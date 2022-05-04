Mikayla Nogueira fell in love with makeup when she was younger. She never imagined that her interest in makeup would eventually turn her into an online celebrity. But that’s exactly what happened. Like lots of other people, Mikayla began posting on TikTok during the pandemic. In what seemed like the blink of an eye, she built a massive following that now includes millions of people. In addition to being known for her makeup skills, she has also become popular for her reviews of various products. On top of that, people have really fallen in love with her positive attitude. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Mikayla Nogueira.
1. She Got Her Start on Tumblr
These days, Mikayla is most well known for the content she posts on TikTok. However, what many people don’t realize is that her social media journey started on a very different platform. She began by posting on Tumblr in the early 2010s. Although she did gain somewhat of a following, it was nothing compared to what she’s achieved on TikTok and Instagram.
2. She Studied Communications
Mikayla earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Bryant University in 2020. During college, she interned at a radio station and ultimately planned to have a career in radio after graduating. While she may not be doing what she planned, she is still making good use of her degree.
3. She Got To Meet Rihanna
Not only is Rihanna one of the biggest pop stars in the world, but she has also become a very successful businesswoman thanks to the launch of her beauty brand, Fenty, and her lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty. She’s also someone who Mikayla can say she’s met. In March of 2022, Mikayla shared a photo of her and Rihanna.
4. She Has a YouTube Channel
TikTok and Instagram are great for relatively short videos, but YouTube has the game on lock when it comes to long videos. As a result, the platform has become extremely popular for content creators. Although Mikayla does have a Youtube channel, all of the videos have been taken down. It’s unclear if she plans to start posting there again.
5. She’s Struggled with Low Self Esteem
Most people who follow Mikayla on social media would probably assume that she’s brimming with confidence. However, that isn’t always the case. According to People, Mikayla said, “Over time in this career I have become increasingly uncomfortable in my own skin…”I may come off as a confident person, but I am incredibly insecure, and I have a crippling self-esteem. 2021, I gained over 60 lbs…”
6. She’s A Massachusetts Native
Mikayla was born and raised in East Freetown, Massachusetts which is about an hour outside of Boston. Mikayla, who sometimes speaks in a Boston accent, has been criticized by some people who believe that her accent is fake. However, she has addressed the issue by saying that she learned to speak without the accent when preparing for a career in radio.
7. She’s Experienced Lots of Bullying
Mikayla is adored by millions of people, but there was a time in her life when she wasn’t feeling so much love. She told Vogue, “My story with makeup is not the most pleasant, but I am not ashamed of that. It is the reason I became the person I am today. I was often bullied growing up for my appearance, my voice, and my weight. The biggest insult I have received all my life is, “she’s really a man.” Because of this, I genuinely questioned my femininity for many years, and would do everything and anything to appear more “feminine.”
8. She’s Dealt With An Eating Disorder
Mikayla has had to face lots of obstacles over the years, and one of them is an eating disorder. She has struggled with bulimia for several years. Not only has the illness impacted her health, but it has also been part of the reason why she’s had some challenges when it comes to her self esteem.
9. She Never Films More Than Six Videos in A Day
If you ask 10 different creators what their process is, you’ll probably get 10 different answers. For Mikayla, sticking to a routine is very important. When talking about her creative process for making videos, Mikayla told Vogue, “I wake up every morning around 7 a.m. to begin filming. My goal for each day is a minimum of three videos, and I will never go beyond six. Each video takes one to two hours to film. ”
10. She Planned on Getting a Master’s Degree
After graduating from college, Mikayla’s plan was to get a master’s degree. She even started a program but she decided to leave school early once her social media career started to take off. While some people may have seen her decision as risky, it has certainly paid off for her in more ways than one.