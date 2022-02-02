10 Things You Didn’t Know about Matt Murray

Matt Murray might be the epitome of a guy next door. He’s the kind of guy who seems like he has a good time, he has fun with the people he loves the most, and he is always up for a good time. He also seems like the most laid-back kind of guy, the one who will help you out with anything, and the one who puts his family before anything else. Of course, that is all speculation since we don’t know him personally, but it might be the kind of speculation that’s true. Right now, the world wants to know more about the actor, and we are learning for you.
1. He’s an 80s Kid
He’s a kid from the 80s, which is are the best people, honestly. Growing up in the 80s and the 90s meant late nights of manhunt during summer vacation, it meant playing outside with your friends all day, hanging out by the lake or on the beach, playing ball, and not being around electronics all the time. it’s the kind of childhood that was a complete gift. He was born on September 18, 1989, which makes him the last of the last to have that kind of childhood.
2. He is from Michigan
It’s cold in Michigan, and there are four seasons. He probably found something to do in all four of them growing up there, though; we all do no matter where we live. He was born and raised in Detroit, but he left after graduation to pursue the career he wanted to make his own.
3. He Headed to Toronto First
When it was time for him to head out and chase his dream, his dreams took him to Toronto. While you don’t hear many actors make it clear that Toronto was the place to go, he did it anyway. He ended up there doing work on shows like “Suits,” which most people know is the show that starred Meghan Markle prior to marriage to Prince Harry.
4. He Had an Interesting Reason to Go to Canada
If you find yourself wondering what an aspiring actor was thinking heading to Canada rather than to New York City to act on stage or to Hollywood to be cast in the movies, you are not alone. The simple truth is that he wanted to go to school, and schools in Canada were more affordable. Cue the movie to Toronto.
5. He’s Actually Canadian
He has dual citizenship, we should be clear about mentioning. Turns out, Murray’s mother is Canadian, and he has grandparents who live in Canada, too. He also had friends there, so a big move from Michigan to another country seems a lot less terrifying with that information on hand, doesn’t it?
6. He Knows the Trouble Being a Bad Guy
When he had to play a bad guy on television, he learned quickly that there are always people who forget that these are not real people – they are characters. He’d find people on social media upset with him for something a character did, and he’d find other fans making comments to his defense reminding others that he is not the bad guy…he’s just a great actor who makes people think he is.
7. He Loves a Family Feel
One of the most important things for this actor is to work on a set with a family feel. Whether he is cast from the beginning to the end or from the middle of an established show for a few seasons, he’s a fan of being on a show that is all about family and welcoming others onto the set. He felt that way about many shows on which he’s starred.
8. He’s Very Private
He might be very open about his life and the things he’s been doing for work, but he isn’t nearly as open about things like his personal life. He is not discussing that with anyone. He keeps that to himself, and he is not letting anyone in too closely.
9. He Thought He Was Funny
Growing up in Michigan, he would be funny all the time. Murray thought of himself as a bit of a funny guy, cracking jokes and improvising his humor, and he thought that was what he knew. When he went to theater school, they essentially told him that he is not funny, this is not his strength, and they didn’t want him being funny any longer. That made us laugh.
10. Not Being a Comedian Is Outside his Comfort Zone
The world is not wrong when it tells you that you have to get outside your comfort zone if you want to grow and learn, and he’s been doing that regularly. He’s a man who has learned quickly that being outside of his comfort zone is the best thing that he ever learned from.