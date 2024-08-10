Aviva Baumann: Career and Notable Roles of the Actress

American actress Aviva Baumann had an active acting career that spanned over a decade. Although famously known as Aviva Baumann, the actress was born Aviva Farber to Laurie Farber-Condon, a real estate agent and contractor, Aram Farber. Baumann was born in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
Aviva Baumann has always had a creative mind and was easily influenced to take up a career in acting by her paternal aunt, actress Alba Francesca. Although Baumann’s career began as a child actor, the actress has since retired to focus on a new passion and career in woodworking. Here’s everything to know about Aviva Baumann’s acting career and notable roles.
Aviva Baumann’s Early Career
Aviva Baumann first appeared on screen at age 6, when she appeared in a commercial. There was no doubt the young Baumann enjoyed being on screen. With the help of her acting agent, Baumann made her debut as an actress at age 9. However, it was in an uncredited child role in an episode of The Fire Next Time. Aviva Baumann’s first official acting debut was in 1994 when she played a schoolgirl in Terence Hill’s spaghetti Western comedy film Troublemakers.
After her brief appearance in Troublemakers, Baumann took a three-year acting break to focus on her studies. Baumann also briefly returned to acting, playing Maggie in the 1997 Up Above the World, a movie adapted from Paul Bowles‘ 1966 novel of the same name. It was Baumann’s only acting credit for about a decade until her return as an adult in 2005.
Aviva Baumann’s Uncredited Role In Malcolm in the Middle
Aviva Baumann guest-starred in Fox’s sitcom Malcolm in the Middle in 2005. Although Baumann’s role as Booster club member went uncredited, the success of Malcolm in the Middle by the mid-2000s makes it one of Baumann’s notable roles. In that same year, Aviva Baumann appeared in the short film Desperate Hippies, as well as a feature-length movie Down in the Valley. Baumann was cast as Sherri in the David Jacobson neo-Western film. Down in the Valley premiered at the Un Certain Regard section at the 2005 Cannes Film Festival.
Superbad Was Aviva Baumann’s Breakthrough Movie
Before Superbad, Aviva Baumann starred in the 2006 Forgiving the Franklins movie. However, her big acting break came in 2007 after being cast as Nicola in 2007. Baumann played the foreign exchange student at Jules’s (Emma Stone) party and Fogell’s (Christopher Mintz-Plasse) love interest. Unlike Seth (Jonah Hill) and Evan (Michael Cera), Fogell is the only one of the trio who almost had success having sex on the night of the party.
However, Baumann’s Nicola character runs off after Officer Slater (Bill Hader) and Officer Michaels (Seth Rogen) bursts in on Fogell. Superbad was a critical and commercial success, with Box Office earnings of $170.8 million from a production budget of $17.5–20 million. Superbad’s success and publicity quickly turned Aviva Baumann into a star. Her role as Nicola is still Baumann’s most successful role of her acting career.
Aviva Baumann Appeared In Two Popular Procedural Drama Series
Aviva Baumann first guest-starred in an episode of the CBS police procedural crime drama Criminal Minds. In the 2008 episode, Baumann played Sarah Henson. That same year, she joined CBS’s military police procedural series NCIS. Aviva Baumann was cast as a younger version of the late NCIS Supervisory Special Agent and Special Agent in Charge Leroy Jethro Gibbs’ (Mark Harmon) wife, Shannon Gibbs, who was played by actress Darby Stanchfield.
Aviva Baumann’s Last Career Roles
Aviva Baumann appeared in a few projects from the late 2000s to the early 2010s. Baumann was cast in a minor supporting role in Hue Rhodes’ indie movie Saint John of Las Vegas. Interestingly, despite being a commercial flop, the comedy-drama featured several notable Hollywood top actors. Saint John of Las Vegas starred Steve Buscemi, Romany Malco, Peter Dinklage, Sarah Silverman, and Tim Blake Nelson. She ended 2009 guest-starring in an episode of TNT’s police procedural series The Closer as Jenna West.
Baumann also appeared as a guest on the Adam Scott-led sitcom Party Down in 2010 as Mandy. Adding to her list of police procedural series, Aviva Baumann also guest-starred in an episode of Law & Order: LA in 2010. Baumann’s IMDb shows her last movie credits as Black Velvet in 2011 and Lizzie in 2012. While Aviva Baumann retired from acting at a young age, former James Bond Star George Lazenby retired at 84.
