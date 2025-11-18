23 Funny Comics With Unexpected Endings That Range From Cute To Dark Humor (New Pics)

by

Sometimes we all need to add a bit of spice to our lives, and no, we don’t mean anything inappropriate. However, it can depend, as some jokes can range from cute to extremely dark—and the most interesting thing is how much everyone loves them. The comic series by SpaceboyCantLOL, a name presumably known to many of you dear Pandas, seems to combine these two worlds, creating a funny blend of great humor.

In our previous posts, Mohit Srivastava, the author of the comic, told us more about the inspiration behind his work and gave us a glimpse into his creative process. This time, Bored Panda reached out to the artist again to ask even more interesting questions, shedding more light on his creations.

If you’re curious to learn more, keep scrolling to read our interview. But first, enjoy this collection of the most recent strips by this talented cartoonist that we’ve selected for you today!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com | ko-fi.com | patreon.com

#1

23 Funny Comics With Unexpected Endings That Range From Cute To Dark Humor (New Pics)

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#2

23 Funny Comics With Unexpected Endings That Range From Cute To Dark Humor (New Pics)

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#3

23 Funny Comics With Unexpected Endings That Range From Cute To Dark Humor (New Pics)

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#4

23 Funny Comics With Unexpected Endings That Range From Cute To Dark Humor (New Pics)

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#5

23 Funny Comics With Unexpected Endings That Range From Cute To Dark Humor (New Pics)

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#6

23 Funny Comics With Unexpected Endings That Range From Cute To Dark Humor (New Pics)

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#7

23 Funny Comics With Unexpected Endings That Range From Cute To Dark Humor (New Pics)

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#8

23 Funny Comics With Unexpected Endings That Range From Cute To Dark Humor (New Pics)

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#9

23 Funny Comics With Unexpected Endings That Range From Cute To Dark Humor (New Pics)

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#10

23 Funny Comics With Unexpected Endings That Range From Cute To Dark Humor (New Pics)

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#11

23 Funny Comics With Unexpected Endings That Range From Cute To Dark Humor (New Pics)

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#12

23 Funny Comics With Unexpected Endings That Range From Cute To Dark Humor (New Pics)

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#13

23 Funny Comics With Unexpected Endings That Range From Cute To Dark Humor (New Pics)

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#14

23 Funny Comics With Unexpected Endings That Range From Cute To Dark Humor (New Pics)

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#15

23 Funny Comics With Unexpected Endings That Range From Cute To Dark Humor (New Pics)

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#16

23 Funny Comics With Unexpected Endings That Range From Cute To Dark Humor (New Pics)

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#17

23 Funny Comics With Unexpected Endings That Range From Cute To Dark Humor (New Pics)

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#18

23 Funny Comics With Unexpected Endings That Range From Cute To Dark Humor (New Pics)

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#19

23 Funny Comics With Unexpected Endings That Range From Cute To Dark Humor (New Pics)

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#20

23 Funny Comics With Unexpected Endings That Range From Cute To Dark Humor (New Pics)

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#21

23 Funny Comics With Unexpected Endings That Range From Cute To Dark Humor (New Pics)

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#22

23 Funny Comics With Unexpected Endings That Range From Cute To Dark Humor (New Pics)

Image source: spaceboycantlol

#23

23 Funny Comics With Unexpected Endings That Range From Cute To Dark Humor (New Pics)

Image source: spaceboycantlol

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Boyfriend Gets Called ‘Raging Douchecanoe’ After Secretly Putting Cheese Into His Lactose Intolerant Girlfriend’s Tacos
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Family With an Infant and Child Gets Booted off a Delta Flight at Midnight
3 min read
May, 4, 2017
I Had A Lucid Dream Of An Astonishing Drawing… So I Drew It
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
This Kitty Is Constantly Embarrased And No One Knows Why
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
This Woman Accidentally Left A Tampon Inside Her For A Month—She’s Now Sharing Her ‘Traumatizing’ Story
3 min read
Aug, 15, 2025
Zoey 101
Whatever Happened to the Cast of “Zoey 101?”
3 min read
Aug, 12, 2019
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.