10 Things You Didn’t Know about Constance Marie

Constance Marie is talented, beautiful, and she’s always someone fans are excited to see take on a new role. She hasn’t aged a day in decades, and it still blows our minds she was even considered old enough to play Selena’s mother in the 1997 movie of the same name – she literally played J.Lo’s mom in the movie and we don’t believe it for a second. She blew us away and made us laugh regularly with her role as George Lopez’s wife in the show named after himself, and she continues to wow audiences each time she takes on a new role. We love her, and it’s time the rest of the world understands why.

1. She Looks Amazing

Constance Marie does not age. There is no other way to describe her. She was born on September 9, 1965, which means she turns 57 in 2022. She doesn’t look a day over 40. She has managed to age so well, and it constantly baffles us she’s playing someone’s mom on television.

2. She is a California Girl

She was born and raised in Los Angeles, California. So many California girls come to the city to learn to act, to find a modeling job, or to work in the area, but she was there her entire life. She knows the area, she was close to Hollywood, so she was right there when she made the decision to become an actress.

3. She is a Dancer

Something else we love so much about Marie is that she is a dancer, too. She left her home when she was only 19 to head to Japan to dance in a musical called Cosmopolis. Imagine being 19 and changing your dreams around the world like that.

4. She Was Discovered

Something else that is remarkable about this woman is that she was discovered. She did her thing in Japan while it lasted, and then she came home to LA. While at a club one night, she was spotted dancing by the person who choreographed for David Bowie. The choreographer asked her to join the tour they were on, and the rest is history.

5. She’s a PETA Advocate

She’s a pet lover, and she is someone who wants the world to know that spaying and neutering your pets is the responsible thing to do. She was involved in a campaign with the brand back in 2007 to help people realize the importance of their decisions. She wants people to have pets, but she encourages them to do so in a healthy manner.

6. She is a Designer

What else can she do? The list of things Constance Marie cannot do is likely much shorter. She launched her own fashion line in 2007 on top of everything else she had going on in her life at the time. She calls in the Constance Marie Collection, and she was so excited to add designer to her otherwise long list of amazing qualities.

7. She’s Never Married

So far, she’s been a single gal her entire life. Well, she’s not always single, but she’s never been married. She did spend 15 years of her life with the same man. Her yoga instructor, Kent Katich, was the man she spent more than a decade with. They began dating in 2000, and they parted ways in 2015. She’s not been linked to anyone seriously since.

8. She is a Mom

She became a mom for the first and only time in 2009. She and her ex share a daughter, who is the light of her life. She’s entering into the teenage years this year, which means that things in her household are about to become a lot more exciting.

9. She’s a Vegetarian

We mentioned previously she has a deep love for animals, and that love has translated itself into a love of not eating them, too. She’s a vegetarian, and she’s been one for as long as she can remember. She raises her daughter in the same manner, too, so she is also a vegetarian.

10. She is Private

Despite the fact that Constance Marie has been a working actress since the early 1980s, she’s managed to keep her life private. She does not discuss her personal life often, she keeps her daughter’s life out of the press, and she manages to maintain an A-list status without the A-list problems that come along with having the press in your face all the time. She’s doing well for herself, and it show.

Tiffany Raiford
Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure).


