtner is also seen in popular Hollywood movies such as The Dark Knight. The actor has established a notable presence with his career spanning over 30 years.
Acting for over three decades in different production settings has made him familiar to many eyes and a popular personality among fans. However, there are still plenty of things unknown about him. Here are six lesser-known facts about William Fichtner that you may not know.
1. William Fichtner Was Born On A Military Base
William Fichtner had an exciting childhood. The actor was born in 1956 on a military base in Long Island, US, named Mitchel Air Force Base. Due to his exceptional performance on TV screens, many thought he had some acting background. But in reality, things were quite different. In his early stages, he started as a military brat. Due to his history with the military, he is often given roles related to such positions. His performances as a Sherrif in Invasion and a special agent in Prison Break prove that.
2. He Is Of German Descent
William Fichtner was raised in Cheektowaga, New York. The actor is an American national and of German descent, as his surname points out. Additionally, in some of his Q&As with fans, he mentioned that he wanted to know more about German culture and customs, but unfortunately, he could not.
3. William Fichtner Has An Honorary Doctorate From Farmingdale State College
William Fichtner is one of the few actors with an Honorary Doctorate degree under his name. The actor received the Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from Farmingdale State College. Additionally, it was Don Harvey, the admission counselor of the college, who introduced Fichtner to his first Broadway show. That is why the actor credits his decision to study acting to Don Harvey.
4. He Is a Fan of the NFL
William Fichtner is a huge fan of the NFL league and is a big supporter of the Buffalo Bills. The actor did not only support his team as a spectator but in 2014, Fichtner actually took on a role in one of the commercials promoting the Buffalo Bills. He narrated a documentary on “ESPN 30 for 30” about the respective NFL team. The documentary was titled “Four Falls Of Buffalos” and summarized four consecutive appearances of the team in Super Bowl from 1990 to 1993.
5. He Has A Degree Of Criminal Justice
Fichtner didn’t study acting from childhood. The actor graduated from Maryvale High School in 1974. Later, he was admitted to Farmingdale State College for an associate degree in criminal justice. The actor then completed his Bachelor Of Arts in Criminal Justice from a College in Brockport State University of New York in 1978. Finally, Fichtner studied at the American Academy Of Dramatic Arts, which prepared him for Hollywood.
6. William Fichtner Is Close Friends With Kim Coates And Eric Bana
Fichtner likes to keep much of his personal life private. He has a private circle with just a few friends, with Kim Coates and Eric Bana are at the top of the list. We saw Bana and Fichtner on Black Hawn Down. At Australia’s Black Tie Gala, the two actors were seen bonding like true buddies. As for Kim Coates, Fichtner met him in his early forties. Before that, the actor didn’t even know that Coates lived a few blocks from his house.
William Fichtner met Kim Coates on the set of Black Hawk Down for the first time. In his interview with Geek Tyrant, he stated, “When we finished the film and came home, I found out that Coates only lived about ten minutes from my house, and you know, we became best of friends.” Later on, the actor then explored the themes of a story of their friendship to Cain Devore that turned out into a film titled Cold Brook.
