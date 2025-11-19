Thank You, TikTok: 24 Game-Changing Discoveries We’ll Never Forget

As we face the potential sunset of TikTok in the US (or seemingly the dawn of something new?), it’s time to pour one out for the app that revolutionized the way we discover, shop, and live our best lives. From the iconic Stanley cup chaos that had us camping outside Target at dawn to the game-changing beauty hacks that transformed our daily routines, TikTok has been the ultimate curator of life-enhancing finds through its most viral moments.
Whether you were here for the satisfying ASMR videos that helped you unwind, or the FridgeTok organization tutorials that turned your kitchen into a Pinterest-worthy paradise, these discoveries have become permanent fixtures in our lives that will outlive any app shutdown that might be waiting. So whatever happens, TikTok, we salute you! Thank you for the hours of mindless entertainment, the occasional real-world update, and the never-ending supply of laughs. Let’s pay homage to all our favorite moments on the app and pray to the tech gods that this is goodbye, but not farewell!
#1 Fridge-Tok Was A Big Thing For Us When We Were In Our Marie Kondo Era. This Portable Soda Can Organizer For Refrigerator Shelf Was Just What We Needed For All Our La Croix Needs
Review: “These are amazing at saving much needed space in the fridge. They allow you to utilize the wasted vertical space while keeping the much needed space on the shelves. They are well made. A good value for the money, and a perfect storage solution for the canned items anywhere in your kitchen.” – Summerof69
#2 Thanks To Finds Like This 3-In-1 Beauty Massager For Face And Neck , We Probably Look Younger Now Than When TikTok First Started
Review: “Vibrates as soon as you touch skin. Lights are bright. Red gets warm. Pretty cool!” – Kaitlyn
#3 We Still Haven’t Gotten Our Grubby Hands On The Super Viral Dubai Chocolate, But Habibi, We Can Dream!
Review: “First time trying Dubai Chocolate so not much to compare it to – it had a pleasantly rich flavor and a small amount goes a long way.” – KnowledgeSPower
#4 Are You Even A Creator If You Don’t Have A GRWM Headband?
Review: “This is so worth it. Use it everyday now want to buy another one in another color. The wrist band helps a lot from water dripping from my arm. Love it!!” – Carola Centeno
#5 We Can Never Repay The Creators Enough Who Showed Us Heatless Hair Curlers For All The Time They Have Saved Us In The Mornings
Review: “It takes about 5 mins to put in her hair. That includes brushing, placing and wrapping her hair around. the curls looks amazing come morning!” – Shay
#6 The Unexpected MVP Of TikTok: Carpet Cleaners! And Yes, We Got A Bissel Little Green Cleaner To Try And Recreate It At Home…
Review: ” It took out all the rough stains that I didn’t want to scrub by hand. Worth it!!!!!” – Josh Morris
#7 Who Knew We Could Could Lust After Perfectly Sperical Ice. Thanks TikTok For Making Us Bye Round Ice-Trays By The Dozen!
Review: “I got this little tray set for ice for my iced coffee in the mornings for some cute little aesthetic ice cube balls. After a few weeks my husband suggested putting coffee in the trays so when the ice melts, it doesn’t water down my coffee. Genius. I don’t know why I never thought of it!” – ALS3478
#8 This Anti-Gravity Humidiefier Might Just Be Our Favorite “Do I Really Need It?” Purchase. The Answer Is “Yes,” We Did Need It!
Review: “Absolutely by far one of the best products I’ve ordered in awhile!!! Easy to put together, instructions easy to understand! Wow I’m soooo impressed!!!” – Shannon
#9 And For Everyone Who Couldn’t Afford A Dyson, TikTok Showed Us The Magic Of A 360° Airflow Styler
Review: “I wasn’t sure at first about this because I wondered how is it really different from my straight iron? Wow! It is VERY different! I was able to curl my hair quickly and consistently with any learning curve. It takes no skill! My curls are exactly how I like them with this thing! If you are debating about buying it, just do it. You won’t be disappointed!” – Alicia
#10 This Face Tracking Phone Holder With 360 Rotation Was A Lifesaver For Filming Our Own Dance Failures That We Never Dare Posted (You Are Welcome!)
Review: “This was literally the best thing I ever purchased. It was easy to use. Great quality! Amazing technology. Great from content and taking pictures.” – Shania
#11 Whether It Was For ASMR Or Aesthetics, These Bright Mechanical Keyboards Were EVERYWHERE For A Hot Minute
Review: “I love colored keyboards and find that they spice up my day at times (a pop of color can do wonders for a long workday). This keyboard is not only beautiful, but unique.” – The Anxious Mama
#12 TikTok Was A Place Where Parents And Kids Could Learn To Play Together Again And One Of Our Favorite Finds Was This Viral Magic Water Elf Toy Kit
Review: “Easy set up, easy clean up, and fun to watch them turn into squishy designs. Great way to keep busy for a long time. Fun for the whole family.” – Courtney
#13 Every Time There Was A New Viral Drink From Starbucks, This Frostbuddy Was There For The Ride
Review: “I wanted something CUTE that I can slip my DD ice coffee cup in that would keep it ice cold throughout the morning. This does just that ☺️. The picture doesnt capture the beauty of this cup like it would in person. The gradient ombré effect from light shimmer pink to a light coffee like color is everything 😍. LOVE IT!” – Quasheema
#14 ASMR Has Been The One Constant In Our Lives. Our Poison? Kenetic Sand Cutting!
Review: “This kinetic sand set was exactly as described. All 3 of my kids loved playing with it. The mild pieces are easy to use and I love that the tray has a lid for storage!” – Amanda R.
#15 When We Weren’t Doom Scrolling For Hours, We Always Kept Our Hands Busy With The Needoh Nice Cube, One Of The Top Selling Fidget Toys On TikTok
Review: “It’s like slime inside of a rubber coating, absolutely love it. I have ADHD and like to fidget with stuff, this helps with my anxiety! Would be a good stocking stuffer for anyone of any age!” – Makayla Day
#16 We Will Forever Be Thankful To The Beauty Gods For Introducing Us To Elizavecca Cer-100 Collagen
Review: “It smells very clean and hair-salon-y. It moisturizes my hair well as well and leaves it pretty soft. Great product!” – Merp
#17 If It Wasn’t For All The GRWM Girlies, How Would We Have Ever Known We Needed To Drain Our Lymphatic System With A Gua Sha & Jade Roller
Review: “The Icy Me Jade Roller & Gua Sha set is everything and more. The Roller glides across my face very easy. The entire process is comfortable and so easy! The products are built high quality. I originally bought the set for pain relief due to lymphatic issues. I have got relief and my face seems to appear less puffy. I would suggest this and gift to anyone! Great value for your money!” – Jackie M.
#18 Is It Too Much To Ask For Just One More Stanley Cup Stampede Video?
Review: “The pink Stanley tumbler is so cute and super practical! The color is fun and bright, and it definitely stands out. It keeps drinks hot or cold for hours, which is perfect for long days or running around.” – Jill
#19 When “Work From Home” Became A Thing Pack In 2020, This Mouse Mover Helped Us Fake It While We Were Doing Dance Challenges
Review: “Let’s be real, you’re looking at this thing because you’re trying to look busy when working from home and I get it, I did that too. And does it make you look busy, yeah it does it very well. Keeps your screen on, moves the mouse in random directions at random seconds. Go ahead and be lazy, get this product. What better time to waste than company time.” – Christian
#20 We Could Always Turn To Our Cloud Shaped Mini Box Cutters For An Aesthetic Unboxing Or A Mystery Box Reveal
Review: “I work in a warehouse that deals with packages and bought one for myself and coworkers. They are very strong and durable, despite being so small and looking so cute. The blade is sharp but it is very easy to use.” – Louise
#21 After A Long Day Of Scrolling On Our Favorite App, There Was Only One Thing That Could Save Our Screens: Touchscreen Mist Cleaner
Review: “This worked better than I expected. It took less than a minute to clean my laptop!” – M M
#22 This Silicone Lip Holder For Cell Phone Is One TikTok Trend We Aren’t Quite Ready To Give Up On
Review: “I purchased the MagSafe version of this product and it did not disappoint. It is perfect and feels like it was made for Rhodes! I’m sure it can fit other lip glosses or treatments but this is 🔥🔥🔥. Stays on the case well too! 10/10!” – Deannazon
#23 TikTok Giveth Us Quality Content But Also Taketh Away Our Pimples Thanks To These Pimple Patches We Learned About!
Review: “I always keep Mighty Patch on hand for the occasional pimple, and it’s been incredibly helpful! Whenever I notice a pimple, I place a patch on it, which prevents me from picking at the spot and helps absorb impurities. This makes the pimple shrink and heal faster, often reducing its size overnight but it may take longer for big pimple.” – Joy
#24 At Some Point It Felt Like We Coulnd’t Scroll For 2 Minutes Without Seeing B-Goldi Bright Drops By Drunk Elephant . We Caved, No Regrets!
Review: “I love how glowy it makes my skin and how it feels.” – Gabri
