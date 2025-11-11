Creepy Phone Case By Dental Technician Morgan Loebel

by

Ever had your phone stolen? Then get one of Morgan Loebel’s phone cases. It’s not exactly something somebody would like to take away from you. They won’t even want to touch it! An artist and a dental technician from Kansas, U.S, Loebel creates monstrous phone cases with an element of gore that could only come from a dentist – he decorates his cases with hyper-realistic recreations of crooked, sharp teeth, lots of human flesh, gum, and terrified eyes. Have a thing for scary accessories? Check his Instagram and Etsy shop for more!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
