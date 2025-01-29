M. Night Shyamalan: Exploring the Filmmaker’s Highest-Grossing Movies

M. Night Shyamalan has long etched his name in history as one of Hollywood’s greatest filmmakers. Known for his unique storytelling style, Shyamalan has built a career that spans three decades. His films have earned a reputation for suspense, intrigue, and twist endings, blending supernatural elements with deeply human themes. Like many filmmakers, it took M. Night Shyamalan a while to find success. Despite an early desire to be a filmmaker, it took seven years after his feature directorial debut to have mainstream success.
Although raised in the United States, Shyamalan was born Manoj Nelliyattu Shyamalan to a neurologist father and OB-GYN mother in Mahé, Puducherry, India, on August 6, 1970. As of early 2025, Shyamalan has made 16 feature-length films with two upcoming projects. Although not all have been a success, many of his films have effortlessly crossed the $100 million mark at the Box Office. Here’s a look at every M. Night Shyamalan highest-grossing film that raked in over $100 million at the Box Office.
9. The Happening — $163.4 Million
Released theatrically in June 2008, The Happening is M. Night Shyamalan’s eighth feature film. The Happening begins with a series of mysterious, mass suicides occurring across the Northeastern United States. As people inexplicably take their own lives in public places, panic spreads as the authorities scramble to understand the cause of the crisis. Initially suspected to be a terrorist attack involving chemical toxins, the event soon reveals itself to be far more sinister and unexplainable.
The Happening centered around High School teacher Elliot Moore (Mark Wahlberg), his wife Alma (Zooey Deschanel), and a small group of survivors as they flee the increasingly dangerous areas. As the story unfolds, it becomes clear that plants and trees may be releasing a toxin as a defense mechanism against humans triggered by environmental destruction. Stand-up comedian and actor John Leguizamo also joined the cast in a supporting role as Julian, Elliot’s mathematician colleague. Although panned by critics, The Happening was a commercial success, grossing $163.4 million against its $48–60 million budget.
8. After Earth — $243.8 Million
After Earth (2013) starred Will Smith and his son, Jaden Smith. Set in a distant future, the story occurs long after humanity abandoned Earth. With the planet’s environmental destruction, humans are forced to settle on a new planet called Nova Prime. After Earth follows General Cypher Raige (Will Smith) and his teenage son, Kitai (Jaden Smith), as they embark on a routine mission that takes a disastrous turn.
An asteroid storm damages their spaceship, which crash-lands on the now hostile Earth. On Earth, all life has evolved to be dangerous for humans. With Cypher critically injured, it falls to Kitai to journey across the perilous terrain to retrieve an emergency beacon from the ship’s tail section. Along the way, Kitai faces numerous threats, including dangerous wildlife and an alien creature designed to hunt humans. After Earth was also panned by critics but enjoyed a good run at the Box Office. The film grossed $243.8 million against a production budget of $130 million.
7. Glass — $247 Million
M. Night Shyamalan’s 2019 Glass concluded the trilogy that began with Unbreakable (2000) and continued with Split (2016). Glass combines characters and storylines from both movies, creating a unique blend of superhero and psychological thriller elements. It follows David Dunn (Bruce Willis), a man with superhuman strength and the ability to sense others’ crimes. It begins with David tracking down Kevin Wendell Crumb (James McAvoy), a man with 24 distinct personalities, including a monstrous entity known as “The Beast.” After an organization captures both men, they’re sent to a psychiatric facility, where they are joined by Elijah Price (Samuel L. Jackson).
Elijah is a criminal mastermind with fragile bones and a deep obsession with comic books. Dr. Ellie Staple (Sarah Paulson), a psychiatrist specializing in patients who believe they’re superheroes, attempts to convince the three men that their abilities are psychological delusions. However, as events unfold, secrets about Dr. Staple’s true intentions and Elijah’s master plan come to light. Although all three superhumans are killed in the end, Elijah orchestrated plans to reveal to the world that superhumans exist. Glass received mixed reviews from critics, and although a commercial success, it’s the least-grossing film in the trilogy.
6. Unbreakable — $248.1 Million
Following closely is the first installment in what later became known as the Unbreakable trilogy. Unbreakable was released in November 2000 and introduced audiences to Bruce Willis’s David Dunn and Samuel L. Jackson‘s characters. The film was a critical and financial success, grossing $$248.1 million against its $75 million budget. Unbreakable is rated as one of Hollywood’s best movie plot twists.
5. The Village — $256.7 Million
The 2004 The Village is another M. Night Shyamalan’s film with below-average critical reviews but was a Box Office hit. Set in 19th-century Pennsylvania, The Village revolves around a tight-knit community that lives in fear of mysterious creatures inhabiting its surrounding forest. The villagers have established strict rules to maintain peace, including avoiding the forest at all costs.
The film’s plot follows Ivy Elizabeth Walker (Bryce Dallas Howard), a blind young woman, and Lucius Hunt (Joaquin Phoenix), a courageous villager. Madly in love, their relationship and circumstances expose cracks in the village’s way of life. When Lucius is gravely injured, Ivy must venture into the forbidden woods to seek medicine from the outside world. As the film progresses, shocking truths about the village’s history, the creatures, and the true nature of their isolation are revealed. Produced on an estimated $60–71.7 million budget, The Village grossed $256.7 million at the Box Office.
4. Split — $278.5 Million
As the second installment in the Unbreakable trilogy, Split introduced audiences to Kevin Wendell Crumb (James McAvoy). Splits’ storyline centers on Kevin’s abduction of three teenage girls—Casey Cooke (Anya Taylor-Joy), Claire Benoit (Haley Lu Richardson), and Marcia (Jessica Sula). Imprisoned in a secluded, underground facility, the girls try to escape. However, they encounter several of Kevin’s personalities with unique traits and motives. Split received generally positive reviews and is the highest-grossing film in the trilogy, with Box Office earnings of $278.5 million. It also had the smallest production budget at $9 million.
3. The Last Airbender — $319.7 Million
M. Night Shyamalan’s 2010 The Last Airbender became the first live-action adaptation of the popular Nickelodeon animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender. The film was based on the first season of the series. The Last Airbender is set in a world where people are divided into four nations—Water, Earth, Fire, and Air. Each nation has specific “benders” who can manipulate the elements associated with them.
The story follows Aang (portrayed by Noah Ringer), the last surviving Airbender and the Avatar. The Avatar is a being capable of bending all four elements and destined to bring balance to the world. Joining Shyamalan’s The Last Airbender cast are Nicola Peltz (as Katara), Jackson Rathbone (as Sokka), Dev Patel (as Prince Zuko), Shaun Toub (as General Iroh), Summer Bishil (as Princess Azula), and Cliff Curtis (as Fire Lord Ozai). Despite being panned by critics, The Last Airbender was a financial success, grossing over twice ($319.7 million) its $150 million budget at the Box Office.
2. Signs — $408.2 Million
M. Night Shyamalan’s 2002 Signs is a suspenseful science fiction thriller that explores themes of faith, family, and the unknown. The film’s plot revolves around Graham Hess (Mel Gibson), a former priest who has lost his faith after the tragic death of his wife. Graham lives on a rural Pennsylvania farm with his two children, Morgan (Rory Culkin) and Bo (Abigail Breslin), and his younger brother, Merrill (Joaquin Phoenix). Their ordinary lives are upended when mysterious crop circles appear in their cornfields. As the family investigates the phenomenon, they begin to suspect that the crop circles may be connected to a global alien invasion. Produced on a $72 million budget, Signs is currently M. Night Shyamalan’s second highest-grossing film with Box Office earnings of $408.2 million.
1. The Sixth Sense — $672.8 Million
M. Night Shyamalan’s highest-grossing film is the 1999 psychological thriller The Sixth Sense. It was the movie that brought the filmmaker international recognition. The Sixth Sense follows the story of Cole Sear (Haley Joel Osment), a young boy who claims to be able to see and communicate with the dead. Troubled by terrifying visions and unable to understand his gift, Cole becomes withdrawn and fearful. His life changes when he begins working with Dr. Malcolm Crowe (Bruce Willis), a child psychologist determined to help him overcome his struggles.
As Dr. Crowe delves deeper into Cole’s life, the two form a bond that allows Cole to confront his fears and use his abilities to assist spirits who seek his help. The Sixth Sense introduced audiences to Shyamalan’s genius with shocking plot twists. The Sixth Sense received critical acclaim and is still regarded as one of M. Night Shyamalan’s most iconic projects. The movie also starred Toni Collette, Olivia Williams, and Donnie Wahlberg. Besides M. Night Shyamalan, check out director Ridley Scott’s highest-grossing films.
