Karyna Auletta has been single for a while. Now, however, she’s finally ready to settle down. Instead of hitting dating apps like lots of other people her age, Karyna has decided to take a different path. She is a cast member on season four of Temptation Island and she is hoping that her time on the show will lead her to the right person. Throughout the season, Karyna and a group of other single women will live in a household with a group of guys in the hopes that they will make a connection. The catch, however, is that the men are all in relationships and their girlfriends are participating in the same experiment. While going after someone in a relationship is usually frowned upon, there is a clear understanding between everyone on this show that all participants are fair game. Only time will tell if Karyna really does end up finding love, but either way, she will definitely find a new fan base. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Karyna Auletta.
1. She’s A Therapist
Becoming a therapist is something that Karyna has always wanted for herself, and she has worked hard to make that dream come true. After graduating from the University of Central Florida with a bachelor’s degree in clinical psychology, she went on to earn a master’s degree in clinical psychology from Pepperdine University. She graduated with a 4.0. Karyna currently works as a licensed mental health therapist.
2. She Loves A Good Adventure
There are plenty of people who are perfectly fine playing it safe for their entire lives, but that isn’t how Karyna gets down. She is the kind of person who isn’t afraid to step outside of her comfort zone and try new things. Whether that be visiting a new place or exploring the outdoors, Karyna always enjoys going on an adventure.
3. She’s From Florida
Karyna was born and raised in Florida and like a true Floridian, she loves spending time by the beach. Although Florida will always have a special place in her heart, she has always dreamed of living in California. Eventually, she was able to turn that dream into a reality and she currently lives in the Los Angeles area.
4. She Likes to Stay Active
Even though Karyna’s schedule can get very busy, she still likes to make time to take care of herself. One of her favorite forms of self-care includes regular exercise. As a mental health professional, Karyna also understands how beneficial exercise can be for a person’s state of mind.
5. She’s Family Oriented
While we weren’t able to find lots of details about Karyna’s family life, her Instagram profile makes it very clear that she is a family-oriented person. She seems to have especially close relationships with her mom and her brother. Her love for family will probably be very appealing to the men on Temptation Island.
6. She’s A Dog Person
Sorry to all of the cat lovers out there, but Karyna appears to be a dog person. She has shared several photos of herself with dogs on Instagram, but it’s unclear if she has one of her own. That said, anyone who has ever had a dog knows that that bond is one of the most special things life has to offer.
7. She’s In A Sorority
Getting her degree wasn’t the only thing that Karyna was focused on during her time at the University of Central Florida. While there, she also joined a sorority called Alpha Delta Pi. The organization was founded in 1851 at Wesleyan College in Georgia. Alpha Delta Pi is committed to philanthropy and community service.
8. She Likes to Go to The Gun Range
Don’t let Karyna’s pretty face fool you, she’s a lot tougher than she looks. Karyna knows how to shoot guns and she enjoys going out to the gun range and getting some shots in. Some might find this to be intimidating, but others will definitely see this as a good quality.
9. She Was A Competitive Dancer
At its core, Temptation Island is a competition, but that won’t be an issue for Karyna. She already has plenty of experience in the competition department. Karyna was a cheerleader/competitive dancer for several years and her involvement in the sport gave her the chance to do a good amount of traveling.
10. She Doesn’t Have Any Previous TV Experience
There are several people on this season of Temptation Island who have been trying to break into the entertainment industry for years, but Karyna doesn’t appear to be one of them. From what we know, this is her first time making any kind of on-screen appearance.