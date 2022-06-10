We may not know much about Michael Vaughan’s dating history, but the fact that he is a contestant on season 19 of The Bachelorette is proof that he is looking for love, and he isn’t to share that with the world. Not only that, but he’s ready to do what it takes to show that he’s the best option. Even though he will be competing with more than two dozen other men, Michael is ready to put it all on the line. Only time will tell if his time on The Bachelorette will result in him finding his soul mate, but there are countless fans who are already looking forward to going along for the ride. Even if he doesn’t make it all the way to the end, there will probably be plenty of people ready to slide in his DMs. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Michael Vaughan.
1. He Lives in California
Michael is currently based in the Long Beach, CA area. However, it’s unclear if that’s where he is originally from. That said, neither one of this season’s bachelorettes is from the West Coast, so it’ll be interesting to see how they navigate a long-distance relationship if Michael does end up winning.
2. He Is 31
People in their 30s are typically considered old on shows like The Bachelorette. However, over the last couple of years, both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette have been welcome cast members who are in their 30s and Michael is proud to be one of them. At 31, he is the same age as one of the bachelorettes, Gabby Windey.
3. He Likes to Stay Active
Taking care of his body is one of Michael’s top priorities. For that reason, he puts lots of time and effort into working out. That said, regular exercise doesn’t just come with lots of physical benefits. Research has shown that physical activity is also great for a person’s mental health.
4. He Doesn’t Have Any Prior TV Experience
Michael is officially on the brink of reality TV stardom, but this probably isn’t something that he ever saw coming. From what we can tell, Michael has never been on any other TV shows and there’s nothing to suggest that he has ever auditioned for anything else.
5. He Works in Sales
From what we know about Michael, it appears that he has a lot of great things going for him. In addition to being handsome, he also has a successful career. Based on his LinkedIn profile, we know that Michael works in medical sales for a company called Genetech. He has been with the company for about two years and he has been in the field since 2015.
6. He’s a Private Person
Once it was announced that Michael was going to be part of season 19 of The Bachelorette, lots of people probably flocked to social media to learn more about him. Unfortunately, though, they wouldn’t have found much. Although he does have an Instagram profile, he doesn’t post very often and none of his content gives much insight into his personal life. On top of that, he only has 500 followers. That number is sure to increase once the season premieres.
7. He Loves the Beach
One of the best things about living in Southern California is being able to enjoy the warm weather and the beautiful beaches. Michael likes to take advantage of both of those things as often as he cans. He spends a lot of time at the beach which is another reason that he likes to keep his body swimsuit ready.
8. He Studied Physiology
Education is something that is very important to Michael and he’s proud of his educational accomplishments. He has a bachelor’s degree in physiology from California State University, Long Beach. He graduated in 2013. While there, he was part of the University Honors Program.
9. He Was A College Athlete
Academics aren’t the only thing that Michael was focused on during his time in college. He was also a member of the school’s track and field team. According to his bio on the school’s website, he was an “NCAA West Preliminary qualifier in the triple jump” in 2013.
10. He Is A Harry Potter Fan
In the 20+ years since Harry Potter was introduced to the world, the franchise has become one of the most famous of all time. It continued to attract people of all ages, and Michael is one of them. He is a big Harry Potter fan and he would love to visit The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Florida.