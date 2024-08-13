Megamind Cast: Voice Actors Behind the Animated Characters

DreamWorks expanded the Megamind franchise in 2024 with a sequel film (Megamind vs. the Doom Syndicate) and a series (Megamind Rules!), drawing comparisons with the original work. Debuting in 2010, the franchise gained a cult following with its unique supervillain tale about an evil genius. The new Megamind offerings feature an entirely different voice cast from the original film, much to the ire of the Megamind fandom.
Released to unenthused reception, the sequel film and follow-up series are plagued with negative reviews and poor ratings. Apart from the disappointment over recasting all the major characters, the franchise’s latest additions have been bashed for several reasons ranging from unamusing humor to lackluster narrative and shoddy animation. The new entries are widely considered a disappointing letdown of the first work starring Will Ferrell as the lead character.
Will Ferrell As Megamind
American comedy actor Will Ferrell plays the title character in the original movie and its 2011 follow-up short film Megamind: The Button of Doom. The new additions to the franchise stars Bloo actor Keith Ferguson as the blue alien supervillain. Ferguson first voiced the character in two 2010 Megamind games — Ultimate Showdown and Mega Team Unite. Eric Fogel, the director of the second film, alongside the writers, Alan Schoolcraft and Brent Simons, told Screen Rant Ferrell didn’t return to reprise the character partly because of scheduling issues.
Jonah Hill As Tighten (Hal Stewart)
The Wolf of Wall Street actor voiced Megamind’s main antagonist. Jonah Hill reprised the character in the Megamind games but wasn’t featured in the recent projects. His character only appeared in a flashback scene of the original film in Megamind vs. the Doom Syndicate. The actor known for his comedic roles said he was attracted to the Megamind role because it was for everyone. “I really liked being a part of a film that was for everybody, not just for you know, r-rated audiences and stuff like that which is what I usually make.” He added that it was a fun challenge to be funny in a way that’s for everyone. “It’s for little kids, old people, and all kinds of audiences,” he told RellRave.
Brad Pitt As Metro Man
Like Jonah Hill, Brad Pitt’s character only appeared in a flashback scene in the second Megamind film. Rick Pasqualon replaced the two-time Academy Award-winning actor in the Megamind games. In Megamind Rules!, The Walking Dead actor Ross Marquand voiced the character. Pitt told the press he took on the role for his kids at the movie’s premiere. “This one is for my boys,” he said. “We watch more animated movies than probably any family in this world,” explained the actor.
Tina Fey As Roxanne Ritchi
American comedic actress Tina Fey voiced Roxanne Ritchi, the intelligent journalist in the original film. The character becomes Metro City’s mayor in the new additions to the franchise. Speaking to RealRave about the role, Fey expressed that she loved the liberty to improvise as much as she wanted while voicing the character. “The director (Tom McGrath) was super encouraging,” she said.
“He would throw ideas back and forth and we were able to really try all kinds of stuff and then he could kind of cherry-pick what was the best and most useful and put it in the film.” Like all the original actors, Fey didn’t return to the role. Megan Hollingshead voiced Roxie in the Megamind games while Laura Post performed the vocal role in Megamind vs. the Doom Syndicate and Megamind Rules!
David Cross As Minion (Ol’ Chum)
Arrested Development actor David Cross lent his voice to Minion, Megamind’s loyal sidekick. He described the character as the “Waston to Megamind Sherlock Holmes.” Cross reprised the character in 2011’s The Button of Doom but didn’t return to the role in the new Megamind offerings. Silicon Valley actor Josh Brener took over the role in Megamind vs. the Doom Syndicate and Megamind Rules! For the Megamind games, Drew Massey lent his voice to the character. Check out what the cast of Good Luck Charlie has been up to.
Follow Us