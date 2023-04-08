Born Margaret Elizabeth Chan on February 14, 1960, in Long Beach, California, Meg Tilly is an award-winning American-Canadian actress and writer. Tilly is known for her wide range of acting roles starring in different genres of movies, from slasher to romantic mystery thrillers. Tilly’s acting career kicked off in 1980, with the actress appearing in several films and TV series.
Tilly took a five-year break from acting in 1995, returning in 2010. After her return, Tilly was cast to play Lorna Corbett in Bomb Girls. After airing for 15 months, Tilly reprised her role in the TV movie Bomb Girls: Facing the Enemy, adapted from the series. Here are 7 things you didn’t know about Bomb Girls‘ Meg Tilly.
1. The TV Shows You Know Meg Tilly From
Meg Tilly was part of the original main cast of the Canadian television drama Bomb Girls, which premiered on January 4, 2012, and aired until April 29, 2013. Tilly played Lorna Corbett, a Blue Shift matron at The Victory Munitions. With the series lasting 2 seasons with a total of 19 episodes, Tilly did justice to her character.
For TV audiences from the mid-90s, Tilly may be remembered for playing George Grace in the short-lived NBC TV drama Winnetka Road. In film, Tilly played the wife of Brad Pitt’s character in the satirical comedy War Machine (2017). Tilly also played Mary Loomis in the highly successful slasher film Psycho II.
2. How Meg Tilly Got Started In Acting
Meg Tilly never got along with her stepfather and often attended dance classes to avoid him. It eventually paid off as she became a talented ballerina. After graduating High School, Tilly relocated to America with hopes of becoming a professional dancer. In America, she soon joined the Connecticut Ballet Company. Tilly’s TV debut came in 1980 with the teen musical drama Fame. Surprisingly, Tilly was cast to play Principal Dancer, a role she got because of her dancing abilities.
3. Meg Tilly Dated Career Co-workers
Meg Tilly met her first husband, Tim Zinnemann, while filming Tex. It was Tilly’s first movie, where she was a major cast. Tilly and Zinnemann married in 1983, a year after the movie was released. They stayed married for six years and divorced in 1989. The marriage produced two children, Emily and David.
In the same 1989, Tilly began dating British actor Colin Firth. They dated for five years and separated in 1994. The relationship produced Tilly’s third child, William Joseph. Tilly married John Calley, former President and CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment, in 1995. At the time of the wedding, Calley was about 30 years older than Tilly. The couple divorced after seven years in 2002. In the same 2002, Tilly married her third husband, fiction author Don Calame. The couple is still married and together.
4. Other Movies Meg Tilly Was In
In 1985, Meg Tilly played Sister Agnes Devereaux in Norman Jewison’s neo-noir mystery film Agnes of God. A year before, Tilly played Jennifer in Graham Baker’s sci-fi thriller Impulse. Tilly played Madame de Tourvel in the romantic drama Valmont (1989). She co-starred with her partner Colin Firth. In the 2010s, Tilly appeared in two movies, Antibirth (2016) and War Machine (2017).
5. Meg Tilly Isn’t The Only Actor In The Family
Meg Tilly’s older sister is actress Jennifer Tilly. Jennifer is known for her appearance in four installments of Chucky‘s film franchise. Jennifer played the famous Tiffany Valentine and reprised the role in the Chucky TV series. Jennifer is also known as a professional poker player, with several notable wins to her name.
6. Meg Tilly Is A Published Author
Meg Tilly is not only an actress; she’s a well-published author. Tilly has published about 10 books. Tilly’s first published book, Singing Songs, was in 1994. Tilly’s last two published books were Hidden Edge and The Runaway Heiress. The books were released in 2019 and 2021, respectively.
7. Other TV Shows Meg Tilly Was In
Besides Winnetka Road and Bomb Girls, Meg Tilly has appeared as a guest star in a few TV series. Her TV debut in 1982 was as Dori and later as Cindy in two episodes of Insight. She appeared as Lois Weldon in the “Dead-End for Delia” episode of Fallen Angels (1993). In 2014, Tilly reprised her role as Lorna Corbett in the TV movie Bomb Girls: Facing the Enemy. Meg Tilly was cast as herself in a single 2022 episode of Chucky.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!