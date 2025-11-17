13 Realistic Drawings I Created On ‘Stanley’ Thermoses

Hello, I’m Berk Armagan. As you might know, from previous posts on Bored Panda, I travel the world selling my realistic drawings on paper cups. My travel of the world with paper cups journey continues! I have added the world’s most durable surface to this journey – Stanley thermoses, which I draw on for special requests.
I have no professional education in the drawing. Yet I choose to share what I’ve learned: my experience and work with those who support my artwork. Here you can see a post on Bored Panda where I draw famous Istanbul landmarks, and here, I draw Instanbul ancient traditions on paper cups.
More info: Instagram
#1 Medusa Head
#2 Whale
#3 Joker
#4 Head Of A Skeleton With A Burning Cigarette
#5 Atlas
#6 Self-Portrait Of Van Gogh
#7 The Starry Night
#8 Optimus Prime
#9 Saint Muhammed Sword
#10 The Little Prince
#11 Portrait Of Armand Roulin X Wheat Field With Cypresses
#12 The Godfather
#13 The Potato Eaters
#14 Sunflowers
