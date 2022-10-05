Meet Reign Disick, a Star in the Making

There is no doubt that the Kardashians have climbed the social ladder by tremendous leaps. Over the years, we have seen them grow unbelievably fast and become a famous known name around the globe. The Kardashians have also helped the Jenners gather the attention and fame they required to jump-start their own modeling careers. No matter if you hate them or love them, they are our favorite topics of gossip.
Since the Kardashians have been on the show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, all the aspects of their lives have become public property. This is how they achieved such wild fame but the downside of this all is that they have no privacy. Not even when it comes to their children!
One such child that we will discuss today in detail is Reign Disick, a star in the making for sure.
1. Reign Disick Biography
Reign Aston Disick was born on 14th December 2014 in the city of Los Angeles, California. He is widely known for being the son of Kourtney Kardashian. Reign is 7 years old. He is a Christian by religion and holds American nationality. Reign Disick is a Saggitarius and he has mixed ethnicity. Let us discuss his family life, career, and education in detail.
Reign Disick Parents
Reign Disick is the son of a famous TV personality Kourtney Kardashian. His father is Scott Disick. Scott is also a famous television personality. He was also featured on Keeping Up With The Kardashians between 2015 and 2017. On the other hand, Kourtney is a well-established actress, media star, and social media personality.
His parents are no longer together. Reign Disick was only 2 years old when Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick broke up after dating for 9 years. Scott had drinking problems and there were numerous reports of infidelity, which led Kourtney to take the decision of ending the relationship. Kourtney almost married Scott in Las Vegas in 2007. Scott proposed to Kourtney three times but to no success.
Kourtney is now married to Travis Barker while Scott Disick is dating Rebecca Donaldson. Both Kourtney and Scott co-parent their children while respecting each other’s boundaries.
Reign Disick’s Siblings
Reign Disick has only one other sister of the name Penelope Scott Disick and a brother called Mason Scott Disick. Reign is the youngest son of his parents and he likes to spend time with his elder siblings. The siblings have a strong bond and love to explore new things together
Reign Disick’s Immediate Family
Reign Disick’s immediate family includes his maternal grandparents Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian. While Jeffery Disick and Bonnie Disick are his paternal grandparents, his aunts are quite famous all over the world. They are Kim and Khloe Kardashian along with Kylie and Kendal Jenner. Aunt Kim is the favorite of all the children.
He also has uncles namely Robert Kardashian and Brody, Brandon, and Bert Jenner. His cousins include North West, Chicago West, Saint West, Psalm West, Dream Renee Kardashian, Sam Stokker Jenner, Eva James Jenner, Bo Thompson Jenner, and True Thompson.
2. Reign Disick’s Education
Father Scott and Mother Kourtney are very much focused on providing quality education to their children. Reign Disick is a primary school student and he goes to a primary school in Los Angeles. Scott and Kourtney often help Reign Disick with his school homework.
3. Reign Disick’s Love Life
Hold that thought! The kid is only 7 years old so he does not even know what love is yet. If you are curious about his love life, you will have to wait a few years to see how things work out for this cutie pie. But one thing is for sure, Reign Disick is going to be a heartthrob soon!
4. Reign Disick And His Career
Although Reign is just 7 years old, he is already a social media star. This is because his mother is a well-known personality and people love to know more about them.
5. Reign Disick’s Net Worth
Since he is a kid, it is difficult to ascertain Reign Disick’s net worth. However, his mother’s net worth is $65 Million. Reign Disick already owns almost 20 cars… well, his dad actually owns them. His room is filled with video games and other toys and he resides in a fairly large house with a pool!
6. Lesser Known Facts About Reign Disick
- Reign Disick is an animal lover.
- His favorite hobby is swimming.
- He knows how to surf.
- Reign learned how to surf from a personal trainer.
- He is not available on social media.
- He loves to drive on a boat with his father.
- Reign Disick lives with his mother but he also spends time at his father’s house.
- He is 7 years old and 4 feet tall already!
- People assumed that Reign was the son of Justin Bieber which is false.
- Reign Disick is very close with his cousin Saint West.
Reign Disick also takes acting classes, and he might appear in a film or two sooner rather than later. He might turn out to be one of the biggest stars of this century, you never know!