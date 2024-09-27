In a career spanning over four decades, legendary actor Nicolas Cage has played several superhuman characters. Cage is one of Hollywood’s most versatile and busy actors. The Academy Award-winning actor has appeared in well over 100 productions across film, television, and video games.
Not known to be picky, Nicolas Cage has starred in several B-rated projects, undermining his Hollywood A-list status over time. He recently played the titular occultist serial killer in the 2024 horror-thriller Longlegs. As always, Cage portrayed a character with supernatural possession to perfection. As one of Hollywood’s greatest actors of his generation, here’s a look at the top 6 times Nicolas Cage played superhuman characters.
1. An Angel in City of Angels
In the 1998 romantic fantasy movie City of Angels, Nicolas Cage played Seth, a celestial angel. Seth, like several other angels, roam Los Angeles watching over humans. However, Seth is one of those angels who help guide humans close to death into the next life. While waiting to guide a human, Seth becomes fascinated by Dr. Maggie Rice (Meg Ryan), the surgeon working frantically to save the man’s life. Over time, Seth grows to love Maggie, eventually deciding to trade his celestial being and “fall” to become human. Although it received mixed reviews, City of Angels was a commercial success, grossing $198.7 million against a $55 million production budget.
2. A Ghost Rider in the Ghost Rider Films
Portraying Marvel Comics’ Johnny Blaze in the Ghost Rider movies is one of Nicolas Cage’s most iconic career roles. He first starred as the character in the 2007 Ghost Rider and reprised the role in its 2011 sequel, Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance. Johnny Blaze is a motorcycle stuntman who makes a deal with the devil, Mephistopheles “Mephisto” (Peter Fonda).
He makes the deal to save his dying father. In exchange, Johnny Blaze unwittingly bonds his soul to become the supernatural Ghost Rider. Known for his flaming skull, as Ghost Rider, Johnny Blaze has the ability to punish evildoers by consuming their souls with a “Penance Stare.” Johnny Blaze struggles with the burden of his curse, living a lonely life while battling inner demons and dark forces. Both films were successful at the Box Office.
3. A Precognitive Cris Johnson in Next
Generally, 2007 was a successful year for Nicolas Cage. Besides Ghost Rider, he starred in two popular movies, Next and National Treasure: Book of Secrets. In Next, Cage played Cris Johnson, a small-time Las Vegas magician with superhuman abilities to see into the future. Although initially only able to see two minutes into the future, the limited foresight allows him to make split-second decisions. This enables him to avoid danger or manipulate outcomes in his favor. His ability is sought after a terrorist group threatens to detonate a nuclear bomb. Next was panned by critics and flopped at the Box Office. Cage co-starred alongside Jessica Biel and Julianne Moore.
4. A Sorcerer in The Sorcerer’s Apprentice
Nicolas Cage played Balthazar Blake, a powerful and immortal sorcerer and former apprentice of the legendary wizard Merlin (James A. Stephens). Cage’s character has spent centuries searching for the Prime Merlinian—a descendant of Merlin destined to inherit his powers and ultimately defeat Morgana le Fay. Despite Balthazar Blake’s gruff exterior, he forms a mentor-student bond with Dave (Jay Baruchel) after he identifies him as the Prime Merlinian.
5. Dracula in Renfield
Another time Nicolas Cage played a superhuman character was in the 2023 Chris McKay’s horror action-comedy Renfield. In Renfield, Cage portrayed the iconic vampire Dracula. With Cage bringing his signature eccentric energy to play, he portrayed Dracula as a darkly comedic yet menacing character. Renfield primarily focuses on Dracula’s toxic, manipulative relationship with his loyal servant, Renfield (Nicholas Hoult). Although Renfield tries to break free from his servitude to lead a normal life, Dracula relentlessly manipulates him. Renfield was a Box Office disaster and received mixed critical reviews.
6. Superman in The Flash
Although Nicolas Cage’s appearance as Superman in The Flash went uncredited, it’s still one of his iconic superhuman characters. Although his appearance as Superman was unexpected, it wasn’t entirely shocking. It wasn’t the first time Cage had portrayed the character. Moreso, he’s shown at a time when older Superman versions, like Christopher Reeves’, appear. The Flash was a box office flop, but luckily, it had nothing to do with Nicolas Cage’s Superman portrayal.
Besides Nicolas Cage playing superhuman characters, he also voiced a few of them. In the 2001 Christmas Carol: The Movie, Nicolas Cage voiced the iconic ghost of Jacob Marley. In the 2018 animated superhero comedy Teen Titans Go! To The Movies, Nicolas Cage voiced Superman. Also, in 2018, Nicolas Cage voiced Peter Parker/Spider-Man Noir in the Box Office hit movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Besides these movies in which Nicolas Cage played superhuman characters, Cage is also known for his credits in indie films.
