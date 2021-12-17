Home
Entertainment
Things You Didn't Know
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Matthew Macfadyen

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Matthew Macfadyen

34 seconds ago

For almost 20 years, he’s been in the business. Matthew Macfadyen is a man who knows a thing or two about the way life is lived and the way the acting industry works, and he is not afraid to step up, step out, and make things work for himself. He takes on roles that work for him. Roles he is confident he can make successful, and he’s managed to perfect the art over his long and impressive career. At the moment, however, he’s a man in the news for his current show, and this has fans wanting to know as much about him as they can.

1. He is in His 40s

He’s a fall baby. He was born on October 17, 1974. He spent his childhood living with his mother and his father. However, we are uncertain whether he has any siblings. As far as we can tell, he does not, but that doesn’t make that true. He may simply not want to put them in the limelight per their own requests if he has any.

2. He is English

Born in a place called Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, England, but he was not raised there. While he is English, he spent his childhood in various locations. However, he did attend at least two different English schools growing up around England, so he did spend ample time in his home country.

3. His Mother Was an Actress

One thing we know for certain is that talent must run in his family. His mother is also an actress, and she spent her time focusing on her own career while raising her son. She taught him what she knows, and he very likely learned a thing or two from her and the time he spent growing up with her.

4. He Moved Around

We mentioned he is from England but that he did not live there his entire life. His father was an executive at an oil company, so his job took them all over the world. Matthew lived in Jakarta, in and many other locations throughout his childhood. He attended a number of schools as a result of his many moves.

5. He was Accepted into a Prestigious School

By the time he was 17, he’d already attended more than a handful of different schools in different countries, but he was also accepted into the Royal Academy of the Dramatic Arts at this age. We think it might be safe to say he always had a hand in wanting to be an actor in his life, and it shows based on his childhood educational choices as well as his secondary educational decisions.

6. He Married a Costar

He was in the middle of filming “Spooks,” when he worked with Keeley Hawes. They met, they fell in love, and they began dating in 2002. By the time 2004 was here, they were engaged to be married. They tied the knot that year in November, and the rest is history.

7. He’s a Dad

He and his wife eventually went on to have two children of their own, though they don’t discuss them publicly. We also know that his wife was already a mother to one son from a previous marriage, and Macfadyen is a stepfather to her firstborn as well as a father to his own.

8. He Loves Theater

Not only has he performed on stage in the past, but he’s also a patron of one of Nottingham’s most famous theaters. He and his wife both spend ample time at the Lace Market Theatre, and they love the time they spend there. It’s close to their hearts, and they are appreciated by all.

9. He is Private

If there is one thing that is more important to him than his family, it is the privacy of his family. He’s not an actor who does many interviews regarding his kids and his wife, but he does love the life they have created. He chooses to keep that aspect of his life as private as possible for all the best reasons.

10. He is Good at What He Does

We know this not only because we’ve seen him in some amazing roles, but because he is widely recognized for such. He has been nominated for prestigious awards such as a Prime Time Emmy in 2020. He won the British Academy television award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in “Criminal Justice,” in 2010. He’s been nominated for many others, too, including a SAG award.

About The Author

Tiffany Raiford
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.


Related Posts

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
Binge-Worthy: I Think You Should Leave
An Update On The Cast Members Of “Love Is Blind” Season 1
Hawkeye: “Ronin” Recap
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
Movie Rewind: Does Boyz N The Hood Hold Up 30 Years Later?
Why Holmes and Watson Bombed At The Box Office
January 2: Top 10 Events This Day in Movie and Television History
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Matthew Macfadyen
So Now People WANT to Recast T’Challa…Sigh
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Ingo Rademacher
The 20 Most Hated Anime Characters of All-Time
attack on titan final season
Ranking The Top 10 Attack on Titan Characters
The 10 Best Black Anime Characters of All-Time
The 10 Best Red Hair Anime Characters of All-Time
Horizon: Forbidden West Looks Intense
How Will MultiVersus Compare to the Other Platform Fighters?
Lies of P Gives a New Spin On The Classic Tale of Pinocchio
Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Puts Players In The Detective’s Shoes