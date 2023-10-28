Madelyn Deutch is as multifaceted as they come. Aided by her supportive family, she began exploring her talents as a performer at a very young age. Deutch is accomplished in her endeavors as an actress, musician, director, and writer. In her youth, Deutch participated in competitive equestrian/jumper activities.
For the most part, Madelyn Deutch had her career path planned from birth, what with the rich entertainment lineage she hails from. She began singing as a child before the acting bug bit her. Deutch is currently exploring different facets of the entertainment industry, including filmmaking. Shortly after her debut, she wrote and starred in her first feature film The Year of Spectacular Men. She also composed the musical score for the film. Read on for other revealing facts about Madelyn Deutch.
1. Madelyn Deutch Is Related To Lea Thompson and Zoey Deutch
Madelyn Deutch was born on March 23, 1991, in San Fernando Valley, California, United States, as the first child of actress Lea Thompson and director Howard Deutch. While the family identifies as Americans, their ancestry goes beyond that. Deutch’s mom, Lea Thompson is from Minnesota but she is of Irish ancestry. Her dad, Howard Deutch, who is from New York has Jewish heritage. Deutch grew up in a family of four with renowned American actress Zoey Deutch as her younger sister.
2. Madelyn Deutch Belongs To a Family of Entertainers
Growing up, Madelyn Deutch had a lot of accomplished family members in the entertainment industry to look up to. Her father, Howard Deutch is an American film and television director. Howard has collaborated with filmmaker John Hughes on numerous projects, including Some Kind of Wonderful and Pretty in Pink. Her mom, Lea Thompson has been a screen sensation since her acting career began in 1982. Thompson is also a singer, dancer, and director. Another amazing entertainer in the family is her sister, Zoey Deutch, who is a seasoned actress. Zoey has numerous popular projects to her credit, including Vampire Academy (2014), Everybody Wants Some!! (2016), The Politician (2019–2020), and Set It Up (2018). Deutch, alongside her mother and sister, has collaborated on projects such as Mayor Cupcake (2011) and The Year of Spectacular Men (2017).
In addition to the foregoing, Madelyn Deutch is also the great-niece of actor Robert Walden who is known for his roles on the shows Lou Grant, Brothers, Happily Divorced, and in the movies Blue Sunshine, The Hospital, Audrey Rose, All the President’s Men and Capricorn One. Again, music executive Murray Deutch was her grandfather and she is the great-niece of playwright and actor P.J. Barry. Another notable personality in her family is her maternal aunt Coleen Goodrich.
3. She Honed Her Skills at Los Angeles County High School for the Arts
When Madelyn Deutch discovered singing as her forte, her parents secured her admission into the Los Angeles County High School for the Arts. Subsequently, she began writing her own music and performing on high-profile platforms. After her graduation, Deutch was awarded a scholarship to study at The New School for Jazz and Contemporary Music. She was to focus on voice in college but filmmaking and composing caught her attention. Deutch concentrated on the latter and graduated with honors. She also made the most of her professional training afterward.
4. Her Career Began on Stage at Age 10
Before acting, Madelyn Deutch began her career as a singer. She began performing on stage at 10 and spent her childhood performing at numerous charity events. During her days at the Los Angeles County High School for the Arts, she was selected to participate on platforms like the Grammy Ensemble, the Monterey Jazz Festival, and the Brubeck Summer Colony. Her performances earned her the esteemed Silver Award from the National Foundation for the Advancement of the Arts. After college, Deutch focused on acting and filmmaking, appearing in independent films such as 50-1 and Windsor. She is also known for her roles on television projects like mini-series Texas Rising and Outcast.
5. Madelyn Deutch Is a Member of BLEITCH Music Band
An LA-based music band, BLEITCH comprises the duo of Madelyn Deutch and Piers Baron. The band has dropped four singles since 2014, including the 2015 track – Speaking of Moments. Deutch also composed and performed songs with the band for her film The Year of Spectacular Men. While BLEITCH has not gained mainstream fame, the members are thriving in their various exploits. Baron has worked with notable music artists such as David Blaine, Robbie Williams, DJ Fresh, Pendulum, and Diane Warren. He has also written for HBO.