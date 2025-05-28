Must-See Political Thrillers About the Papacy and the Vatican

Behind its majestic walls and spiritual authority, the centuries-old Papacy and the Vatican have fascinated believers and non-believers alike. As the heart of the Catholic Church, the Vatican is not only a symbol of faith but also a setting ripe for dramatic storytelling, with faith, power, and politics colliding in often explosive ways. From the grandeur of St. Peter’s Basilica to the secrecy of the papal conclave, filmmakers and showrunners have found endless inspiration in the Papacy’s rituals, traditions, and inner workings.
Whether fictional or inspired by true events, these stories delve into the Church’s hidden corridors, where even whispers can shape the course of history. Through richly drawn characters and layered narratives, audiences are invited into the lives of Popes, Cardinals, and those who serve (and sometimes challenge) the institution. With the recent death of Pope Francis, now, more than ever, audiences can get a general understanding of the inner workings of the Papacy and the Vatican, albeit largely fictional, through these political thrillers.
Amen. (2002)
A lesser-known film about the Papacy and the Vatican is Costa-Gavras’ 2002 historical war drama Amen. Based on Rolf Hochhuth’s 1963 play The Deputy, the film explores the moral complexities surrounding the Holocaust and the Vatican’s response to Nazi atrocities during World War II. Amen. follows Kurt Gerstein (portrayed by Ulrich Tukur), a German SS officer and engineer who discovers that the Zyklon B (a chemical he developed to combat typhus) is being used to exterminate Jews in concentration camps.
Disturbed by this revelation, Gerstein attempts to inform Pope Pius XII about the mass killings. However, his efforts are met with indifference from the Holy See. Riccardo Fontana (Mathieu Kassovitz), a young Jesuit priest, becomes Gerstein’s ally in the mission to expose the atrocities. Despite their attempts, the Vatican’s response remains lukewarm. As the situation escalates, Fontana takes drastic measures to draw attention to the plight of the Jews, ultimately leading to tragic consequences. Besides receiving the Golden Bear nomination at the 52nd Berlin International Film Festival, it also received seven César Award nominations, winning Best Adapted Screenplay.
The Robert Langdon Film Series (2006–2016)
A more familiar entry in the list is the Robert Langdon film series, which includes The Da Vinci Code (2006), Angels & Demons (2009), and Inferno (2016). However, only the first two installments have plots that revolve around the Catholic Church. With a cast led by Tom Hanks, both films mix real historical art and landmarks with fictional plots, blending thriller pacing with historical speculation. In The Da Vinci Code, Tom Hanks’ Robert Langdon is summoned after the murder of a curator at the Louvre to help solve the mystery. His investigation leads to a centuries-old secret.
Paired with cryptologist Sophie Neveu (Audrey Tautou), they discover a conspiracy involving the Priory of Sion and Opus Dei. The conspiracy centered around the idea that Jesus Christ and Mary Magdalene had a child whose bloodline still exists. The “Holy Grail,” long thought to be a chalice, is reimagined as Mary Magdalene herself. In the sequel, Angels & Demons, Robert Langdon is called to the Vatican after a physicist is murdered and a canister of “antimatter” is stolen from CERN. He uncovers a plot by the Illuminati to destroy Vatican City during a papal conclave.
Habemus Papam (We Have a Pope) (2011)
Nanni Moretti’s comedy-drama Habemus Papam (We Have a Pope) is quietly emotional, occasionally humorous, and has a very human plot. It’s less about religion itself, and more about the weight of leadership and the freedom to choose one’s own path. The Italian-French comedy begins after the death of the Pope. Cardinal Melville (Michel Piccoli) is surprisingly chosen as the new Pope during the papal conclave.
However, just as he’s about to be presented to the public with the famous phrase “Habemus Papam!” he has a panic attack and retreats, unable to face the massive responsibility. The Vatican brings in a psychoanalyst (played by director Nanni Moretti) to help him deal with his crisis. Meanwhile, the cardinals are locked inside the Vatican, waiting for the situation to resolve, keeping the faithful and the rest of the world in suspense. Cardinal Melville wanders the streets of Rome in disguise, grappling with his doubts, fears, and sense of inadequacy.
The Young Pope (2016) & The New Pope (2020)
The Young Pope (2016) and its follow-up TV series, The New Pope (2020), created by Paolo Sorrentino, are known for their visually rich and surreal storytelling. The shows dive into the Vatican’s inner workings with bold artistic flair and dark humor. Jude Law leads the cast of both shows as Lenny Belardo. In The Young Pope, Belardo is unexpectedly elected Pope, taking the name Pius XII. Charismatic, enigmatic, and deeply conservative, he shakes up the Vatican with his unpredictable behavior and controversial decisions.
Lenny Belardo is a complex character who’s intellectually brilliant but emotionally damaged, especially because he was abandoned as a child. He’s obsessed with mystery and power, believing the Church must return to secrecy and awe. While some see him as a tyrant, others view him as a holy man with miraculous abilities. In The New Pope, a new Pope, John Paul III (John Malkovich), is elected after Hide Law’s Pius XIII falls into a coma. As John Paul III takes the reigns, Pius XIII’s devoted followers begin to view the comatose Pope as a “living saint,” stirring unrest and fanaticism. The tension builds between old and new, mysticism and modernity.
The Two Popes (2019)
The Two Popes is a biographical drama loosely based on real events, including the Vatican leaks scandal. Anthony Hopkins portrays Pope Benedict XVI with Jonathan Pryce, who portrays Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio, the future Pope Francis. The film imagines a series of intimate conversations between the conservative Pope Benedict XVI and the more progressive Cardinal Bergoglio, who wants to retire. Instead of accepting his resignation, Benedict engages Bergoglio in deep discussions about the future of the Catholic Church, belief, failure, and forgiveness. Eventually, Benedict shocked the world by announcing his resignation, which paved the way for Bergoglio to succeed him as Pope Francis.
Conclave (2024)
A more recent political thriller to catch up on is the 2024 Conclave. With a cast led by Ralph Fiennes and based on Robert Harris’s 2016 novel, Conclave delves into the intricate and secretive process of electing a new Pope following the death of the pontiff. The film also starred Stanley Tucci and John Lithgow, who played Cardinals who were leading candidates in the election. The film was nominated for Best Picture, including seven other nominations. It eventually won Best Adapted Screenplay at the 97th Academy Awards.
Follow Us