13 Realistic Drawings I Created On ‘Stanley’ Thermoses

Hello, I’m Berk Armagan. As you might know, from previous posts on Bored Panda, I travel the world selling my realistic drawings on paper cups. My travel of the world with paper cups journey continues! I have added the world’s most durable surface to this journey – Stanley thermoses, which I draw on for special requests. 

I have no professional education in the drawing. Yet I choose to share what I’ve learned: my experience and work with those who support my artwork. Here you can see a post on Bored Panda where I draw famous Istanbul landmarks, and here, I draw Instanbul ancient traditions on paper cups.

#1 Medusa Head

#2 Whale

#3 Joker

#4 Head Of A Skeleton With A Burning Cigarette

#5 Atlas

#6 Self-Portrait Of Van Gogh

#7 The Starry Night

#8 Optimus Prime

#9 Saint Muhammed Sword

#10 The Little Prince

#11 Portrait Of Armand Roulin X Wheat Field With Cypresses

#12 The Godfather

#13 The Potato Eaters

#14 Sunflowers

