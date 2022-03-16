Meet the Cast of The Endgame

Every once in a while a new show comes out that is unlike anything else on the air. NBC’s new series The Endgame is one of them. The show, which debuted on February 21, 2022, is a crime thriller that centers around a criminal mastermind named Elena Federova (Morena Baccarin) and her quest to outsmart FBI agent Val Turner (Ryan Michelle Bathé). The series is full of action, drama, and suspense and it will definitely keep viewers on the edge of their seats. While the show’s plot is one of the biggest reasons for its success, the cast also deserves lots of credit. With a mixture of newcomers and industry vets, The Endgame is full of people who know how to light up the screen every time they step in front of the camera. Keep reading to learn more about the cast of The Endame.
Morena Baccarin as Elena Federova
Born and raised in Brazil, Morena Baccarin developed a love for acting at a very early age. Her mother, Vera Setta, is a successful Brazilian actress. Morena got her start when she was about six years old thanks to an uncle who was a theater director. The following year, Morena and her family relocated to the United States where they settled in New York City. She went on to attend Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts. The school has a long list of noteworthy alumni including Jennifer Aniston, Omar Epps, Al Pacino, and Adrien Brody. After graduating from high school, Morena attended Juilliard where she studied drama. Morena made her first on-screen appearance in 2001 in a movie called Perfume. Her first big break came the following year when she was cast in a TV series called Firefly. Since then, she has been a fixture on our screens and she has been involved in some very successful projects including Deadpool 1 and 2. Outside of acting, Morena is a proud wife and mother. She has one child with her ex-husband, Austin Chick, and two children with her current husband, Ben McKenzie. In addition to her love for acting, she is also an advocate for refugees, a food lover, and someone who is very passionate about skincare.
Ryan Michelle Bathé as Val Turner
Anyone who has been following Ryan Michelle Bathé’s career will probably understand what I mean when I say that she hasn’t gotten nearly as much credit as she deserves. The talented actress was born in Connecticut although she decided to venture over to the West Coast for college. She attended Stanford University before returning to the northeast to earn a master of fine arts degree from New York University. She earned her first TV role in 2001 in a show called The Education of Max Bickford. By the mid-2000s, things had started to take off for Ryan when she earned a regular role during the second season of Boston Legal. Her career continued to grow in the late 2000s and early 2010s with roles in shows like Army Wives and Trauma. In every role she plays, Ryan is like a breath of fresh air every time she appears on the screen. Her role in The Endgame has been a great opportunity for her to share her talents with a wide audience in a major way. On a personal note, Ryan is married to the very talented Sterling K. Brown who is best known for his role as Randall Pearson in the TV series This Is Us. The couple has two children together.
Costa Ronin as Sergey Vodianov
Originally from Russia, Costa started acting when he was only about five years old. Costa lived in his home country until he was 18 years old when he relocated to New Zealand. While there, he attended Victoria University where he studied political science and international relations. He then moved to Australia. He began his professional acting career in 2006 with a small role in a TV movie called Fatal Contact: Bird Flu in America. It would take several years for things to start picking up for Costa, but once he got his first big break he was determined to keep pushing forward. That said, many will recognize Costa for his role as Oleg Burov in The Americans from 2014 to 2018. His role in The Endgame is his first TV appearance in about two years and Costa hasn’t missed a beat. On top of the work he’s done in front of the camera, Costa has also fallen in love with being on the other side of the camera. He is a producer and director who has worked on several projects over the years. When Costa isn’t busy with work, he enjoys spending time with his wife, Leah.
Jordan Johnson-Hinds as Anthony Flowers
Jordan Johnson-Hinds may not be as widely known as some of his cast members, but that certainly isn’t due to a lack of talent. in fact, Jordan has built up a pretty impressive resume and he’s shown that he is capable of playing a wide variety of characters. Some of his most well-known credits include shows like Blindspot, Suits, and Nurses. His role in The Endgame has been yet another awesome opportunity for him to earn more recognition. Although acting is what he is best known for, Jordan also loves to write and he has created two independent films. When Jordan gets some time away from work, he enjoys spending it with his fiance, Hailey, and their dog.
Mark Damon Espinoza as Rogelio Réal
Mark Damon Espinoza’s acting journey has included lots of twists and turns. Originally from Texas, Mark isn’t someone who always envisioned himself becoming an actor. Instead, he was once on a much more traditional path. He went to college to study marketing and economics and he started his career in the corporate world. However, after a couple of years, he realized that the 9 to 5 life simply wasn’t for him. He decided to pursue acting and he began his studies at Circle in the Square Theatre School. Mark became one of the lucky actors whose first role also turned out to be a major break. His first on-screen credit was playing Jesse Vasquez in the popular TV show Beverly Hills, 90210.
Throughout his career, Mark has been pretty private when it comes to his personal life. However, we do know that he is a very proud father and he loves spending time with his children and his fur babies.
Noah Bean as ADIC Jonathan Doak
Noah Bean is a Boston native who was so shy as a child that having a career as an actor seemed out of the question for him. Over time, however, he overcame his shyness and developed a genuine interest in the art of performing. Once he made up his mind that acting was what he wanted to do, he decided to go full speed ahead towards chasing his dream. He studied acting at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts (LAMDA) and the things he learned there helped prepare him for the rest of his career. Noah’s first on-screen role came in 1998 in the movie Williamstowne. Although many of his early roles were on the smaller side, Noah always managed to make an impact. In addition to having a successful career, Noah has also found lots of happiness in his personal life. He has been happily married to actress Lyndsy Fonseca since 2016 and the couple has one child together.
Kamal Bolden as Owen Turner
Kamal Bolden might not have as much experience as some of his other castmates, but you’d never know that by watching him work. His on-screen presence is undeniable and so is his ability to play a variety of characters. Like Mark Damon Espinoza, Kamal was on a much more traditional path prior to deciding he wanted to act. He worked in corporate America for a few years before making the switch to the entertainment industry. On top of being in The Endgame, Kamal is also working on a series called 61st Street which is set to be released at some point in 2022.
Karl Josef Co as Louie
Like lots of other actors, Karl Josef Co started his career in the theater world and he has even performed on Broadway. He only has a handful of TV credits at this point in his career, but hopefully, his recurring role in The Endgame will help open more doors for him in the future. When Karl isn’t busy acting, he loves doing things like traveling and spending time with his dog.
Massiel Mordan as Rona
Although we don’t know her exact age, we do know that Massiel Mordan is probably the youngest cast member in The Endgame. Despite that, however, she has still managed to hold her own. While it’s true that she isn’t one of the show’s stars, she is well on her way to becoming a star in her own right. Being cast in The Endgame is her biggest TV role to date, and there will probably be plenty of more opportunities where that one came from.