10 Things You Didn’t Know about Joshua Vacanti

When Joshua Vacanti made the decision to try out for a spot on “The Voice,” he had no idea just how much of his life he would change. He made it. He was chosen. He’s got a coach, and he has a team, and he has a shot at becoming a huge superstar. However, it seems that many of his new fans know very little about the young star, and it is time to change that. Here’s everything you need to know about the man of the hour and all he brings to the table.
1. He is Team Legend
It seems that this is a young singer with a lot of talent, and his talent is very big. His range is quite impressive, and it was certainly impressive enough to earn him a spot on John Legend’s team where he’s currently fighting for his chance to win.
2. He is Almost 30
He looks so much younger than he is, though he is still quite young. He’s only 28, which means that he’s ending the first decade of his adult years and going into what we all believe is the best decade of your life. Your 30s are nothing short of amazing, and we are here to verify that for you.
3. He Has Asthma
As a child, Vacanti was just living his life and doing his thing until he was around 8. At that time, he was unfortunately diagnosed with severe asthma. It’s bad enough that he was hospitalized on more than a few occasions due to the severity of his health, but he’s never allowed that to slow him down or stop him from pursuing his dream of performing.
4. He Struggled with Weight
As part of his treatment plan, his doctors once gave him a prescription for steroids. The idea was that the medication would allow him to control his asthma and make things better for him, but the reality is that it did nothing of the sort. Instead, it caused him to gain a significant amount of weight. At one point in his life, he was pushing 300 pounds. His medication was making him even less healthy than he was before he took it.
5. He’s Been Bullied
As a result of his weight, he spent most of his life being bullied. Kids and others would mock him and make fun of him for his size, for his voice, and for whatever reason, they felt was a good one at the moment. Kids who are not taught at home to show kindness and respect for those around them are often mean, petty, and they use bullying methods to fight their own inner demons.
6. Choir Saved Him
It’s hard to find your people in life, and most don’t find the right people until they learn to stop caring what others think, to accept themselves as who they are, and to be who they are without apologies. It took Vacanti joining the choir to learn that he was not required to deal with the things he dealt with growing up. He found his people in the choir, and that was a life-saving moment for him.
7. He Believes in Chasing Dreams
There is not a moment in his life when he’s not chased his dreams and done what he can to make his life his own. He’s a man who knows that you have to go after what you want and make things happen for yourself, so that’s what he’s done with his life. He’s made things happen. He’s making his own dreams come true.
8. He is from a Supportive Family
If there is one thing that he is always able to say in life, it is that his own parents are always supportive of him. They’ve always had his back and been there for him, and they’ve always been able to keep him grounded. It is so important to have that kind of support.
9. He’s Very Private
Vacanti is not a man who likes to share his entire life with the world, and he’s not required to share anything he doesn’t want to share. He’s a man who knows that life can be difficult, and that you have to have a place of privacy and of happiness at home to find your peace. He maintains that, and it’s a good thing for him to focus on. What’s his is his.
10. He is Married
He might be only 28, but he’s a happily married man. From what we could ascertain on the internet, he’s been married for approximately two years since 2019. He and his wife seem lovely together, and we assume she supports him in everything he does to pursue his dreams.