“Seems A Tad Done To Death”: 30 Tattoo Designs That Scream “I Have No Creativity,” According To People Online

The subreddit r/AskReddit is a place full of interesting and thought-provoking discussions, and user u/PaLiaRoTH‘s post was no exception. Their question, “What tattoos scream ‘I have no creativity?'” had Redditors sharing their opinions and experiences on the subject.
While some folks argued that tattoos are a personal choice and the only meaning that matters is that of the individual, others couldn’t help but say that certain designs have become overdone and the lack of originality might backfire on the “wearers” in the form of regret.
Some of the top answers in the thread included pop culture references like Baby Yoda and Harley Quinn, as well as widely known phrases such as “live, laugh, love” and “only God can judge me.” Overall, the post sparked a lively conversation and showcased people’s diverse thoughts and tastes in body art.
#1
I’m told mine has no creativity.
It’s a fist-sized peach, between my upper shoulder blades. I got it for my 50th birthday, to honor the childhood nickname my Opa gave me. He’s been gone 29 years, I still miss him every day.
I’ve been told the next one I’m getting is similarly boring. A pomegranate with 6 seeds missing and my granddaughter’s name and date of birth. Her name is Korra, an epithet of Persephone meaning “Heart”.
I’m OK with being “boring”. My ink is for ME.
Image source: MissySedai, Yegie
#2
I have a dolphin on my calf because I really wanted to be a marine biologist when I was 17. I’m in the medical field and it serves no porpoise now.
Image source: rabbidbunnyjd, ifinkyoufreakie
#3
Confederate flag. It also shows you have no tact, manners, or an education.
Image source: llcucf80, NeonMoon Tattoos
#4
Tribal arm symbols. What f*****g tribe are you apart of Bradley?
Image source: jdhyzak, _mastheg_
#5
An ex boss had his own name in Olde English script down the inside of his forearm. I’d been working with him for months before I saw it, the conversation went as such.
‘What’s that?’
‘A tattoo.’
‘Well yeah, but what does it say?’
‘Darren.’
‘Why have you got your own name tattooed on you?’
‘I wanted a tattoo for years, so my wife bought me one for my 40th.’
‘And that’s what you came up with after 40 years?’
Needless to say, I was fired soon afterwards.
Image source: bloodgutsandpunkrock, Brendan Mills Tattoos
#6
The “Never Sink “ anchor. Anchors are supposed to sink!!!
Image source: Daveywheel, littleawkwardgirl
#7
Anything copied from or inspired by the Joker and Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad.
Image source: Temmere, kmalenchek007
#8
Probably the – – – – – – “cut here” on the neck. But I’m gonna get it anyway
Image source: HistoricalSubject501, ONYX Tattoo Studio
#9
# 𝓛𝓲𝓿𝓮, 𝓛𝓪𝓾𝓰𝓱, 𝓛𝓸𝓿𝓮
Usually on a foot, ankle, or side of the torso.
Image source: EMPulseKC, Shivam Tattoos
#10
I’m a tattoo artist, For me it’s three types of people.
1. The ones who are getting them only because it’s a current trend. They always come back wanting it covered or wanting it lasered off.
2. The ones who bring me something directly off Pinterest. And have 0 interest in letting me design it my way. I actually tell these people I’m not interested and direct them to another artist. That only happens every once in a while now.
3. Patriotic tattoos. Cornbread dudes walk in the shop wanting a battle flag and a 3% logo. I either try to talk them out of it or tell them I’m not doing it. Regardless of how much money it’d make me.
There is many more I could go on about but those 3 stick out the most. Everyone has opinions these are just mine
Image source: Plaguetattoo21, Bobby_Thellere
#11
Bible verses
Image source: OddRumskie, i_am_sad
#12
My friend once told me got a tattoo. We live in Tennessee so I jokingly said “is it a skull with a rebel flag that says don’t tread on me somewhere?” He lifted his sleeve to show me and said “yes it is”
Image source: BigBoydski, lol_camis
#13
Barbed wire
Image source: Pulp_Ficti0n, Siegfri3d_139
#14
While I am creative, the tattoos I chose were drawings from my daughter and my son, 1 each. I’ll always carry a piece of my children with me. :)
Image source: DUDEDIGGL3R, L320Y
#15
Ill-behaved fuckwits with Bible verse tattoos. Typically the most racist, self-absorbed, intolerant c***s on the planet
Image source: that_one_air_guy, Hotwheels1972
#16
The Council Cabbage. The owners always insist it’s meant to be a rose.
Image source: Ravekat1, HazeyGhost98
#17
Monster energy drink logo
Image source: Fuzzolo, [deleted]
#18
I knew a girl who got “throw me to the wolfs and I will come back leading the pack” in massive writing on her thigh… wolfs.
Image source: racoon-brah, Zoey Wanto
#19
Anything in Hebrew. I know I’ll get a lot of s**t for this but as a raised conservative Jew it makes no sense. Jews aren’t supposed to get tattooed per biblical beliefs, then Hitler and the SS solidified that by branding and tattooing 6 million of us as identification.
It’s kind of an insult to injury thing in my eyes. I’m not against peoples rights to tattooing, I just find Hebrew tattoos yelling “look at me” im either that Jewish or hey I really like this old testament looking s**t. Kind of like Sanskrit, can you actually read any of that Angelina Jolie?
Image source: Who_Gives_A_, SmashMetal
#20
The lion, clock or rose tattoo for UK boys half of the population has it. I’m all for your body body your rules but cmon man put at least an ounce of creativity into it
Image source: Ok-Bike-4595, neffhead
#21
Walk around the PNW for about 10 minutes and take a shot every time you see a pine tree on someone’s forearm, you’ll be dead by minute 9 I promise
Edit: Minute 2 if you walk by a college or one of the military bases
Image source: drMrSpaghetti, Murphys-Law31918
#22
Getting your own name tattooed on you
Image source: Mr_sci3ntist, Blasphemy4kidz
#23
Remember the mustache tattoos that everyone was getting on the side of their fingers?
What happened to those people?
Image source: CHUNKY_BLOODY_QUEEFS, mykeuk
#24
No Regerts
Image source: qa567, landon_masters
#25
Elvish script tattoos are very very common in New Zealand…
We REALLY got into Lord of the Rings as a nation.
Image source: darylkakariki, hulksehalka
#26
I’m a tattoo artist and if I have to do an infinity tattoo one more time…… DX
Image source: Past_Bee660, RedSoulHeart
#27
Star on the foot, names on your neck, chinese lettering that probably says “chicken noodle soup” even though you asked for “live laugh love” or some s**t.
Image source: TRANSparent-Ink, MellowDinosaur
#28
Looking through the comments to get tattoo ideas.
#29
Every man from Essex that wears those dumb a*s tight tops and trousers has a sleeve that has a melting clock. So mysterious
Image source: Uglyassbaldassbaby, YellowBuggie
#30
I have 2 flying birds on my ankle lol I feel like I belong to this category…
Image source: Ineshka2k, Nathalie Vanspringel
Follow Us