Matias Varela’s acting career has come with more than its fair share of ups and downs. However, he’s managed to overcome every obstacle that’s tried to stand in his way, and his dedication has really paid off. In 2017, Matias’ career began to elevate when he was cast in the popular Netflix series, Narcos. Since then, things have continued to look up for Matias. His role in the HBO Max series Raised by Wolves has helped his star shine even brighter. Now that he has officially reached the status of an international superstar, the possibilities for Matias’ career are truly endless. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Matias Varela.
1. He Speaks Several Languages
Matias was born and raised in Sweden although both of his parents are originally from Spain. Thanks to his upbringing and what seems to be a special talent for learning languages, Matias speaks five languages fluently: English, Portuguese, Spanish, Swedish, and Galicien.
2. He Worked in Construction
Remember when I mentioned that Matias’ career had lots of ups and downs? I certainly wasn’t exaggerating. In fact, he almost left acting behind entirely. Matias told Entertainment Weekly, “When I started my career, I had a very long hiatus. I did a part when I was 19 or 20 in a Swedish soap opera, but the contract didn’t get renewed. So I ended up on my ass. I had to get a normal job, so I ended up in the construction business for a very long amount of time.”
3. He’s Good Friends with Gustaf Skarsgård
Matias doesn’t come from a family with a background in the entertainment industry, but he has a very good friend who does. During middle school, he became friends with Gustaf (Gus) Skarsgård who is the son of Swedish actor Stellan Skarsgård. Gus is now an actor, too.
4. He’s All About Family
Those who have been following Matias’ career for the last several years may assume that his work is the most important thing in his life. In reality, however, nothing means more to him than family. He is a proud father of two and he has also been married since April of 2021.
5. He Loves to Travel
Matias is the kind of person who loves a good adventure, and his career has allowed him to have several. Over the years, he has gotten the opportunity to do lots of traveling. Some of the places he’s visited include South Africa, the Canary Islands, and the United States.
6. He Was A Fan of Narcos Before Being Cast
Getting cast in Narcos was one of the biggest moments of Matias’ career both personally and professionally. While talking to Entertainment Weekly, he said, “I watched the show as any other viewer, as a fan. I thought it was amazing. When I got the role, it was like winning a lottery ticket, I couldn’t believe it. It took me a couple of days to understand that it was actually happening, because I was such a fan of the show. I watched the show twice. It was incredible, and I didn’t think it was going to happen.”
7. He Loves Hanging Out By The Water
Matias’ schedule can get pretty hectic, but he loves when he gets the chance to enjoy his free time. When the weather is beautiful, you can usually find Matias outside enjoying it. He especially loves relaxing by the water – whether that be going for a swim or simply soaking up some sun.
8. He Enjoys His Privacy
Throughout his career, Matias has proven to be the kind of actor who isn’t obsessed with being in the spotlight. For the most part, he likes to keep the details of his personal life away from the public. He would rather people focus on his work as an actor than be in his private business.
9. He’s A Formally Trained Actor
Matias may not have grown up wanting to be an actor, but once he decided it was what he wanted to do he knew he had to go all in. He, along with his friend, Gustaf Skarsgård, studied at Södra Latin’s drama program. Prior to his audition, Matias received some helpful advice from Stellan Skarsgård.
10. He Likes Playing Complex Characters
There are plenty of actors who spend their entire careers playing roles that are easy for them. That is in no way what Matias wants to do, though. He isn’t the kind of person who backs away from a challenge and he actually looks forward to playing characters who are more on the complex side.