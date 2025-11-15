Ask a question, any question!
#1
Why is it called a building if it’s already built.
#2
Given that God is infinite, and that the universe is also infinite… would you like a toasted teacake?
#3
What is your favorite food dish to eat? and do you have any suggestions on new foods to try?
#4
why does school lower so many peoples mental health and if schools know this why don’t they change slightly?
#5
Why am I tired 24/7
#6
What language do deaf people think in?
#7
Lets say you were born in a completely white box, but you never went insane, talked to anybody, or seen anybody or anything. What would your personality be like?
#8
What is a book meant for kids but good for the whole family?
#9
Can you really ever be alone? You can never be alone when your always with yourself.
Follow Us